Marietta’s Will Burton is hilariously haunting in 'Beetlejuice'

There have long been rumors that the Fox Theatre is haunted — and we can definitively say that next week, the famed venue will be filled with ghosts.

That’s because the national tour of the hit Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" will "possess" the historic Atlanta theater, with performances running from Tuesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 24. And before you ask — yes, the musical is an adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton film, which starred Michael Keaton as the famed green-haired demon in a striped suit.

"Beetlejuice" opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to score eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The current tour — coming to the Fox as part of the current Broadway in Atlanta season — stars Justin Collette as the title character, Isabella Esler as Lydia, and metro Atlanta’s own Will Burton as Adam. Burton is a Broadway vet — having appeared in shows including "Hello, Dolly!" and "Kiss Me, Kate!" — and grew up in Marietta; he’s a graduate of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School.

"That’s sort of where I cut my teeth," says Burton. "It was a really, really great program. So, a lot of kids were going off and going to these really elite kind of college programs for theater, and then telling us, ‘Here’s the great things about my program.’ So, from there I went to the University of Michigan and then moved to New York."

Showtimes for Beetlejuice in Atlanta are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday — for more information on the show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interview with Will Burton about the show!