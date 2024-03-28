Erica Campbell, Easter hunts, brunch, candlelight jazz: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Your guide to a gospel-filled, eggstraordinary weekend is here. Celebrate Easter, count your blessings with Erica Campbell and the star-studded company she keeps, and pair of brothers in Duluth who sure know how to make a piano talk!

We have information on how you can get tickets to do all of that, and more.

Twilight Tots at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. March 29

Grab your little ones and explore the zoo right before the sun goes down. Children up to age five can get a tour with a Zoo educator who will have them singing, dancing and listening to animal stories along the way. Advance registration is required. You can find ticket information here.

Candlelight Jazz with Bonaventure Gypsy Jazz

Elsewhere Brewing in Grant Park; 1039 Grant Street SE Suite B34

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. March 29

The longest running acoustic gypsy jazz swing group in Atlanta is making a special appearance in Grant Park. For free, you can check out Marla who we hear knows her way around the violent, clarinet, acoustic guitar and upright bass. It should be a night of smooth listening (and sipping!) Learn more.

Dueling Piano Pop-Up Duluth

Parsons Alley; 3530 West Lawrenceville Street, Duluth

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. March 29

In honor of World Piano Day, Parsons Alley is bringing the Andrew Brothers Dueling Pianos to the stage, and they'll be taking requests!

Seating is limited, so feel free to bring your own chair and your dancing shoes. Learn more.

One Hallelujah Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. March 29

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta

Get ready to get your praise on. A handful of gospel greats are ready to sing the house down at the Coca-Cola Roxy this weekend.

Join Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr for a night closer to God. Learn more.

One Hallelujah Tour (Credit: Undivided Entertainment, The Battery Atlanta)

NieR: Orchestra Concert 12024

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. March 29

AWR Music Productions has teamed up with the legendary video game developer SQUARE ENIX for a night you won't forget.

Imagine a symphony orchestra on the soundtrack of your favorite video game, playing all the right notes as you fight to the death with the final boss. It's expected to be an intense, immersive night of multimedia prowess. Learn more.

Atlanta Vibe

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

7 p.m. March 30

We've got your new hobby right here: watching pro-volleyball. It's not just a game. These women play hard, there's a DJ and sometimes there are giveaways. The Atlanta Vibe is facing the San Diego Mojo at Gas South Arena this Saturday. Tickets are available here.

Spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise

Logan Farm Park; 4405 Cherokee Street, Acworth

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. March 30

Wax down your best hot rod and take it for a spin at the Spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise in Acworth.

If you're just a spectator, expect to see everything from Chevy Chevelles to Model T Fords. There will be over 200 automobile on display.

Best of all, it's free! Learn more.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. March 30

The Bucks are in the Peach State this weekend. Can the Hawks take them? Tickets are on sale.

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

March 30-31

6100 Lake Forrest Drive NE, Atlanta

Admire art, make art or be art at the Sandy Springs Artsapalooza Spring Arts Festival next weekend. Bring the kids for an interactive, creative day filled with music and plenty of activities. On Easter Sunday, there will be an egg hunt. Learn more.

Easter

Whether you know it as Easter or Resurrection Sunday, there are so many ways to spend the holiday this weekend.

Waldorf Astoria Spa Atlanta Buckhead; 3376 Peachtree Road NE

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 29

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. March 30

Blackburn Park; 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. March 30

Note: There's a wheelchair-friendly egg hunt for those with sensory sensitivity from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday.

17 March 2018, Germany, Lathen: A 256 squared meter easter nest, with a diameter of 18 meters, basket made up of easter eggs, 7500 plants, earth and bales of straw. The Lathen community wants to enter the Guinness World Records. Photo: Friso Gentsch/ Expand

Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta; 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 31

5Church Midtown; 1197 Peachtree Street NE #528

11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. March 31

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 31

Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta; 2625 Circle 75 Parkway SE, Atlanta

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. March 31

Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

Dawn to Dusk until March 31

UniverSoul Circus

Gwinnett Place Mall; 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Until April 7

Step right up to the big top! The UniverSoul Circus is celebrating 30 years of fun. It's an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. Tickets are available here.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Credit: UniverSoul Circus)

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Shrek the Musical

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

April 6-7

An Atlanta-native, Howard University graduate is making history as the first Princess Fiona in the cast of "Shrek the Musical." The show may be even funnier than the movies we've come to know and love. FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken dished all about it on Good Day Atlanta.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

