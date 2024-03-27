Atlanta Braves Truist Park Opening Day 2024: What to expect

The Braves are throwing baseball fans a curveball this year with some exciting new additions to the Truist Park experience. This season there will be new food, renovations, more chances to win big, a few new faces and even some familiar ones.

What to expect at Truist Park in 2024

2024 Atlanta Braves Transactions: New players, returning players

New Braves Truist Park menu items

Park renovations

New additions to The Battery Atlanta

Truist Park security upgrades

Atlanta Braves 50/50 raffle

Three new Truist Park ballpark tours

‘We Are Braves Country’ campaign

Opening day at Truist Park is April 5, 2024.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 26: A general view of The Battery Atlanta connected to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on March 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the corona Expand

RELATED EVENTS: Braves opening day watch parties in Atlanta, Charlotte & Nashville

Who have the Braves signed for 2024?

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Aaron Bummer #49 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

RHP Aaron Bummer

Right-hand pitcher Aaron James Bummer of Valencia, California is coming to the Braves from the Chicago White Sox. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 31st round of the 2011 MLB draft, but never signed with them.

In the 2014 draft, Bummer was the 558th overall pick. He had his debut the summer of 2017 in a game against the Chicago Cubs when he struck out the very first batter he faced. So far, Bummer's had 309 strikeouts.

Bummer was traded on Nov. 16, 2023 in exchange for Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowens.

VENICE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Adam Duvall #23 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Photo Day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2020 in Venice, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Expand

OF Adam Duvall

Outfielder Adam Duvall of Louisville, Kentucky is back for a three-peat with the Braves after a year-long stint with the Boston Red Sox.

The trade comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who remember the 35-year-old from 2021, the year the Braves won the World Series. Duvall has also played for the likes of the San Fran Giants, Cincy Reds and Miami Marlins.

But, clearly, there's nothing like the Peach State. Third time's the charm!

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: David Fletcher #64 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

INF David Fletcher

Infielder David Fletcher is trading the West Coast for the best coast. The Braves are welcoming the 29-year-old from the Los Angeles Angels.

He's got an impressive batting record. In fact, Fletcher led the Angels in hits with a professional record of .277 and a 26-game record-setting hitting streak for the MLB in 2021.

Fans are excited to see what he'll bring to the upcoming season and how he meshes with the other guys.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Luis Guillorme #15 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

INF Luis Guillorme

Joining Fletcher in the infield is 29-year-old Luis Miguel Guillorme Gonzales from Venezuela.

Guillorme got his MLB start with the New York Mets in 2018. He unofficially made history during spring training in 2021 when he endured the 22 pitches, the longest at-bat against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks.

At the top of the year, the Braves snagged Guillorme with a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

OF Jarred Kelenic

The Braves may have shocked fans when they tapped Jarred Kelenic for a starting position at just 24-years-old with a spotty hitting record as of late. But Kelenic is proving why he deserves the spot and reminding the world what made him a first round draft pick for the Mets in 2018.

Kelenic showed up and showed out during 2023 spring training. He batted .353/.389/.706 with four home runs in 54 plate appearances and hit the longest regular-season homerun at 482 feet, setting a record at Wrigley Field.

Despite breaking his foot that summer, he is looking to be a strong addition to the Braves.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Ray Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LHP Ray Kerr

Ray Kerr is coming to Atlanta as a lefthand pitcher who previously played for the San Diego Padres. His story of grit is arguably what makes him a force to reckon with on the diamond.

Just two years into college baseball, Kerr admits he made a mistake when he quit the team to go back home to Reno and work. Ever since, he's put his heart into finding his way back to the mound.

The 29-year-old rookie left-hand pitcher has something to prove, and Atlanta just may be the perfect place to prove it.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Reynaldo López #40 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

RHP Reynaldo López

Reynaldo "Rey" López is a Dominican-born right-hand pitcher with a 617 strikeout reputation.

The 30-year-old made his major league debut with the Washington Nationals in 2016 and went on to play for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians before signing a three-year, $26 million contract with the Braves. In March, he earned the fifth rotation spot.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Angel Perdomo of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LHP Ángel Perdomo

Ángel Perdomo is back after being resigned by the Braves just a few weeks after he was non-tendered. Like López, the left-handed pitcher was also born in the Dominican Republic.

Perdomo is rumored to be out for the 2024 season while he rehabs from Tommy John surgery, a procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament.

It's not yet clear what his future for the Braves holds.

NORTH PORT, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during the Atlanta Braves Photo Day at CoolToday Park on Friday, February 23, 2024 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

LHP Chris Sale

Christopher Allen Sale is a stellar addition to the Braves this season.

The 34-year-old from Lakeland, Florida is well-decorated. He's a 7x All-Star, won the World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and has led the American League in strikeouts two times in his career. Not only did he set the MLB record for making it to 2,000 strikeouts, but he also holds the record for most career strikeouts per 9 innings, averaging 11.1. He currently has 2,189 strikeouts under his belt.

He reportedly signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension with an $18 million club option for the 2026 season.

What to eat at Truist Park

If food is why you're really here, the newly rolled out line of beverages and concessions will not disappoint. The Braves' new partnership with Delaware North is proving to be a delicious and environmentally-safe one.

Skip the hot dog, popcorn and soda. The Braves have a whole new round up of good eats:

The Big "Queso" – One pound of grilled marinated chicken with Chihuahua cheese, freshly chopped salsa and cilantro. Pressed between sourdough bread, grilled golden brown and topped with spicy queso sauce. Available at the Taco Factory near section 152.

Big Queso (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Grand Slam Nacho – Two feet of tricolor tortilla chips, topped with jalapeño queso, chicken tinga, black bean and corn salsa, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime crema. Available at Taco Factory near section 152.

Grand Slam Nachos (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Uncle Charlie’s Chicken – A curveball on a Braves Country favorite. Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast dipped in spicy sauce. Topped with bread and butter pickles and served on a hearty pretzel bun. Available at Coop’s Championship Chicken near sections 138 & 320.

Uncle Charlie's Chicken (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Pitcher’s Mound – Generous helping of waffle fries topped with slow-smoked brisket. Served nacho-style with spicy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, salsa roja and lime crema. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

Pitcher's Mound (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

French Toast Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich – So many classic southern flavors in one dish! Crispy fried chicken tossed in a hot honey sauce stuffed in between two slices of French toast style brioche, with deep-fried pickles and a southern pecan mayo.

4 Bagger – Four charbroiled burgers, covered with 1 pound of barbeque brisket, jalapeños, aged cheddar cheese and reaper pepper mayo. Served on a toasted sesame seed bun and topped with beer-battered onion rings. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

4 Bagger (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Suites Sushi Platter – Hand-rolled to order by our sushi Chef team at Daseki, located inside the Xfinity Club! An assortment of sushi rolls such as California roll, crab & avocado roll, inside out spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll & a vegetarian option of cucumber & avocado roll, all prepared fresh daily.

The Dinger – Featuring all-beef meatballs, braised in Executive Chef Louis Martorano’s house-made marinara sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and served on a classic Italian roll, fresh from the oven. Available at Slice near section 112.

Dinger (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Crunchified Pork Wings – Slow-cooked pork ribs rubbed in cornmeal & deep fried until crispy and golden, drizzled with a Coca-Cola bbq sauce and topped with crispy matchstick potatoes.

Perimeter Dog – A collaborative effort developed by Delaware North’s hospitality and culinary team, featuring a foot-long, half-pound hot dog topped with sweet bacon jam, spicy sport peppers, diced Vidalia onions and lemon-pepper Dijonnaise sauce. Available at 1871 Grill near section 141.

Perimeter Dog (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Spicy Southern Chicken Slider – Another riff on the classic spicy chicken sandwich. Hand-breaded spicy crispy chicken topped with Doux South pickle slices and a ghost pepper aioli on a potato roll.

Fielder’s Catch – This innovative take on an Atlanta steakhouse staple includes two lobster tails, three fried oysters, sweet potato fries, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and spicy peach rémoulade served on a split-top bun. Available at the Coors Light Chophouse.

Fielder's Catch (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese – Buttery, toasted sourdough bread with layers of melted Sweet Grass Dairy Gouda and fresh mozzerella. The bread sandwiches pieces of seared, crispy, thick-cut pork belly topped with caramelized onions. An American classic all grown up! Ribeye Steak Sandwich – 10 ounces of dry-aged Ribeye cooked medium with melted provolone cheese and a mixture of caramelized onions and mushrooms. Served on a locally made fresh hoagie roll.

Ahi Tuna Nachos – Crispy wonton chips layered with fresh cut Ahi tuna, scallions, sesame seeds, diced tomatoes and diced mango. Lightly drizzled with YUM-YUM & sweet soy sauce!

Ahi Tuna Nacho (Credit: Delaware North at Truist Park)

Go the Distance Italian Sub – This three-foot long baguette won’t let your guests leave hungry. A sesame seed Italian loaf loaded with Genoa salami, prosciutto, spicy capicola, sliced provolone, shredded lettuce, slices of beefsteak tomatoes, shaved red onion & finished off with an Italian vinaigrette.

As Truist Park moves toward becoming a more green ballpark, paper and plastic are a thing of the past. Drinks will be served in aluminum cups at all bar locations in the stadium.

Atlanta Truist Park renovations

Atlanta's Truist Park first opened its gate on April 14, 2017. Seven years later, organizers have put in the work to bring some major upgrades to the park fans have come to know and love.

Some of those upgrades include new and improved group seating, hospitality, concessions and retail spaces:

Lexus Premium Boxes – The Lexus Premium Box is a first-class season lease and hospitality concept that will offer unparalleled amenities for groups of 8 to 14 guests. The naming rights to the new Lexus Premium Boxes as well as the Lexus Level, previously known as the Terrace (200) Level, are part of a new partnership, in which Lexus has been named the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Atlanta Braves.

Lexus Premium Boxes (Credit: Atlanta Braves/Truist Park)

Blue Moon Beer Garden – This season, the former Xfinity Rooftop received a major renovation for the build out of the new Blue Moon Beer Garden, offering the largest variety of Molson Coors beer options and unique food pairings that can't be found anywhere else at the ballpark. To ensure we have the best beer assortment for fans, John Legnard, the head brew master at Blue Moon, has been working on new flavors and brew collaborations that have been specifically chosen and created for the new beer garden destination at Truist Park. The space will also feature food stalls local to Braves Country like Fred’s Meat & Bread, Beer Garden Bites, a new food concept inspired by traditional beer garden foods, Conecuh Sausage Co. All fans can visit the beer garden once inside the ballpark, and the existing group hospitality space which overlooks the field was expanded for a total capacity of up to 210 fans.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Blue Moon Beer Garden (Credit: Atlanta Braves/Truist Park)

Jim Beam Bourbon Decks and 60 Ft. 6 In. Bar – Left field will feature a new group space called the Jim Beam Bourbon Decks behind sections 142 and 143. The Jim Beam Bourbon Decks will include private access to the new Jim Beam 60 Ft. 6 Bar, which will also serve customers on the concourse. Comprised of two bars with a combined length of 60’ 6" to mirror the distance between the pitcher’s mound and home plate, the new space will feature a one-of-a-kind lighting fixture and game-used pitching rubber and home plate inset into the bar top.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jim Beam Bourbon Bar (Credit: Atlanta Braves/Truist Park)

Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park – The Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park is being expanded to include an additional 1500 square feet and redesigned to provide a premium retail experience. There will be a dedicated jersey walk-up shop, which will house most of the jersey selection in the store, and an added game-used merchandise section. The layout of the store will be adjusted to improve the flow and ease for shoppers. In addition to the physical store renovations, the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park will deploy a new point of sale system and double the checkouts for an expedited experience. The store will celebrate its Grand Opening on Tuesday, April 2.

Belle Glos Back Porch – The newly rebranded Belle Glos Back Porch in center field accommodates 100-150 fans in a laidback patio environment with a new platform for enhanced views of the field.

Is Truist Park safe?

Security technology has recently been upgraded, as it is every year at Truist Park.

Braves Security is promising a "more seamless entry process with the comfort and security of the most advanced safety technology available."

They did not specify what exact upgrades had been made.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 27: Fans congregate in The Battery during Braves Fest at Truist Park on January 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves)

One lucky Braves fan will win each game

The Braves have brought back their famous 50/50 raffle in which one lucky fan will walk away with either cold hard cash, or an awesome prize like season tickets.

Last year, the take-home prize money ranged from anywhere between $2,986 and $57,690.

The raffles will open during select Braves road series and will close after the 8th inning at the next home game. Tickets can be purchased online where you can also view the rules.

As always, Harrah's Cherokee Casinos is the proud sponsor of the Atlanta Braves 50/50 raffle. Half of the raised prize money benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Nonprofits, groups invited to Braves Community Clubhouse

One nonprofit or community group will be hosted in the Community Clubhouse before each Braves home game. The chosen group will receive pregame food and drinks and 24 lower-level tickets to watch the game when it begins.

This opportunity is provided by a new partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

Truist Park offers three new types of ballpark tours

You may have taken a ballpark tour before, but it likely wasn't anything like this. The Braves are offering three new special types of tours to help their biggest fans see all that Truist Park has to offer.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: General view during the national anthem in game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on October 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zar Expand

Retired Number Chain Series – Braves retired players will be honored on significant numerical dates aligning with their retired numbers and accomplishments. Check out the daily schedule of retired number chain keepsake giveaways for each tour date.

Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta Food Tours – The Atlanta Braves and The Battery Atlanta are thrilled to announce the addition of Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta Food Tours as an extension of their current Truist Park tour program. The tour will lead off with a Terrapin beer and a soft pretzel in the Truist Park Press Box. This will be followed by a trip to the Braves dugout to sample Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Continuing into The Battery Atlanta, the tour will feature stops at ASW Distillery, Mac McGee’s Irish Pub, and El Super Pan, ending with a classic Southern treat at River Street Sweets. You can purchase tickets here.

Historian Tour – This experience offers a unique, in-depth look into the Braves storied franchise history. This tour of Truist Park highlights displays and exhibits that trace the team’s 150+ years, includes a Q&A session with Braves Historian Sam Wallace, and exclusive and unprecedented access to see, touch, and take pictures with genuine Braves historic artifacts. The tour is approximately two hours.

‘We Are Braves Country’ new campaign

The Braves have launched a new marketing campaign called "We Are Braves Country," embracing the countless Braves fans across the U.S.

You'll likely hear and see this new phrase plastered everywhere on Opening Day.

Things to do at The Battery Atlanta today

The Battery is always buzzing whether the Braves are home or not, but the businesses have added all sorts of new entertainment features to make sure visitors have the best time on their watch.

When you enter The Battery at Hank Aaron Way, a new LED sign will welcome you.

If you're looking for new places to shop, you can check out SITKA Gear for technical hunting and outdoor gear on Battery Walk.

Bring your family or friends to Sandbox VR, an exciting virtual reality gaming amusement center. Once you put the headset on, you'll be sucked into a virtual world where you're the "hero" of your own "adventure."

You'll likely work up an appetite from gaming. That's where Battle & Brew steps in. The new dining, drinking and entertainment hub is now open.

If you're looking for a swanky spot to host your next cocktail hour, fundraiser or even a wedding reception, consider TK Elevator’s IQC - Elevation Room on the TKE tower's 26th and 27th floors. The space has floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall windows with a panoramic view of Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead, and key Georgia landmarks, including Kennesaw Mountain. Up to 150 guests can be accommodated. Even better, the menu is customizable for your event. Check out the details.

If you're looking for something more low-key to seal a business deal, plan a date or have a fun evening with family or friends, Good Game powered by Topgolf Swing Suites has a new walk-up Cutwater Cocktail Bar.

Maybe you just want somewhere scenic to get your steps in. The Ford Home Run Alley is now open as a pedestrian walkway on Level 4 of the Red Deck in The Battery Atlanta. There will be activations and new Ford vehicles featured there throughout the season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves hoists the commissioner's trophy following the team's 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 20 Expand

The Atlanta Braves game schedule is available here.

Looking for more fun things to do around Atlanta? Check out FOX 5's ever-growing list and reviews.