'World's Smallest Man,' Hot Chocolate Run and Hamilton: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? Check out the show that helped make the Olate Performing Dogs from America's Got Talent so famous. Celebrate Mardi Gras early and earn your beads downtown. Freeze your buns off in a 5K with a hot, sweet treat waiting at the finish line.

We have information on how you can do that and so much more around metro Atlanta over the next few days.

Rosa Parks' 111th Birthday

The City of Atlanta is celebrating a civil rights icon! Feb. 4 is Rosa Parks' 111th birthday. Here's how you participate:

Rosa Parks Birthday Party Student Invitational and Voter Empowerment Session

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 3

St. Paul AME Church; 1540 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta

Worship Recognition Service/Petition-Signing

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Feb. 4

Ebenezer Baptist Church; 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta

Rosa Parks Day

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Feb. 5

Georgia State Capitol; ﻿206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta

Millennial Pink: Opening Night

7 p.m. Feb. 2

Underground Atlanta;

A giant, 30-foot inflatable art installation is on display at Underground Atlanta, and it's pink – just in time for the month of love!

Artist Mike Stasny wants you to take pictures with it, shop the pop-up Valentine's markets and check out the other activations there that will roll out all February long. This artsy event is free, just RSVP on Eventbrite.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mike Stasny's Millennial Pink (Photo Credit: Lyle Baldes)

Hot Chocolate Run Expo Atlanta 2024

Feb. 2-3

Georgia World Congress Center; 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard NW, Atlanta

"Calling all chocolate-lovers for the 2024 Hot Chocolate Run Atlanta!" Organizers are getting set up for a family-friendly, two-day race series in Centennial Olympic Park.

Pick a 5K or 15K and give it your all. There will be a sweet cup of hot chocolate (and other goodies!) waiting for you at the finish line.

By the way, there's a free Hot Chocolate Expo for anyone who wants to party with their favorite runner. Learn more.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Hot Chocolate Run)

The Inaugural Intown Atlanta Polar Vortex

7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Feb. 3

Perkerson Park; 770 Deckner Avenue SW, Atlanta

If disc golf is more your speed, check out the first-ever Intown Atlanta Polar Vortex on the Perkerson Park Disc Golf Course.

The Amateur Player pack comes with a long sleeve hoodie, an Innova glow disc, and a custom scarf. Learn more.

Vegan BrewFest Atlanta

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Feb. 3

Best End Brewing Company; 1036 White Street SW, Atlanta

Join the plant-powered party at Best End Brewing Company this Saturday. You can nibble on an array of vegan-friendly eats while playing games over the "finest brews." VIP tickets come with a swag bag. Learn more.

Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration

1 p.m. - 10 p.m. Feb. 3-4

Plaza Las Americas; 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn

Over 5,000 people are expected to partake in the two-day Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration. There will be street food, carnival games, cultural performances, academic awards given, and Ms. & Mrs. Vietnamese Georgia beauty pageants.

For more information, contact the Vietnamese-American Community of GA at 678-820-8822.

Mardi Gras Streetcar Adventure

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Feb. 3

155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Event organizers want you to come out to "Atlanta's largest Mardi Gras event" fully decked out in costume. You can earn your beads downtown and taste test all sorts of New Orleans-themed food and drinks.

Streetcar Adventure tickets allow you to ride the Trolley Cars all day, take advantage of complimentary drinks and shots, live music and discounted Atlanta attractions. Learn more.

Brandon T. Jackson: Still Detroit Comedy Tour

Feb. 1-3

Atlanta Comedy Theater; 4650 Jimmy Carter Boulevard #114b, Norcross

Brandon T. Jackson is taking over the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross with a hilarious lineup of talented comedians to follow. Learn more.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

Until Feb. 11

Mall at Gwinnett Place; 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Come one, come all to the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus. You and your little ones will travel through time from the Jurassic Era, to the future of 2123 as performers from all over the world give you a show like you've never seen before.

One performer in particular was recognized by Guinness World Records until 2022 as the World's Shortest Man. Edward Niño Hernández came all the way from Colombia to wow you.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Garden Bros Nuclear Circus From: Supplied

Best of all, you'll get one free kid's ticket per paid adult ticket. Learn more.

Atlanta Oyster Festival

5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Feb. 4

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Bring your appetite. The Atlanta Oyster Fest is on and popping this year at Atlantic Station. Besides oysters, there will be plenty of beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch and more to go around.

Tickets include entry, live entertainment, and you'll take home a sweet souvenir. Learn more.

Ballimaaraan - The Piyush Mishra Project

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 4

Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center; 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

The Piyush Mishra Project has finally hit Georgia. This is Piyush and the band's first tour in the U.S., and they're excited to show America the beautiful sound that put them on the foreign film map. You can find tickets here.

Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes, Shutterdog

8 p.m. Feb. 4

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Nicholas Reyes and the Gipsy Kings are in town with an adventurous performance at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. The Spanish group that spans generations is bringing out special guest Shutterdog. Tickets are selling here.

Free Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour

Until mid-February

Any metro Atlanta-area Public Library

Kids, this one is specifically for you! Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to some lucky children with a love for literature.

All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jurassic World Live Tour (Credit: JWLT)

Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.

The only catch is your favorite adult has to buy a ticket. That way, you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find the full list of participating libraries here.

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave. There are nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

Hamilton at Fox Theatre

Until Feb. 25

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Welcome to February! The Fox Theatre is opening the month with a crowd favorite: 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors … need we say more? Ticket information is available here.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Big Game Bash

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Feb. 11

Live! At the Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Avenue SE #600, Atlanta

We hope you didn't think we'd forgotten about the Big Game. Watch it on a 32-foot screen with your buds. There will be a DJ, giveaways, drinks and food. Doors open at 3 p.m. for the pregame. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

