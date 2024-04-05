Braves home opener brings new gear, grub to Truist Park

The excitement is thunderous around Truist Park, as Friday’s home opener gives fans a fresh perspective on our Atlanta Braves.

Team members say they spent the off-season remodeling the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park, aiming for a home run when it comes to space and selection.

"It’s a lot more open," says director of retail operations Lisa Williams. "There’s a lot more space. So, we added about 15-hundred square feet total of retail-able space."

That extra space means a bigger and bolder hat wall, with more than 9,000 options. There’s also a new "jersey shop" in the store’s back corner.

Atlanta Braves Truist Park Opening Day 2024: What to expect

"This is going to be the big hub for all your jersey needs," says Williams. "It’s going to be a walk-up kind of bar, where you can place your order, grab your jersey, try it on."

Another team hard at work over the off-season? The culinary team, of course.

"At the end of the year, we re-tool," says Delaware North at Truist Park executive chef Louis Martorano. "What’s going to make us even better for next year, what’s Braves Country expect out of us, right?"

Hot new items include The Big Queso — a sandwich filled with a pound of grilled, marinated chicken and topped with a spicy queso sauce — and the Pitcher’s Mound, consisting of waffle fries topped with smoked brisket.

"We smoke all our own meats at the stadium. From brisket, pork butt, chicken thighs, chicken wings," says Martorano.

Braves leaders say they’re also launching a new marketing campaign called "We Are Braves Country," highlighting the fact that the team’s fans come not just from Atlanta, but from throughout the Southeast and across the country.



