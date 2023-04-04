Trump mugshot: Shirts for sale with fake mugshot of Trump on his online store
Through Trump's campaign website, people can buy a shirt with a fake mugshot of the former president printed on it
Trump arraigned: Legal experts say prosecutors, defense face significant challenges in case
Legal experts say both sides will face significant challenges in the indictment against former President Donald Trump.
Trump charged with falsifying records. What is that?
Trump pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of felonious falsifying business records Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to more than a year behind bars.
Marjorie Taylor Greene leads NYC rally protesting Trump indictment, after receiving warning from Mayor Adams
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., led a rally in New York City Tuesday to protest the indictment of former President Donald Trump, as he prepares for a court appearance.