Kevin Hart, India.Arie and Dancing with the Stars Live: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for things to do in Atlanta this weekend? Get ready to laugh so hard, you'll activate your six-pack with the "Seriously Funny" Kevin Hart. Plan a Daddy Daughter Date that won't break the bank with Chick-fil-A. Catch a star-studded show with all the glitz, glamour, and heart-thumping choreography you know and love from Dancing With the Stars.

We have information on how you can do that and so much more around metro Atlanta over the next few days.

Kevin Hart: Brand New Material

7:30 p.m. Feb. 16

7 p.m. Feb. 18

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE #500, Atlanta

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart is hitting the Peach State. Catch his hilarious act at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Friday. If you miss that performance, don't worry. He'll be back on Sunday. Tickets for both nights are available here.

Daddy Daughter Date Night at Chick-fil-A

Feb. 17

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants all over the metro Atlanta area have organized another Daddy Daughter Date Night this weekend. This prepaid event includes a reservation, one meal, and dessert. You'll forget you're in a fast food restaurant once you see the cloth-covered tables, flowers and balloons.

Chick-fil-A has held the Daddy Daughter Date Night tradition since 2010. Check Eventbrite for tickets at a location near you.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett: Black History Month 2024

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 16

Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center; 10 College Street NW, Norcross

Bring your appetite and your competitive spirit. You'll get your fill of curry chicken, macaroni and cheese, okra, deviled eggs and so much more. There will also be Black History trivia, a short documentary screening, and a chance to support your favorite Black-owned businesses. Learn more.

Twilight Trek at Zoo Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 16

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

What do the zoo animals do after everyone's gone and home and the sun has gone down? Stop wondering and stop by to see for yourself. Zoo Atlanta is offering an after-hours adventures for the family. You can tour the zoo at night and see some of the nocturnal animals you'd normally miss during a day trip. Learn more.

If you miss this weekend's fun, the next session is being offered in March.

Black History Arts & Crafts

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 17

Marietta History Center; 1 Depot Street, Marietta

Admission to the Marietta History Center is free this Saturday. Pop in for arts and crafts and a fun lesson in African American history.

There are two main exhibitions you're encouraged to check out, "Divine 9: Take Action. Make a Difference." and "Marietta 1899: Color Captured in Black and White."

Learn more.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story

3 p.m. & 8 p.m. Feb. 17

Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center; 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

This concert-style theater show tells the story of "Tom and Jerry" the two boys from Queens who would end up gifting the world "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," and "Scarborough Fair." Tickets for The Simon and Garfunkel Story are still available.

A Love Letter from India.Arie

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Feb. 18

Center Stage Theater; 1374 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

Feb. 13 was for Galentines, Feb. 14 was for Valentines and Feb. 18 is for you. Show yourself the ultimate form of self-love with a ticket to see the ethereal India.Arie in concert. Learn more.

Balm in Gilead: A Black History Concert

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Feb. 18

First Congregational Church, UCC; 1055 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta

Here's another way to celebrate Black History Month. Organizers are calling it a "Gift to the City of Atlanta." Best of all, the concert is completely free! Learn more.

Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2024 Tour

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Feb. 18

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Dancing With the Stars has made it to Atlanta. Catch your favorite celebrities and professional dancers lighting up the stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall this Sunday.

Act fast, there are few tickets left and VIP is already sold out! Learn more.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Feb. 18

Tara Atlanta; 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

There are 31 films and just five metro-area venues to watch them in. Learn more about the 24th Annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival here.

Free Tickets to Jurassic World Live Tour

Until mid-February

Any metro Atlanta-area Public Library

Kids, this one is specifically for you! Jurassic World Live Tour is looking for readers. Through a partnership with metro Atlanta-area libraries, they're giving out free show tickets to some lucky children with a love for literature.

All you have to do is head to your nearest participating Atlanta Public Library and ask the librarian for a Jurassic World Live Tour Reward Club Card. Every book you take out and read will count toward your chance of free tickets.

Once you've read at least five library books, you can take your World Live Tour Reward Club Card to Gas South Arena's box office starting on Feb. 19 and redeem it for the Feb. 23 show, the Feb. 24 show, or the Feb. 25 show.

The only catch is your favorite adult has to buy a ticket. That way, you'll have someone safe to go with. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find the full list of participating libraries here.

Ice Skating in Olde Town

Olde Town Pavilion; Conyers

Until Feb. 11

Lace up your skates and hit the ice in Olde Town. This rink is the longest-running outdoor arena in all of Georgia. Don't forget to hit up the snack bar before you leave. There are nachos, hot dogs, hot chocolate, candy and so much more.

Ice Skating at Sugar Hill

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill; Sugar Hill

Until Feb. 18

If you live closer to Sugar Hill, check out this outdoor skating rink. General admission is $12 and skate rentals are $3. Learn more.

Hamilton at Fox Theatre

Until Feb. 25

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Welcome to February! The Fox Theatre is opening the month with a crowd favorite: 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy®, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors … need we say more? Ticket information is available here.

WildWoods: AGLOW

Fernbank Museum of Natural History; 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Until Feb. 25

For a limited time, go on a multisensory adventure into the wonders of nature. This exhibit is a combination of the real environment, glowing displays, and mood music. Learn more.

License to Chill Snow Island

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands; 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Every weekend through February

Who says there's no snow in Georgia? Come on out to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, and don't forget your mittens! You can go tubing across "one of North America's longest snow rides," protect your fort with a snowball fight in Snowball Alley, and then make a pit stop for s'mores and a hot chocolate cocktail.

There are so many fun things to get into in Buford this weekend. Learn more.

Brave New Works

5 p.m. Feb. 17

5 p.m. Feb. 24

5 p.m. March 2

The Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Theater Lab; 1700 N Decatur Road

The Playwriting Center of Theater Emory is putting on a three-week-long series to showcase their new work. This year, there will be two staged readings focusing on Theater for Young Audiences, plus a panel discussion on the developmental process.

Learn more about the series here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Jurassic World Live Tour

Feb. 23-25

Gas South Arena; Duluth

Welcome to Isla Nublar. Enjoy your trip, but keep your eyes peeled. We hear a dinosaur has escaped! Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

