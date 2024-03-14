St. Patrick's Day, Mushroom Festival, UniverSoul Circus: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Throw on your green garb, rally your kiddos, and buckle up for a whimsical walk on the wild side. This weekend's forecast is brimming with lucky charms, buzz-worthy bar hops, egg-static hunts, enchanting circus acts, and an eruption of science wonders. And most of it is free!

Flashlight Egg Hunt

6 p.m. March 15

Cherokee Veterans Park football fields

This family-friendly event is BYOB, Bring Your Own Basket! Children ages 1-5 will begin their hunt for eggs at 7:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 will begin at 8 p.m. Throughout the event, there will also be face painting. Just don't forget your flashlight, it's what sets this apart from your run-of-the-mill hunt. Learn more.

PRODUCTION - 17 April 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bergheim: ILLUSTRATION - Painted colorful eggs and a chocolate Easter egg lie in the grass among blossoms of dandelion and forget-me-not flowers in a garden on Easter Sunday. Photo: Viola Lopes/dpa Expand

St. Patrick's Parade

12 p.m. March 16

Peachtree Street in Midtown; Atlanta

One of the oldest St. Patrick's parade in the country is a "go" in Atlanta this week. This year's grand marshal is Monica Pearson, the first woman and first minority to anchor a daily evening news show in Atlanta.

Everything you need to know about the parade route and how you can participate is available here.

Atlanta Shamrock Stroll

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. March 16

Brewdog Atlanta; 112 Krog Street, Atlanta

If you're looking for plans before and after the parade, take a stroll through Midtown and pop in to one of the local businesses for food and drink specials and plenty of freebies! Learn more.

St. Patrick's Day 2024 Outdoor Festival

March 16

Fadó Irish Pub; 933 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

If you're looking for the kegs and eggs, try Fadó in Midtown. The Irish pub won't enforce their cover charge until 1 p.m. There will be bagpipers, Irish dancers and so many more surprises throughout the day. Learn more.

ShamRock Festival

March 16-17

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

"Get your green on and get ready to shake your shamrocks" in the park. ShamRock Fest is back!

There will be plenty of music, dancing and drink specials. This is a 21+ event that will be held rain or shine. Dogs are welcome as long as they can vibe with loud music and people. Learn more.

Red Bull Boarding Pass

12 p.m. March 16

Newnan Skatepark; 2 Glenn Street, Newnan

If you're into skateboarding, there's a competition in Newnan this weekend! Red Bull Winners will qualify for the 4th annual Red Bull Terminal Takeover in April. Learn more.

Suwanee American Craft Beer Festival

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. March 16

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee

Throw on your best all-green 'fit and hit the Town Center Park for a day of tasting well over 400 craft beers and bites from assorted food trucks. You can enjoy live music and all sorts of festival games, including axe-throwing. There are multiple options for tickets, so check them out ahead of time here.

Atlanta Mushroom Festival 2024

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. March 17

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

We've got more free fun coming your way. This year's Atlanta Mushroom Festival is being held at Midtown's Park Tavern. Bring your kids, bring your dog and get ready to drink, eat and be merry. Learn more.

32nd Annual Atlanta Purim Parade & Festival

12 p.m. March 17

Congregation Beth Jacob; 1855 Lavista Road, Atlanta

The parade kicks off at noon. The festival will follow from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a bounce house, obstacle course, plenty of food trucks full of goodies, live music and face painting. Learn more.

Kiss Me, I'm Irish! Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. March 15

4 p.m. - 12 a.m. March 16

2 p.m. - 12 a.m. March 17

PONKO Chicken; 915 West Peachtree Street NW Ste. 6, Atlanta

We hear it's an Atlanta Bar Crawl like no other – Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with nine Midtown favorites. With the purchase of a wristband, you'll have free entry and discounted drinks all night at PONKO Chicken, Cypress Street Pint & Plate, Embr Lounge, My Sister's Room (MSR), Taco Mac, Kat's Cafe and Traffik. Check out the crawl map and pick up your tickets here.

UniverSoul Circus

Until March 24

Gwinnett Place Mall; 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Step right up to the big top! The UniverSoul Circus is celebrating 30 years of fun. It's an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. Tickets are available here.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Credit: UniverSoul Circus)

Atlanta Science Festival

Until March 23

Across Atlanta

The Atlanta Science Festival is here! Grab your favorite mini-scientist, future engineer, all-around braniac and grab tickets to one of the many events scheduled across Atlanta for the next week. Learn more.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Science Festival 2024)

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Beetlejuice at Fox Theatre

March 19-24

Fox Theater; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Whatever you do, don't say his name three times! We hear Beetlejuice the musical will have you dying with laughter. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

