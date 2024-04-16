Earth Day events in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Earth Day is an annual event on April 22. Its purpose is to celebrate the Earth and demonstrate support for environmental protection. There are a variety of events taking place this weekend and April 22 to celebrate Earth Day in metro Atlanta.

Join the Atlanta Botanical Garden in celebrating Earth Day with special performances by Havana Son at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on the Great Lawn. The dynamic duo, Rene and Llilian of Havana Son, will take you on a whirlwind musical tour through Latin America, including stops in Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, and Puerto Rico. Children will have the opportunity to sample each country’s unique rhythms and sounds. Plus, enjoy activity stations and more. Event link

At Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, dive into Earth Day Skies: Stargazing in the Gardens on April 19. Look through telescopes to identify stars, planets, and constellations in the night sky. Attend workshops on gardening, painting, flower pressing, herbal tea making, smudge bundling, and wellness through April 28. Additionally, Cason's Garden offers a five-course farm-to-table dinner on April 20 in celebration of Earth Day. Reservations and additional purchases required for the dinner. Event link

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market and Wholesome Wage Georgia are celebrating Earth Day at their weekly farmers market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 18. Love is Love Farm will offer an assortment of spring seedlings, and Wholesome Wave Georgia will provide free grow kits and compost for all shoppers using their SNAP dollars to buy plants. Families using EBT/SNAP benefits get 50% off seedlings, and all new shoppers using SNAP/EBT get a free tote and cookbook! Plus, enjoy fun gardening-themed activities for children. Event link

Art in the Park is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 21 at Coan Park on Woodbine Avenue. Enjoy art activities, including painting and drawing, outdoor yoga, giveaways, and more. Event link

Clayton County Commissioner Gail Hambric and the Parks and Recreation Department are hosting an Earth Day Celebration & Community Garden Opening at the Virginia Gray Recreation Center, 1475 E. Fayetteville Road, Riverdale, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20. This free family event will include arts & crafts, inflatables, DJ, giveaways, line dancing, Double Dutch, beehive 101, and more! If interested in a garden plot, registration for the plot is $35.00. For more information, call 770-603-4001. Event link

The City of Chamblee is celebrating Earth Day by offering a tour of a pollinator garden and visits to the butterfly art project from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 5468 Peachstreet Road. Event link

The Avenue Peachtree City's Planet Party is happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20. Enjoy secure computer and electronic recycling, giveaways from Ted's Montana Grill, Arbor Day Foundation sustainability getaway, Earth Day coloring tables for kids, cornhole, and air-purifying plant giveaways. Plus, check out new electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South while visiting the center. Event link

The Avenue West Cobb is celebrating Earth Day by offering free recycling services from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20. Enjoy music spun by a DJ and pick up an easy-to-plant, bee-friendly mini plant during the event. Event link

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market is hosting an Earth Day Fest Pop-Up Market and Concert from noon to 4 p.m. on April 20. Enjoy live performances, over 30 vendors, grilled cheese, yoga, and more. Event link

The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is celebrating Earth Day on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Atlanta Repair Café will be on-hand to fix carry-only items (small electronics, appliances, jewelry, wood items, clothing, bags, etc.) as part of the HDBY’s ongoing sustainability efforts. Food trucks, Get Out the Whey and Bento Bus, will also be on-site with music provided by DJ Waffles. Event link

Piedmont Park Conservancy and Science ATL are hosting the 2024 Earth Day Bike-In Movie from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 19. Enjoy numerous activities before the movie, including a fun chalk art experience and a bike scavenger hunt. Food will be available for purchase. The featured film, "Weathering the Future," will be provided by PBS NOVA. Event link

Ponce City Market is hosting an Earth Day vendor market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 20 and 21. The market will feature local nonprofits, eco-friendly vendors, and other sustainable products and services. On April 20, meet and learn from Zoo Atlanta, Trees Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, Chattahoochee Nature Center, and more at "Back to Nature." On April 21, enjoy the "Healthy People, Healthy Planet" theme with vendors dedicated to sustainable living. Event link

Four Gwinnett County breweries have teamed up to release an Earth Day IPA named ReBREWable Energy. It will be available at Slow Pour Brewing Company in Lawrenceville, 6S Brewing Company in Duluth, Cultivation Brewery in Norcross, and StillFire Brewing in Suwanee beginning April 20. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited-release craft beer will benefit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and its mission to Connect People and Resources for a Sustainable Gwinnett while supplies last. Event link

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is partnering with Gwinnett County Solid Waste to host an Earth Day Recycling Event for community members at Coolray Field from 9 a.m. to noon on April 27. Items that will be collected that day include:

Electronics: $35 cash fee per projection or console TV, $15 cash fee per computer monitor or TV, and $5 cash fee per printer.

Tires without rims – Limit eight; no dealer tires.

Paint – both latex and oil-based: Limit 10 gallons per vehicle; cans must contain 25% wet paint or more.

Clothing.

Sneakers.

Paper for shredding – Limit five copier boxes.

For the first time at the annual Earth Day Recycling Event, Prescription medications can be dropped off directly to representatives of the Gwinnett County Police Department in the exhibit area at their event table as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

MARTA is offering two free, family-friendly events on April 20 to highlight their environmentally conscious community programs and its continued transition to electric vehicles. MARTA and Global Growers will host an educational event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Global Growers Community Garden at the Indian Creek Station. Learn about the importance of community gardening, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship. There will also be live music and lawn games. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Event link

Also on Saturday, MARTA and the City of Atlanta Office of Sustainability and Resilience and Clean Cities Georgia will host an event at West End Mall featuring electric vehicles, including an electric MARTA bus, food trucks, and children's activities. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West End Mall on Oak Street. Event link

Fernbank Museum is featuring "Serengeti: Journey to the Heart of Africa" on April 22 in honor of Earth Day. The Serengeti is considered one of Africa’s seven natural wonders. For months during the global lockdowns, the film’s award-winning cinematographers were able to film it in a uniquely uninhabited setting. Audiences will learn about other animals’ roles in navigating life in the Serengeti, including elephants’ impact on tree removal and deepening rivers, lions’ regulation of the grazing population, and vultures’ role at the end of an animal’s life. General Admission tickets include daytime access to the museum, WildWoods, Fernbank Forest, and the choice of one Giant Screen film. Event link

The City of Newnan's Keep Newnan Beautiful Department is hosting a trash pickup event at CJ Smith Park on Farmer Street at 9:30 a.m. April 22. Volunteers are welcome. Event link

Henry County Water Authority is hosting an Earth Day Workday event at the Cubihatcha Outdoor Education Center on April 20. HCWA employees and volunteers will gather to work on the trails, in the community garden, and on the welcome sign to the Center. The public is welcome to join the employees and volunteers. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event link

The City of Roswell is hosting a free community day on April 22 at its four historic house museums -- Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall, Smith Plantation, and Mimosa Hall & Gardens. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the four museums and travel between the houses at their own pace and in any order. Knowledgeable docents and volunteers will welcome guests at each house, share the history, stories, and answer any questions. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available at each location. Visitors to Smith Plantation are asked to park at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, and use the pathway to the front of the house museum. Mimosa Hall & Gardens parking is located along Bulloch Ave. and at the Bulloch Hall parking lot. Event link

Barrington Hall

St. Julep at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead is honoring Earth Day with specialty cocktails and food offerings for purchase on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. They will also give away free succulents while supplies last. Sponsored by Tres Agaves Tequila and Hanson Vodka. Event link

The Sweetwater 420 Fest at Pullman Yards will be celebrating Earth Day. Headliners include Beck and Slightly Stoopid, with support from Big Gigantic, Black Pumas, Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong, Grace Potter, Moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and more. Enjoy local vendors, workshops, regional and local food vendors offering vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, an artist market, bars, concessions, and festival merch. Event link

