Man, woman arrested for staging fake robbery in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives have apprehended a man and a woman for staging a fake robbery.

On April 5 at around 4 a.m., Esperanza Marisol Chacon called 911 claiming she had been robbed while closing her business on Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross earlier that morning. Chacon claimed that as she was leaving the business shortly before 1 a.m., an armed man coerced her back inside and demanded cash from the register. Allegedly, she handed over approximately $2,800 before the thief departed.

Detectives commenced interviews and scrutinized various cameras in and around the vicinity. This investigative process led to the identification of David Cruz Galeano, aged 55 from Jonesboro, as the suspect involved in the April 5 robbery. On April 15, Galeano was apprehended by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and underwent questioning by detectives. Subsequently, a follow-up interview with Chacon was conducted, wherein detectives uncovered the collaboration between David and Chacon to fabricate the robbery.

Chacon was then arrested and charged with False Report of a Crime, Theft by Taking Felony, and Party to a Crime. David Galeano Cruz faces charges of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies. Both individuals are currently detained in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Gwinnett County Police detectives encourage anyone who may have been victimized by this duo to contact them at 770.513.5300.