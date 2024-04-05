SweetWater 420 Fest now offering free admission with $10 donation, changes to lineup

article

SweetWater Brewing has announced significant changes to this year's SweetWater 420 Fest. The festival, set to take place on April 20 and 21 at Pullman Yards, is now offering free admission with a $10 donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance and a "reimagined" lineup.

The new lineup will include many of the originally scheduled bands performing on one stage, including Gov't Mule, Big Gigantic, Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and others.

Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands, expressed the festival's new direction, stating, "We've decided to add a hefty dose of eco-awareness and grassroots energy back into this amazing party." He emphasized the festival's origins as a free Earth Day celebration and highlighted the importance of supporting the Waterkeeper Alliance's work to protect clean water around the world.

April 20 will feature performances by Gov't Mule, Grace Potter, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and others.

April 21 performers will include Big Gigantic, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Papadosio, and more.

Fans can secure their free general admission ticket through the SweetWater 420 Fest website with a $10 donation to Waterkeeper Alliance. VIP options are also available. Those who previously purchased tickets will receive a refund and can redeem a free ticket through a direct link they will receive by email.

SweetWater 420 Fest, produced by SweetWater Brewing and hosted by Pullman Yards, promises to be a unique and charitable event. For the most up-to-date information, visit www.SweetWater420Fest.com and stay connected on social media at @420Fest. Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia.



