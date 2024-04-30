Live updates: Trump's hush money trial resumes with 2nd week of testimony

Key things to know:

Trump’s hush money trial resumes Tuesday with testimony from the third prosecution witness, Gary Farro – a banker who helped Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen open accounts.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to bury stories that he feared could hurt his 2016 campaign.

Others expected to testify are Stormy Daniels, a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, and Michael Cohen, the lawyer who prosecutors say paid her to keep quiet about it.

Cohen used one to buy the silence of porn performer Stormy Daniels. She alleged a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.

Cohen used one to buy the silence of porn performer Stormy Daniels. She alleged a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies.

The first week of testimony was the scene-setter for jurors: Manhattan prosecutors portrayed what they say was an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by burying negative stories.

For his part, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee has been campaigning in his off-hours, but is required to be in court when it is in session, four days a week.

9:45 a.m. ET: Judge finds Trump violated gag order 9 times, fines him 9K

Prosecutors alleged the former president had violated the order -- which bars him from making public statements about witnesses and jurors -- 10 times, and the judge concurred in all but one of those cases.

Merchan will hold a hearing Thursday on four more alleged violations.

Trump stared down at the table in front of him as the judge read the ruling, frowning slightly but otherwise showing no expression, according to the AP.

The ruling is a rebuke to the former president who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.

9:15 a.m. ET: Trump supporters gather across from courthouse

Around 60 Trump supporters have gathered across the street from the courthouse, according to the AP. Some of the supporters are carrying Trump and American flags on tall poles.

8:50 a.m. ET: Trump arrives at courthouse

The former president’s motorcade pulled up to the courthouse in Lower Manhattan a little after 8:50 a.m. ET, according to the AP.

8:30 a.m. ET: Trump met privately with DeSantis over the weekend

Trump met privately with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the weekend, according to the Associated Press, citing three people familiar with the discussion.

The meeting marked a conciliation between the former rivals after a brutal Republican primary contest with insults and bruised egos.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was organized to help the men bury the hatchet and discuss potential joint fundraising efforts, according to one of the people, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the private get-together.

During the conversation, DeSantis committed to helping Trump as he faces President Joe Biden in the general election, according to the person. It ended with the two shaking hands, said another.

7:45 a.m. ET: A look at the first week of Trump's hush money trial

The first week of testimony in Trump’s hush money trial was the scene-setter for jurors: Manhattan prosecutors portrayed what they say was an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by burying negative stories.

Now prosecutors are working on filling in the details of how they believe Trump and his allies pulled it off.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker’s testimony last week provided jurors with a stunning inside look at the supermarket tabloid’s "catch-and-kill" practice of purchasing the rights to stories, so they never see the light of day.

Trump’s longtime executive assistant, Rhona Graff, told jurors she recalled seeing Stormy Daniels in the reception area of Trump Tower, though the date of the visit wasn’t clear.

Trump's hush money case

The indictment against Trump centers on payoffs allegedly made to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump’s former lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, then reimbursed Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments – all of which, prosecutors say, were falsely logged as legal expenses in company records. Over several months, Cohen said the company paid him $420,000.

Payments were also allegedly made to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

The indictment, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, made Trump the first ex-president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump has denied the accusations.

Who is appearing in court?

Witnesses in the trial include Pecker, Cohen, Daniels, and McDougal.

Hope Hicks, Trump’s former White House communications director, is also appearing.

Who are the jurors?

After being forced to release a seated juror, the judge ordered the media not to report on where potential jurors have worked – even when stated in open court – and to be careful about revealing information about those who would sit in judgment of the former president. Here's what we can report.

Juror 1 and foreperson: A man who lives in New York City and has no children. Loves the outdoors and gets his news from The New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

When asked by Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche if he was aware Trump is charged in other cases and jurisdictions, and how that affects him, the man said, "I don’t have an opinion."

Juror 2: A man who said he follows Trump’s former lawyer, Cohen, on "X," formerly known as Twitter. He also revealed he follows other right-wing accounts including Trump’s former adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

He has said he would unfollow Cohen as he may be a witness in the trial.

Juror 3: A middle-aged man who lives in Manhattan. He grew up in Oregon. He gets his news from The New York Times and Google.

Juror 4: A man who lived in New York City for 15 years. He is originally from California. He is married with three children and a wife who is a teacher. He has served on a jury before – both on a grand jury and a jury in a criminal trial.

The juror said he gets his news from "a smattering" of sources and does not use social media.

Juror 5: A young woman who is a New York native.

She gets most of her news from Google and Tiktok.

Juror 6: A young woman who lives in Manhattan and likes to dance.

Juror 7: A man who is married with two children.

He gets most of his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post. The man has said he is aware there are other lawsuits but said, "I’m not sure that I know anyone’s character."

Juror 8: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 9: A woman who lives in Manhattan. She is not married and has no children.

She has never served on a jury before and does not watch the news. However, she said she does have email subscriptions to CNN and The New York Times. She follows social media accounts and listens to podcasts. She also enjoys watching reality TV.

Juror 10: A man who lives in Manhattan. He is not married and has no children. He does have a roommate who works in accounting. He rarely follows the news but he does listen to podcasts on behavioral psychology.

Juror 11: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 12: No information has been released about this juror.

How long will the trial last?

The trial is expected to last anywhere from six to eight weeks. Trump is expected to attend court each day.

How can I watch the Trump trial?

The trial is not being televised. Instead, news reporters and producers will have the ability to sit inside the courtroom and deliver information to the public.

How many court cases is Trump involved in?

As of this report, Trump is currently involved in four criminal cases, which includes the hush money case.

A second case out of Fulton County, Georgia, has charged Trump, as well as 18 others, with participating in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also involved in a third criminal case out of Washington, D.C., which charged him with allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And his fourth case involves classified documents that Trump illegally retained at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

