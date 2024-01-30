Black History Month celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

February is Black History Month, which is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has designated February as Black History Month. Atlanta was the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement and is known as a center for Black entrepreneurship, higher education, political power and culture.

Here are some of the Black History Month celebrations happening in metro Atlanta:

ATLANTA

Historic Oakland Cemetery will offer a 75-minute guided tour that explores the lives and accomplishments of outstanding and ordinary African Americans in Atlanta that are buried in the cemetery from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 9, 18, 24 and 25. Space is very limited.

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights will kick off Black History Month with a performance by Giwayen Mata at 12:30 and 1 p.m. Feb. 3. On Feb. 24, there will be a screening of the documentary "The Space Race," which tells the untold history of racism in NASA. Each week, the center will have different themes related to famous African Americans and their contributions to the world.

The College Football Hall of Fame will host a screening of the short film "The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls," which was produced by BYU students and chronicles the Wyoming Black 14's story, at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6. This free to attend screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Wyoming Black 14 members Tony McGee, John Griffin, and Mel Hamilton. A similar panel event will take place on Monday night at the Auburn Avenue Research Library and will be moderated by Dr. Stephanie Dunn from Morehouse College.

Spoken word artist, activist and Morehouse College alumnus Marc Bamuthi Joseph will join fellow alumnus and Grammy-nominated composer Carlos Simon for a performance of "brea(d)th" alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Commissioned by the Minnesota Orchestra following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Simon and Joseph collaborated to create a composition titled "brea(d)th" which explores the enduring presence of Floyd, the contemporary Black experience, and a call for an equitable future.

The Children's Museum of Atlanta will celebrate the impact of Black innovators and artists throughout February. Little visionaries are called to design unique fashions, get jazzy with music from Coltrane and create collages, sculptures and planets. They can also join the Museum to hear stories about inspirational African American women and inventions that have shaped lives of people around the world.

The Atlanta Black History and Civil Rights Tour is a half-day, small-group tour that offers a comprehensive introduction to the city's key neighborhoods, landmarks and more. Pick between morning and afternoon tour times, meet your guide in Downtown Atlanta, and travel in an air-conditioned vehicle. You'll see neighborhoods like Sweet Auburn, will visit local Civil Rights landmarks, will immerse yourself in Black arts and culture, and more. Learn all about Atlanta's Black culture, history, and traditions. Cost is $75.

National Black Arts Foundation will present Blacklisted! Book Fare and Conference Feb. 24 and 25 at Loudermilk Conference Center. There will be moderated panel discussions with Black authors and intellectuals, an Indie Black Book Market, a Youth Book Fair, a Community Book Drive, interactive exhibits about banned African American literature, social photo booths, food vendors and more.

The Atlanta History Center is hosting a performance by the Georgian Chamber Players in a special performance for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. The performance is free.

ATLANTIC STATION

Atlantic Station will host a Black History Month series at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 22. "The Color of Friendship" will be shown on Feb. 8 and "Remember the Titans" will be shown Feb. 22. Bring blankets or chairs for seating on the Atlantic Green lawn.

Atlantic Station will host the Sistah Shop Black History Month Market on Feb. 17 and 18 and Feb. 24 and 25. The market will feature more than 40 Black woman-owned brands, live music, giveaways, a hot chocolate bar and more.

BROOKHAVEN

Ambassador Andrew Young will be the special guest speaker during Brookhaven Chamber's February Signature Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Admission is $40 for members, $50 for non-members.

COLLEGE PARK

College Park will celebrate Black History Month with a program titled Trailblazing in Modern Times from 2 to 4 p.m. in the College Park City Auditorium on Main Street. The event will be attended by the mayor and council members. Keynote speaker will be Lt. Rex "R.J." Willis Jr. There will also be live performances.

DECATUR

The DeKalb History Center in Decatur is hosting a celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22. Their 16th annual celebration will feature De. Herman "Skip" Mason Jr. providing an exciting retrospective look at DeKalb’s history through the lens of his book "African American Life in DeKalb County, 1823 – 1970," published in 1998. Marcia Glenn Hunter, Lithonia’s first Black female mayor, will provide opening remarks. The program will include celebratory musical selections from singer Nzinga Benton. Dancer Morgan Harrell, Miss Middle West Georgia, will close the program with a dynamic interpretive dance.

DULUTH

The Black Heritage Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Shorty Howell Park Activity Building. There will be music and food at the celebration of African American history and culture.

DUNWOODY

Dunwoody's Black History Month mural exhibit opens Feb. 1 and features 5 artists. It will be on display at Brook Run Skate Park through the month.

EAST POINT

The Black History Mural Project celebration and unveiling will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at East Point City Hall in the Council Chambers. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speeches from the mayor and others, a performance in honor of Prince, a special presentation by Michael Moore, and a community and VIP reception.

HAPEVILLE

Hapeville is celebrating Black History Month with an event titled MULTITUDES at the Hapeville Depot Museum from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17. There will be live music and artists.

MARIETTA

"Down in the Mississippi," directed by Donald Gray, opens Feb. 2 at Marietta's Theatre in the Square. Performances are through Feb. 4. The production takes place during the Freedom Summer campaign to register African-Americans to vote in the dangerous, segregated world of Mississippi in 1964. It explores the transformative experiences of three young civil rights activists who leave their safe northern homes in an attempt to change the world; only to discover they must first change themselves.

The Marietta History Center will have two special exhibits for Black History Month. "Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black and White" features the captivating photography of New York photographer James Shaw during his visit to Marietta in 1899. "Divine 9: Take Action. Make A Difference" was curated by members of seven out of the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations and promises an impactful look at artifacts from members of the Cobb County National Pan-Hellenic Council. A Pop-in for Family Fun Event featuring Black history crafts is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

POWDER SPRINGS

The Georgia Black Vendor Market will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at Christian Village on Macland Road. There will be 50 Black-owned and Black-friendly businesses offering products and services in various sectors, such as healthcare, fashion, home improvement, food, insurance, entertainment, and more. There will also be a free health fair.

ROSWELL

The 23rd annual Roswell Roots Festival will take place Jan. 28 through March 2. The festival will feature a one-man contemporary theatrical performance; student art showcase; an evening of poetry and music; storytelling; performance by Metropolitan Atlanta Community Band; musical performances, poets and authors; and more.

SMYRNA

The City of Smyrna is hosting "An Evening with Daniel Black" at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Smyrna Community Center. Black is a novelist, essayist and professor at Clark Atlanta University. The Black History Month Celebration Dinner includes dinner, a presentation by Dr. Black, and a book signing. Book sales will be available on site, courtesy of Bookmiser.

WAYCROSS

The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and Okefenokee Swamp Park will hold a virtual webinar about the CCC Company 1433 Project. In July, the Okefenokee Swamp Park secured nearly half a million dollars in federal funding for a historical preservation project to tell the story of CCC Company 1433 -- the all-Black unit that laid the groundwork for the swamp's infrastructure in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The webinar is open to media, stakeholders, and members of the general public, and will include a special video announcement from one of Georgia's U.S. Senators. Click here to register.

If you would like to submit an item for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.