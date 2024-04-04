Braves home opener, Shrek the Musical, Cobb Carnival: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Whether it's the crack of the bat on opening day for the Braves or the nostalgic tunes of 'Shrek the Musical', there's a symphony of experiences waiting to make this weekend in Atlanta absolutely unforgettable.

Opening Day at Truist Park

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

7:20 p.m. April 5

It's Opening Day for the Braves at Truist Park, and you're invited to check out all the new additions the ballpark has to offer, including food, players and ways to win big.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Digital Content Creator Judayah Murray covered everything you need to know about what's new at Truist Park. Check it out.

Bring your dancing shoes, because there will be live music at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage before the game, and an post-game entertainment show, including fireworks. For the cherry on top, fans who attend the game Friday night will receive a free 2024 magnetic schedule.

Tickets are available here.

2024 Atlanta Fair

688 Central Avenue SW; Atlanta

Until April 7

Get your fried Snickers, candy apples, chicken on a stick and so much more at the Atlanta Fair. It's the last weekend to check out the attraction that's been coming to the city since 1972. Learn more.

Parking is available at Logan Stadium Parking, behind the BP gas station at the corner of Ralph David Abernathy & Central Avenue SW.

Atlanta Got Sole

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. April 6

Georgia International Convention Center; 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park

If you're a sneaker head, you'll want to check out Atlanta Got Sole, the "ultimate sneaker convention." Pick up new drops you won't see anywhere else, enjoy live performances, contests, giveaways and more.

Over 5,000 people are expected to attend. Learn more.

100 Black Men of Atlanta 5K Run

Westside Beltline; 500 Englewood Avenue SE, Atlanta

9 a.m. April 6

Lace up your sneaks and get ready to move your feet. The 100 Black Men of Atlanta 5K run starts at Rose Circle Park and ends at Washington Park.

There will be plenty of food, music, vendors, games. Sign up here.

Atlanta Prego Expo

11 a.m., 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 6

AmericasMart; 230 John Portman Boulevard NW, Building 2, Floor 1, Atlanta

Are you a new mom, expecting or supporting someone on their journey through parenthood? Check out the Atlanta Prego Expo, designed to get parents past the bump.

You only have nine months to prepare for something that'll change your life forever. You may as well take advantage of all the freebies, and tips you can get from the countless vendors, specialists, services and products that will be available at the expo. Learn more.

SheBelieves Cup 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. April 6

The U.S. National Women's team faces Japan at the SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta this weekend. It's a game you don't want to miss. Tickets are available here.

18th Annual ATL Blues Festival

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

6 p.m. April 7

Get ready for a night that'll move you. The "Blues Is Alright Tour" is rolling over to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for the 18th Annual ATL Blues Festival.

You'll see special performances from acts like Tucka, King George, Pokey Bear, J-Wonn, West Love, and Lebrado. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Learn more.

The Blues Is Alright Tour (Credit: Heritage Entertainment, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre)

Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour: Atlanta

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Arena Drive, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. April 7

Get ready Atlanta, because the world's wackiest and wittiest basketball team is bouncing our way. Check out the Harlem Globetrotters in a laugh-until-you-cry performance at State Farm Arena this Sunday. Learn more.

Atlanta Persian Festival

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. April 7

Celebrate Persian culture from music, to food, to dance and plenty of other activities at the Atlanta Persian Festival this weekend. Learn more.

Spring Festival on Ponce

Olmstead Park; 1451 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 6

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 7

Looking for something free and fun to do? Get your creative juices flowing at the arts and crafts Spring Festival on Ponce.

In addition to the fine arts on display, there will also be food, drinks and a play area for children. Learn more.

Town Center at Cobb Carnival

Until April 7

This is your last weekend to enjoy the Cobb Carnival. Entry is free, and so is parking! All you have to pay for is tickets to enjoy the rides and food. Learn more.

Note: Accompanied minors will be turned away.

The Wheel (Credit: Dreamland Amusements)

Daffodil Dash

Brook Run Park; 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

9 a.m. April 7

The Daffodil Dash is a run/walk held in Dunwoody in memory of the 1.5 million children who died or were killed during the Holocaust, and in support for children who are still suffering from genocide and other humanitarian crises around the world today.

The race raises awareness and funds for Holocaust Education and Genocide awareness. Learn more.

UniverSoul Circus

Gwinnett Place Mall; 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Until April 7

This is your last week to visit the big top in Gwinnett County! The UniverSoul Circus is celebrating 30 years of fun. It's an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. Tickets are available here.

Next week, the circus will move on to the Old Turner Field in Atlanta. Learn more.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Credit: UniverSoul Circus)

Shrek the Musical

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

April 6-7

An Atlanta-native, Howard University graduate is making history as the first Black Princess Fiona in the cast of "Shrek the Musical." The show may be even funnier than the movies we've come to know and love. FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken dished all about it on Good Day Atlanta.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

April 12-14

For over 80 years, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has been a staple and fan-favorite spring event that feels like a taste of summer.

Are you an artist, an avid concertgoer, a connoisseur of spirits, or just a kid ready for a good time? Check out the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition. Or, pick up VIP tickets to the Mimosa 5K for a run in the park with a refreshing reward after. The festival is family-friendly, so bring your little ones. Kids Village will be open with arts and craft, a manicure station, face painting and so much more.

Click here for more information.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

