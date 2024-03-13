St. Patrick's Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

St. Patrick's Day celebrations are planned throughout the metro Atlanta area. One of the best parades in the country will take place on Saturday in Atlanta. There will also be multiple parties at local restaurants and bars and parties in several cities and towns near Atlanta.

The 140th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Atlanta is happening March 16 at noon, rain or shine. The parade will begin at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and continue down Peachtree to 5th Street. The parade will features floats bands, bagpipe and drum corps, children's groups, Irish dancers, drill teams, llamas and more. This year’s parade is one of the largest with more than 100 units and 3,000 participants. Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route. The parade is presented by Irish Network Atlanta and is led by Irish and local dignitaries. Atlanta media legend Monica Pearson is the grand marshal and Irish soccer legend Niall Quinn is the special guest. The parade was started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade continues the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history. Before the parade, St. Baldrick’s Foundation to shave heads for its "Brave the Shave" campaign for childhood cancer awareness. The exhibition will be held in front of the reviewing stand at the corner of Peachtree and 14th streets.

Colony Square will host the Luck of the Square festival immediately following the parade in midtown Atlanta on March 16. There will be live music, food, beer and more.

Fado Irish Pub in Midtown Atlanta is hosting an outdoor festival on March 16 and 17. There will be Irish dancers, live music, a brunch on Sunday, and Irish food and drink. Link

McCray's Tavern in Midtown Atlanta is hosting a St. Patrick's Day party from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. March 17. There will be live music, a special Irish menu, special Irish cocktails, Guinness and $6 Slane specials, $2 Jello shots, swag and giveaways, and more. Link

Park Tavern is hosting ShamRock Fest from 2 to 11 p.m. March 16. The party will feature live music, including Basement Recess from 6 to 9 p.m.; drink and food specials; and more.

Avalon in Alpharetta is hosting Luck of Avalon from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14. There will be live performances by Drake Irish Dance, Atlanta Pipe Band and The Big Beyond. There will also be face painting and dancing.

Avenue at East Cobb is hosting Avenue Shamrock from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14. There will be live music by Taylor Harlow, festive Llamas, face painting, a decorative photo wall, Irish-themed beers and cocktails from Peach State Pizza and Round Trip Brewing and more.

The Forum Peachtree Corners is hosting Luck of the Forum from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14. There will be live music, an inflatable bounce slide, Drake Irish Dancers, face painting, photo ops, a bar and more.

The City of Forest Park is hosting a St. Patrick's Day Street Party from 5 to 8 p.m. March 15 at the Fountain on Main. There will be food, games, face painting, music, Irish spirits and more.

Fado Irish Pub in Buckhead Village is hosting an outdoor block party with live music, Irish dancers and bagpipers on March 17 and an indoor event with live music and a DJ on March 17. Single day or two-day passes available.

The Office Bar on West Peachtree Street NW is celebrating St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 17. There will be Leef Langers Highball, whiskey flights, and more. Link

The St. Julep bar at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel Buckhead is hosting a St. Patrick's Day party from 5 to 10 p.m. March 15. There will be a live DJ, green beer, $10 shots of Jameson and Guinness beer specials. Link

Atlantic Station is celebrating St. Patrick's Day. The Atlantic Grill will be offering corned beef and cabbage and Guinness-battered fish and chips paried with Irish spirits including Guinness, Irish coffee and car bomb cocktails; HOBNOB will have Irish entertainment and food and drink specials; illy will offer green matcha, zesty lemonade and pastries; Kilwins will feature a decadent lineup of green goodies; visitors to the Museum of Illusions will receive a green "Got Lucky" wristband and 2 small, themed cocktails; Lush Nail Bar is offering shimmering green nails and shamrock designs; and more.

Citizens Market Food Hall at Phipps Plaza is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all week long -- March 12-15. There will be a variety of dishes cooked on the Big Green Egg. Each day features a themed special from 3 to 8 p.m., including Taco Tuesday with grilled asada street tacos and avocado salsa; Wing it Wednesday offering smoked then flash fried jumbo wings with choice of sauce; Burger Thursday serving up classic, mushroom swiss or cheddar bacon burgers; and Guinness Friday featuring Guinness beer can chicken paired with colcannon potatoes and smoked honey carrots. Guests can also take advantage of special cocktails, including Irish Mule (Irish whiskey, ginger beer, lime) and a Green Refresher (vodka, matcha tea, simple syrup, lime, cucumber, mint). The week will end with the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, where one lucky grill master will be announced the winner of the MiniMax Big Green Egg Package giveaway. For a chance to win the MiniMax Big Green Egg Package, please visit and complete the application at here.

Phipps Plaza is hosting a St. Patrick's Day Party on The Green from noon to 7 p.m. March 16. The family-friendly event will feature live music, face painting, yard games, a 360-degree photo booth, and Irish-inspired food favorites such as grilled bangers and mash, polish sausage, beef hot dog, and a smoked pulled pork sandwich with Guinness BBQ sauce. The celebration will also feature green beer and Irish-themed drinks such as an Irish Mule (Irish whiskey, ginger beer, lime) and a Green Refresher (vodka, matcha tea, simple syrup, lime, cucumber, mint).

Food and Drink Specials

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar (multiple locations) is offering $5 shots of Jameson and Tullamore Dew and $3 pints of beer for St. Patrick's Day. Link

Boho Taco in Midtown Atlanta will offer a $10 Irish Margarita for $10 and shots of Jameson for $6 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Link

Farm Burger in Midtown Atlanta is offering a the Shamrock Shake on March 16 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Link

Hudson Grille in Midtown Atlanta is offering $6 cocktails, $3 shorties, $6.50 Guiness, $12 steak with a side, and corned beef reubens for $13.95 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Link

The Nook on Piedmont Park is offering a St. Patrick's Day Reuben, Lucky Totchos and a corned beef omelet during brunch. They will also have $5 Miller LITE green beer, $7 baby Guinness shots, $10 Irish car bombs, $8 Guinness, $7 layered beers and $7 Slane. Link

Pour Taproom in Midtown Atlanta will have an outside tent with bangers and sauerkraut, Jack & Coke, ready-to-drink cocktails and Coors banquet lager. Shane Irish Whiskey Coffee will be available inside. Link

The Vortex Bar and Grill in Midtown Atlanta will offer corned beef sliders, Wee Guinness for $4, and green Jell-O shots for St. Patrick's Day. Link

STK Atlanta is offering Corned Beef Sliders with Tots and $9 Leprechaun (think a refreshing cucumber-forward cocktail – no green beer here!) during Happy Hour from March 11 through March 17 between 3-6:30 p.m. Link

Hero Doughnuts & Buns in Summerhill is celebrating with themed treats on St. Patrick's Day. Link

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Shane Hotel in Midtown Atlanta is featuring an Irish-inspired take on the classic espresso martini for St. Patrick's Day. The St. Patrick’s Day Clarified Milk Punch features coconut milk, Guinness, Jameson Irish Whiskey, espresso and Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned. Link

O'Charley's Restaurant + Bar is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a special menu March 15-17. The menu will feature $7 Lucky Fish and Chips, Pot O' Gold Spinach Dip, St. Pat's Potato Skins, $2 14-ounce draft "Shamrock" beers, and $5 Lucky MargO'ritas. Link

Starbucks is offering the Luck of the Matcha Creme Frappuccino for St. Patrick's Day. Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is inspired by a pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow: sweet and creamy matcha, caramel syrup, milk and ice are blended together and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping for a decadently delicious beverage. Rewards members can take advantage of a BOGO deal on March 14. Link

