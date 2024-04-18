420 Fest, Pullman Yards chefs markets, comedy hypnosis: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Fall in love with a new furry friend, eat your way through 420, or get hypnotized at a comedy show. FOX 5 Atlanta's Judayah Murray can show you a couple of ways to have a good time around our city's vibrant weekend scene.

Spring Fling Free Adoption Weekend

LifeLine Animal Project; Multiple locations around metro Atlanta area

April 19-21

If you're looking for a furbaby, get ready to fall in love. It's Spring Fling Free Adoption Weekend at LifeLine animal shelters across metro Atlanta.

Adoption fees are waived for all pets. They'll be dressed to the nines ready to make a powerful first impression. We're told adoption includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines and more. Check out the adorable, available pets before your visit.

Spring Fling Free Adoption Weekend at LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta. (Credit: LifeLine Animal Project)

Stockbridge Community Cleanup

Winslow at Eagles Landing Pool; 725 Winbrook Drive, McDonough

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 20

Ahead of Earth Day, Stockbridge District 5 Councilman Elton Alexander is hosting a community cleanup.

You can park at the Wislow at the Eagles Landing Pool parking lot on Winbrook Drive in McDonough. Wear comfy clothes and closed-toed shoes for this beautification project.

Miracle Babies Party at the Zoo

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. April 20

Did you give birth at Northside Hospital? The Miracle Baby Alumni Club has partnered with Zoo Atlanta for a Preemie Reunion! Entry is $5 per person, and all proceeds benefit the Miracle Babies Fund. All animal exhibits will be open for the party. Register here.

ArtPaca Spring Festival

L&R Alpaca Haven Farm; Douglasville

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. April 20

Looking for some free fun? If you're out in the Douglasville area, stop by Dorris Road for an open-air market for local artists and vendors. There will be food trucks, activities for the kids, plus alpacas! Learn more.

This event is hosted by L&R Alpaca Haven Farm LLC.

Za Palooza Festival

Bonfire ATL; 1080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. April 20

There are plenty of 420 events around metro Atlanta this Saturday. Spend a relaxing day outside at Bonfire ATL where you can try all sorts of cuisines from Caribbean, Mexican, hibachi and more. There will also be music, shopping and free giveaways.

Lawnchairs and coolers are welcome, children, teens and pets are not. Tickets are on sale here.

Gwinnett County Jazz Festival

The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20

Hosted by North Gwinnett High School, twelve ensemble groups will perform and receive professional recordings throughout the day. The Atlanta Lab Band will close out the day. There will also be food trucks, craft vendors, and fun experiences for whole family. Learn more.

Chefs Markets

Pullman Yards; Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. every Saturday

This is the kind of event you wear the stretchy pants to. Everything you possibly want is an option at Chefs Markets at Pullman Yards. From cereal-topped ice cream, to paella, to beignets, to bbq. Check out Chefs Markets on Instagram for a look at this Saturday's exclusive menu.

Lewis Black Live

Buckhead Theatre; 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. April 21

Lewis Black, the feisty comedian who brought us Inside Out 1 and 2 and Unaccompanied Minors is putting on a show at Buckhead Theatre. Learn more.

Georgia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart Building 2, Floor 1; 230 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 21

They say "saying yes was just the beginning." Now it's time to think about the decor, dresses, cakes, food, invitations and so much more. Enjoy it all under one roof. It's like your Pinterest board came to life.

Register for free passes online, or pay $10 at the door.

Ricky Kalmon's Comedy Hypnosis Show

Roaring Social; 35 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta

7 p.m. April 21

He's performed for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Yankees. Now, Ricky Kalmon, comedian and hypnotist, is in town ready to give Atlanta another mind-bending show.

This show thrives on audience participation, so come with an open mind! Learn more.

The comedy show takes place at Roaring Social, a 1920s-themed speakeasy in Alpharetta.

Ricky Kalmon Comedy Hypnosis Show at Roaring Social in Alpharetta

Georgia Renaissance Festival

6732 Virlyn B. Smith Road, Fairburn

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Until June

"The village of Newcastle is open and ready for you to enjoy a full day of adventure!" The Georgia Renaissance Festival is back for its 39th season.

It's Pet Friendly Weekend, so feel free to bring your leashed furbaby. Tickets are available now.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2019/05/05: The Georgia Renaissance Festival. The famous event brings a 16th-century European country fair to the Atlanta area. It lasts for 8 weeks and it is an important tradition and tourist attraction in the Nort Expand

SweetWater 420 Fest 2024

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 11 p.m. April 20-21

SweetWater Brewing made some major changes to this year's SweetWater 420 Fest. We covered them on FOX 5 Atlanta. Check out our article.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Symphony on the Sand

Callaway Resort & Gardens; 17800 US-27, Pine Mountain

7:30 p.m. April 27

Trust us, this is a breathtaking show you do not want to miss. Callaway Resort & Gardens is hosting another Symphony on the Sand featuring the Callaway Symphony Orchestra. If it wasn't enough to watch the sun set to a classical soundtrack, the cherry on top is a fireworks show as a grand finale.

Symphony on the Sand 2024 (Credit: Callaway Resort & Gardens)

General seating is available at Robin Lake Beach for $35. If you're a Callaway Gardens member or active/retired military, or a dependent with a valid military identification card, admission is discounted. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com