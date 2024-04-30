Dunwoody Baptist Church employee arrested for sexual exploitation of children

article

A man who worked closely with children and youth for more than 20 years at Dunwoody Baptist Church was recently arrested for sexual exploitation of children.

According to Roswell Police Department, detectives began a proactive investigation on Feb. 10 into child sexual abuse material transmitted locally through peer-to-peer file sharing networks. The investigation led detectives to 59-year-old Ralph Britt Jr.'s home in Johns Creek, where they conducted a search on April 24. Detectives reportedly discovered additional child sexual abuse material at the home, and seized multiple electronic items for further processing.

Later that same day, detectives met with Britt at Dunwoody Baptist Church, where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Fulton County Jail on 9 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Additional charges are expected. Dunwoody Baptist Church has been fully cooperative with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.