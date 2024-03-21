Metro Atlanta native headlines 'Shrek the Musical' tour

It’s been 23 long years since the world first met a little ogre named Shrek — but now, a talented cast of performers would like to re-introduce you to the famous green hero and his merry band of fairy tale friends!

"Shrek the Musical" will take over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre next month for three performances only: one show on Saturday, April 6 and two on Sunday, April 7. Based on Dreamworks' hit animated film, the musical first opened on Broadway in 2008 and went on to score eight Tony Award nominations, winning for its costumes. For the current North American tour, book writer David Lindsay-Abaire and composer Jeanine Tesori have revised and updated their original show, making changes they say were informed by its various productions over the years.

Headlining the cast are Nicholas Hambruch as Shrek and Atlanta’s own Cecily Dionne Davis as Princess Fiona. Born and raised in metro Atlanta, Davis is a graduate of Howard University — and was, in fact, crowned Miss Howard University for the year 2022-2023 school year. Now, Davis says she’s proud to be wearing a different kind of crown onstage, inspiring young audience members as the first Black Princess Fiona.

"It’s amazing, because I saw my first musical — my first performance — at the Fox Theatre, when I was 6" says Davis. "So, to be performing at the Fox, and to potentially have younger kids who might be interested in the arts but don’t see themselves represented on a stage … that’s all I could ask for, really."

Showtimes for Shrek the Musical at The Fox Theatre are 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 — tickets range from $30 to $109 and are available for purchase here. And to hear more from Cecily Dionne Davis about her Atlanta background and excitement over coming home on the tour, click the video player in this article!