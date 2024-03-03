Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat in March in metro Atlanta | 2024

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around metro Atlanta.

EVENTS

Ray's on the River is celebrating 40 years. They are celebrating by offering a special anniversary menu. The special 40th anniversary menu at Ray's on the River features a bi-monthly rotation, ensuring patrons can try all kinds of dishes from the restaurant’s four decades of service. The first $40 prix fixe menu rotation includes a starter and entree. For the starter, diners can choose from a Caesar salad, steakhouse wedge, or Ray’s salad. The entrees include crispy fried jumbo shrimp, crab stuffed flounder, or blackened mahi Alexander. Additionally, Ray's on the River is now offering a la carte brunch menu items on Saturdays. Menu items include challah French toaste, poached lobster Benedict, brisket brunch burger, smoked brisket hash, the "chip" biscuit with crispy catfish, and steak frites with eggs. The brunch menu also includes signature cocktails like $18 bottomless mimosas, Betty’s bloody mary, brunch punch, and even an espresso martini tree.

Epicurean Atlanta is offering two Girl Scout Cookie & Wine events. Hotel guests and the public are encouraged to attend these fun and flavorful events featuring Atlanta’s own wine counselor Kelly Cornett of "A Cork in the Road." Tickets are just $45 and include an educational tasting of five exceptional wines, each paired with one of five different fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookies: Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Samoas, and S’mores. Attendees who choose to dine at one of the hotel’s restaurants before or after the event will also receive 10% off food. Anyone hungry for more will be able to purchase cookies after the event from a local Girl Scout. Complimentary valet parking validation will be provided as well. The first event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Epicurean Atlanta and the 2nd event will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 10 at Trilith Guesthouse in Fayetteville.

Gwinnett Burger Week is taking place March 18-24. Participating restaurants -- 21 this year -- will offer limited-time burger creations for just $10 each. New this year, the Gwinnett Burger Week Pass will allow diners to check-in at participating restaurants and gather points to redeem for prizes. Each restaurant check-in garners points, which then can be spent on exclusive Burger Week merchandise from Explore Gwinnett, including t-shirts, totes, sticker packs and more. Diners can also vote for their favorite burger by uploading an image of their receipt to the Burger Week website. Diners can sign up for the Gwinnett Burger Week Pass.

Tin Roof Cantina in North Druid Hills is hosting its 20th annual ShamJam ShuckFest on March 9. There will be indoor and outdoor bars and stages, fun and games, drink specials, and fresh steamed oysters ($15 for 1 dozen). Full menu also available. Party continues until 2 a.m.

Milton's Cuisine & Cocktails is hosting the Spring & Vine Wine Dinner on March 10. The menu will feature crispy rice with salmon poke paired with the the 2021 Gundlach Bundschu chardonnay. The second course fetures tempura prawns served with hand-rolled pumpkin gnocchi, a spicy tomato fondue and lemon arugula, paired with the 2021 Gundlach Bundschu pinot noir. Next comes the butcher’s cut bacon-wrapped wagyu, served over garlic cream of spinach and confit garlic with a cuvée port demi sauce, paired with the 2021 Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvée red blend. The final course culminates with a crème brûlée cheesecake topped with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream, paired with the 2022 Gundlach Bundschu Dry Gewurztraminer. Tickets are $125 per person plus.

Bubbles & Brews returns for the 5th year to Cobb County. Throughout March, visitors can sample participating "Hop Spots" along the Cobb Ale Trail, attend special events and vote for their favorites, all while earning special prizes along the way. A free "BrewPass," available online and at participating Hop Spots, will guide guests to each participating beverage maker, from the newly opened Frog Rock to the local favorite Red Hare Brewing. Cobb County is home to more than 20 breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails inside Klimpton Shane Hotel is offering a seasonal dinner -- Southern Sessions: Crawfish Boil -- from 5 to 10 p.m. March 14. This seasonal dinner will be served family-style and accompanied by a live kitchen demo with interactive instructions from Executive Chef Mark Alba. Savor Cajun boiled Louisana crawfish, corn on the cob, red bliss potatoes, andouille sausage, cheddar cornbread, deviled eggs, chicken and sausage jambalaya, collard greens, classic macaroni salad, beignets and more. Cost is $55 per person.

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails inside Klimpton Shane Hotel is offering Hartley in Season from 5 to 10 p.m. March 19. With Brussels sprouts, kale, lettuce and spinach all in season, Hartley is preparing different Southern courses made with fresh produce – a great way to start the year after all those holiday parties (kale cocktail, anyone?). Enjoy a healthy, vegetarian four-course meal featuring creamy tomato and basil soup with grilled cheese croutons and basil oil; wild mushroom cannelloni with truffle cream and toasted bread crumbs; corn clafoutis with sunchoke puree, romanesco broccoli, beets, manchego cheese and leek ash; and olive oil cake with Meyer lemon marmalade, chantilly cream and toasted almonds. Cost is $55 per person.

Bella Cucina invites guests to join Home Bar Network, led by husband-wife duo Haleigh and Cody Brown, as they share the original amaro cocktail recipes they've honed over their 25+ years in the food and beverage industry from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 27. Participants for this special class will explore the wonderful world of amaro and taste their way through a curated selection of amari followed by cocktails inspired by Spring in Italy. Light bites and savory snacks from Bella Cucina will also be available to enjoy. Tickets are available for $150 per person here.

The Georgia Food and Wine Festival in Marietta is happening March 22-24. There will be wine, beer, spirits, live music, a "meat and greet" with Chef Nick Leahy and Beam Suntory's Beth Burrows, cooking demonstrations, an artisan markets, a kids zone on Sunday, and more.

STK Atlanta's annual Bounty of the Seven Seas through March 28 features Oysters Rockefeller for $44; Crispy Fried Oysters for $32; and Asian Oysters for $37. Save room for Parmesan Crusted Sole served with green asparagus and a Sturgeon caviar butter sauce for $51.

NATIONAL MEATBALL DAY

Firehouse Subs is celebrating National Meatball Day on March 9 with $5 meatball subs when ordered online or through their app. Firehouse Subs has 3 meatball sandwiches -- sweet & spicy meatball, chicken Parmesan meatball and pepperoni pizza meatball.

PI DAY

North Italia is celebrating Pi Day with a month-long celebration. Rolling out on March 14, North Italia will debut 10 regional pizzas and one national pie; each available thru April 10. Each new pizza was dreamt up by a North Italia chef and their personal connection to a region in Italy. Atlanta’s pizza, Fried Green Tomato Parmesan, was inspired by a dish near and dear to Chef’s family in Sicily, caponata, and is boasting with fried green tomato, mozzarella, stracciatella, caponata and arugula. For the first time ever, North Italia is offering one lucky winner a 5-night trip to Italy, inclusive of travel, accommodations and activity allowance. Any customer above the age of 18 who purchases a Pi Day pizza via OLO between March 14 and April 10 will automatically be entered to win.

STK Atlanta is celebrating PI Day by serving up apple Pi for only $3.14.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is offering shots of Jameson and Tullamore Dew whiskey for $5 all day on March 17.

STK Atlanta is offering Corned Beef Sliders with Tots and $9 Leprechaun (think a refreshing cucumber-forward cocktail – no green beer here!) during Happy Hour from March 11 through March 17 between 3-6:30 p.m.

MARCH MADNESS

Newk's is offering a Family Meal Deal -- 2 select pizzas and 1 select salad – for just $20 from Thurs. March 21 - Sun. March 24 and from Thurs. March 28 - Sun. March 31 at participating locations. Pizza options include Margherita, Sausage & Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Newk's "Q" or BBQ Chicken Pizzas. Salad options include Caesar, Greek or Garden Salads. Extra charge for additional toppings and cauliflower crust. Certain restrictions apply. Excludes tax and gratuity.

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails inside Kimpton Shane Hotel is celebrating March Madness with appetizer deals that pit Southern staples against each other. The winning appetizer will be featured as a permanent menu item during April. Vote between seared scallops with pea risotto, asparagus-radish salad, hearts of palm and shaved parmesan cheese; beet and strawberry salad with poached rhubarb, arugula, crispy quinoa and tarragon buttermilk; crawfish and jalapeño croquettes with green tomato remoulade, lemon and cilantro; and burrata toast with multigrain bread, pumpkin jam, arugula and spiced pepitas.

NATIONAL COCKTAIL DAY

JoJo's Beloved at Colony Square hosted Stella Rosa Brandy and Brandy Norwood at a special event on Feb. 29 to announce the newest flavor in the line -- Butter Toffee (coming this spring). Stella Rosa is the #1 imported wine brand in the U.S. Until then, enjoy the B Rocka, made with Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy, lemon juice, muddled blackberries and simple syrup, on National Cocktail Day on March 24.

EASTER

APRON inside the Kimpton Overland Atlanta Airport is offering Easter Brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured dishes include smoked salmon hash brown bowl, cinnamon roll French toast, mapled glazed porkchops and more. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Brassica at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is offering a three-course, prix-fixe brunch for Easter. Guests will begin the meal with amuse-bouche offerings like Sweet Potato Deviled Egg and Provençale Tomato Tart before selecting an individual appetizer, entree and dessert. Appetizers include Garden Pea Fresh Goat Cheese Tart and Hot Smoked Salmon Dill Crème Fraiche, and the main course features Slow Braised Pork Shank, 7 Hour Lamb Thigh Roasted Rack, Seared Bronzini, and vegetarian Green Pea Risotto. To conclude the day’s festivities on a sweet note, dessert options include Hummingbird Cake and Chocolate Raspberry Charlotte. In addition to the prix-fixe selections, guests will receive all family-style side options at their tables, including Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Sautéed Greens, Sweet Potato Mash and more. Two seatings are available at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m., and the meal costs $120++ plus tax and gratuity.

Ray's on the River is offering a special Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for $75 per person. Brunch items include slow roasted prime rib, holiday Nueske Ham, Faroe Island salmon, peel & eat shrimp, mini crab cakes, southern style baked mac & cheese, classic Cesar salad, glazed Brussels and cauliflower, bread pudding, assorted cookies and more.

Just in time for Easter, Golden Corral is bringing back the beloved Butterfly Shrimp and 3 flavors of Chicken Tenders to its all you can eat buffet now through April 7 for dinner on weekdays after 4 p.m. For those spending Easter with the family at home, Golden Corral is offering to-go family meals available for online ordering now for pickup from March 25 - April 7.

The Farmhouse at Serene is offering a four-course meal for Easter. To begin, Baked Green Hill Brie En Croute, Apricot Preserves & Crusty Baguette & Deviled Eggs, as well as Black Truffle & Duck Prosciutto; followed by the Salad Course featuring Apples, Quinoa & Kale with a Honey Lemon Vinaigrette; Mains include Farmhouse Fried Chicken, Garlic Studded Leg Of Lamb w/ Mint Tzatziki Sauce, Gulf Crab Stuffed Flounder, Tangerine Butter Sauce; Sides include Roasted Carrots, Boursin Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes, Asparagus with hollandaise; And finally, desserts from their Pastry Chef. Cost is $82 per person. The inn is also offering a special package for those would like to spend the weekend. The package includes 3 nights in the inn, lunch,an Easter egg hunt with treats from Easter Bunny, and breakfast.

Seed Kitchen & Bar in East Cobb is offering a very special prix-fixe Easter brunch menu featuring a pastry basket, choice of appetizer and entree, coffee, tea, juice, soft drinks, and refills – all for $49 per adult. Kids menu is available for $19 per child 12 & under. Tax, gratuity and alcoholic beverages are not included.

NEW RESTAURANTS

Kyuramen, the acclaimed Japanese ramen chain, is opening its 3rd Georgia location on North Main Street in Alpharetta. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will offer its signature honecomb seating for 110 guests. The menu features a variety of ramen options, including their signature Kyuramen, spicy miso ramen, and fresh vegetarian choices. Exclusive to Alpharetta, Kyuramen introduces the Yin-Yang Bowl, Omurice, and the delectable Honey Comb Platter inspired by their unique honeycomb seating. Diners can also enjoy the "New Bowl Lottery Game" for a chance to win free items. In celebration of its grand opening, customers can enjoy (March 1-8 only) a complimentary Ramen (excluding the Yin-Yang Bowl) with a minimum spend of $40 and a BOGO offer on all Tbaar drinks.

Moe's Southwest Grill has opened a new location in Canton at 3725 Sixes Road. Canton Moe’s offers a variety of ways for fans to dine, including dine-in, drive-up pick-up window, catering and third-party delivery. The Canton restaurant is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Culinary Dropout is now open in Dunwoody. The new restaurant features its cult favorite bites and beverages along with live music, big screen TVs, and an outdoor dining space. At the helm of James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, Culinary Dropout serves classic meals done right for brunch, lunch and dinner. Crowd-favorites include pretzel bites and provolone fondue, 36-hour pork ribs and famous fried chicken drizzled with honey. Beverage connoisseurs will appreciate its extensive list, with a variety of craft beers, wine, and the stars of the show, hand-made craft cocktails, such as the Southern Sidecar (Tito's vodka, fuji apple, spiced cranberry, dry cider), Evil Jungle Princess (rum blend, spiced orgeat, pineapple, guava, lime, pineapple rum float) and Tijuana Spa Water (blanco tequila, jalapeño, mint, pineapple, cilantro).

Pretty Little Tacos has opened at 45 Moreland Ave. SE. Menu highlights include fried avocados, street corn ribs, shrimp ceviche and stuffed jalapenos; main courses like a taco salad bowl, quesabirria and a po’boy burrito filled with fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and Creole sauce; and new tacos including an al pastor option with pink pineapples and a Mardi Gras taco with fried shrimp and pineapple. There's also ramen, yakamein, peach cobbler empanadas and churros.

Eggholic, a fast-casual Indian street food concept, has opened on Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee. Dishes feature eggs as the star ingredient. Founders Bhagyesh and Lay Patel first opened Eggholic in Chicago in 2018 and have since added 20 more locations around the US and Canada. Menu highlights include boil tikka with boiled eggs, garlic and chillies; surti gotalo, which mixes shredded hard-boiled eggs with sunny side up eggs in the house spices; toofani curry with pieces of boiled eggs cooked in spicy gravy; and anda pulav, or rice cooked with boiled eggs and spices.

Cultivate Food & Coffee has opened inside the Phipps Plaza food hall. It offers a full coffee bar and grab-and-go items, including chicken salad sandwiches. Other food hall offerings include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Cicci di Carne and El Pollo Verde.

NEW MENU ITEMS AND SPECIALS

Bojangles has brought back its Bojangler Fish Sandwich for a limited time. The sandwich features Alaskan Pollock filet dusted in Bo's famous seasoning and topped with a slice of American cheese and creamy tartar sauce.

BeetleCat in Inman Park has launched a Friday lunch pop-up to kick off the weekend. The menu includes snacks like fried calamari, clam cakes, chowder, a kale + a wedge salad, "spicy o’s" (onion rings) + fries, plus a seafood platter, sandwiches including the delicious double cheeseburger, fish sandwich, crab roll + lobster roll, and mouthwatering shakes + floats. And for those not headed back to the office, grab a drink like the Fish House Punch for the table (rum, brandy, leopold’s peach whiskey, lemon, black tea, sugar). Offered 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.

Dunkin' Spiked is now available in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus and Savannah. The Dunkin' Spiked Ice Tea is their first excursion into the hard-tea space and features 4 flavors. The Dunkin' Spiked Cofee comes in four flavors -- original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. To celebrate the expansion and encourage consumers to "Shake It Up!", Dunkin’ Spiked is sweetening the deal by running an epic sweepstakes. 21+ consumers in eligible states can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win thousands of great prizes, including a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Spiked, a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Coffee, Dunkin’ Spiked Collection swag packs, Dunkin’ gift cards, and $1,000 for grand prize winners. There is no purchase necessary to enter. The sweepstakes will run through May 31st and consumers can enter here. Consumers can find the Dunkin’ Spiked product at Publix, Walmart, SEG and Total Wine.

The Southern Gentleman Gastropub in Atlanta's Buckhead Village District has introduced a new full and varied lunch menu. Starters include new Southern classics like rich whipped pimento cheese served piccalilli relish and farm-fresh deviled eggs topped with pickled green tomato chow chow, crispy ham and warmly spiced piment d’Espelette. The more bistro-minded steak tartare with Dijon aioli playfully retains its Southern accent served with house-pickled okra and BBQ spiced pork rinds. Vegans and vegetarians can choose from a selection of carefully composed green salads; health-minded diners can enjoy the spring harvest grain bowl; and those in need of a heartier midday meal may like the tender, braised short rib grilled cheese layered with caramelized Vidalia onion, smoked Gouda and Gruyere. The new lunch menu also includes a double patty cheeseburger and the spicy TSG "hot" chicken sandwich featuring house bread and butter pickles, Old Bay aioli, cabbage slaw and french fries on the side. At heart, The Southern Gentleman is a gastropub. To accompany the lunch menu, the bar has created blackberry elixer and strawberry lemonade zero-proof cocktails. And, for those with more leisurely afternoons available, The Southern Gentleman carries over 120 bourbons and ryes as well as Scotch, Irish, Canadian, Taiwanese and Japanese whiskey selections and a full bar program.

Pachengo's Neighbord Taqueria on Peachtree Road NE has introduced an array of weekly specials including $2 Taco Tuesdays; $5 house tequila shots along complimentary chips and salsa from 5 to 8 p.m. on Industry Night (Wednesdays); Ladies Night Tequila Thursday featuyring $9 margaritas, $5 beer and $9 wine from 5 to 8 p.m; and Latino Nights on Fridays and Saturdays with free chips and salas from 5 to 8 p.m. Pachengo's has also added margarita pitchers to the menu.

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar has introduced the all-new Hook, Line & Southern limited-time menu. Menu highlights include lobster quesadillas, lobster & shrimp scampi, blackened rainbow trout, chocolate cake and lobster topper. Available through March 31.

CLOSINGS

Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub in Brookhaven has announced it will close after 14 years. The post does not say when it will close.

CLASSES

Brush Sushi chef Jason Liang will lead participants in a hands-on workshop in the art of sushi creation. For $125 per person, Liang will guide guests through every step of preparing sushi rice, nigiri sushi, snow crab california rolls, spicy tuna temaki and negi toro ikura temaki. Participants may also choose to enhance their sushi experience with an optional sake pairing, with selections designed to complement the diverse flavors of their sushi creations.

Bellina Alimentari offers hands-on pasta making classes year-round at the Ponce City Market Italian market and restaurant. The Pasta 101 class ($55 per person) is great for beginners who want to learn (and taste!) the art of pasta making, and their Filled Pasta class ($67 per person) allows attendees to discover the art of forming, cutting and stuffing fresh pasta dough. Participants in both classes will get to try their own pasta creation and take some home. Classes can be booked here, or gift cards can be purchased here for gifting a class of the recipient’s choice.

Le Bon Nosh hosts monthly, hands-on cooking classes led by Chef-Founder Forough Vaikili. Each class features a three-course meal and is centered around fresh seasonal and local ingredients, and participants will learn to prepare a main course, all while enjoying a sparkling wine. Tickets go live on Le Bon Nosh's OpenTable page here at the start of each month.

Participants are invited to master the skills of 12 Cocktail Bar’s award-winning bar team and Beverage Director Randy Hayden during their exclusive and intimate cocktail classes held regularly on The Roof at Ponce City Market. Participants will enjoy an evening of cocktail education and receive hand-on experience creating four hand-crafted drinks, plus one-on-one demonstrations, four cocktail recipe cards to take home, complimentary cocktails and a 12 Cocktail Class Certificate of Completion. Tickets can be purchased here.

OTHER NEWS

MARTA Market and Community Farmers Markets are hosting free food pantry events to distribute fresh produce, shelf stable and frozen food items at MARTA Market locations. The MARTA Market sources locally grown produce from the farmers affiliated with Community Farmers Markets and several local food hubs, allowing local farmers to sell more produce to consumers who might not otherwise make it to a farmer's market. This produce is complemented by non-local produce so that MARTA Market patrons can shop for a large amount of fresh food on their way to or from home. Additionally, Market visitors will be invited to participate in the MARTA Market Test Kitchen by sampling and providing feedback on plant-based recipes. Each stand will operate one days per week, Tuesday to Friday, at a different station each day. The markets accept cash, credit, debit, and EBT/SNAP. SNAP is doubled at the market, meaning that $5 swiped is worth $10 to spend. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m.

BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours is kicking off its 4th full season on March 2, offering interactive culinary tours and a unique dog crawl on the Atlanta BeltLine. The Food and Street Art Tour will resume every Saturday. The tour starts at the Krog Street Market. Along the way, a BeltLine expert shares hidden gems and secrets behind the city’s street art, including ties to Hollywood, as well as an overview of the BeltLine and how it is transforming Atlanta. On the Barks and Bites doggie crawl, dog-friendly restaurant will prepare a gourmet dish for canine customers whiel their "paw-rents" get small bites and a craft beer. There is even a special "dog brew" for canines. The doggie crawl will be offered twice a month.

Modern Market Eatery, a better-for-you fast casual dining brand, has expanded its franchise development opportunities to include Atlanta. Modern Market Eatery focues on fresh, whole and sustainable ingredients crafted into scratch-made entrees spanning the categories of bowls, salads, sandwiches and brick oven pizzas, the menu offers guests a diverse and customizable experience. The brand hopes to bring 20 new restaurants to the Greater Atlanta area within the next six-seven years. Each Modern Market Eatery will bring 20-25 full-time and part-time jobs to the area.

Midtown Atlanta’s 1105 West Peachtree will welcome a new Mexican restaurant, Emilio’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, this summer. Emilio’s is the 8th concept by Scott McCray and Scott Kerns, co-owners of Let’s Eat and Drink (LEAD) Hospitality Group, the team behind well known Metro Atlanta establishments, including McCray’s Tavern, Hamp & Harry’s and Carolyn’s Café. Menu items will include a selection of margaritas including the Cantina Rita (Arette Silver, Citronge Orange Liqueur, Housemade Sour Mix) and the Black Diamond (Maestro Dobel Diamante, Black Cherry Purée, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Blackberries, Black Sea Salt). Food items include a number of homestyle and street-style tacos including Hongos (vegan mushroom, tequila, jalapeno, garlic) and The Tradicional (carnitas-style pork, cilantro, onion, salsa brava). There will also be burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas and house specialties including Chili Rellenos (battered and fried poblano chilies stuffed with chihuahua, cotija and goat cheeses and topped with salsa roja and lime crema).

Nando's PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, is opening in Atlanta. Nando’s will open a flagship Atlanta location later this year at High Street in Atlanta’s Perimeter, and then a second location at The Forum Peachtree Corners. The company’s journey from the tip of Africa to the heart of Georgia began 35 years ago with a single location in Johannesburg and now spans 24 nations from Australia to Zimbabwe. Landing stateside in 2008 with its inaugural US restaurant in Washington, DC, the brand has since expanded to nearly 50 sites in DC, Maryland, Virginia, Chicago, and Texas.

Taffer's Tavern in Alpharetta has launched a brand-new rewards program that includes a mobile app allowing guests to easily track and redeem rewards. Customers can now earn points for every dollar spent at any Taffer's Tavern location to redeem for exclusive benefits. To celebrate birthdays, guests will receive a free handheld item valid for two weeks. The ongoing rewards program will offer 5 points per $1 spent, a $5 reward redeemable for 400 points, a $10 reward redeemable for 700 points, and a $20 reward redeemable for 1,300 points. There will also be bonus rewards for every fifth visit with complimentary milk & cookies or dessert.

