Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 11-13, 2024

Discover a variety of events happening across metro Atlanta this October, including fairs, festivals, concerts, family activities, and more. Enjoy live music, cultural celebrations, outdoor movies, food tastings, and fun runs, with options for every interest and budget. Here's what's happening in metro Atlanta this weekend:

FESTIVALS & FAIRS

The Atlanta Fair

When: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3

Where: Across from Georgia State Stadium, 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a traditional fair experience with rides, carnival games, and delicious treats like deep-fried Oreos, Snickers, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, corn dogs, chicken on a stick, and hot dogs.

How Much: Admission prices vary by day.

2024 Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival

When: Oct. 11 - 12

Where: Frankie Harris Park, 114 Covered Bridge Road, Euharlee

What: More than 75 vendors, a 5K run on Saturday morning, kids' activities, and a variety of food and drinks.

How Much: Free admission

Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival

When: Oct. 11 - 12

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

What: Enjoy performances by 40 artists across seven free-admission stages, plus an exclusive ticketed Listening Room, a new Live Art Lounge, and a Music Makers Market.

How Much: Free general admission; ticketed options available

Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade

When: Oct. 12 - 13

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

What: Atlanta’s Pride celebration features musical performances, vendors, advocacy booths, food, and more. Events include the massive Pride Parade on Sunday at noon, smaller parades on Saturday, the Electric Circus, Drag Story Hour, yoga, a car and bike show, a dance party, and an AIDS Memorial Quilt display.

How Much: Free admission

Fall Arts in the Park

When: Oct. 12 - 13

Where: The Art Center, 420 W. Main St., Blue Ridge

What: More than 170 artists and vendors, live artist demonstrations, food, beverages, and live entertainment.

How Much: $5 general admission

Fall Farm Fest

When: Oct. 12 - 13

Where: Caney Branch Farms, 6853 Hwy. 101 N., Rockmart

What: Pumpkin patch, tractor hay rides, petting zoo, corn pit, horse and pony rides, multiple vendors, and more.

How Much: Prices for activities vary.

Chalktoberfest 2024

When: Oct. 12 - 13

Where: Marietta Square, downtown Marietta

What: Watch professional and amateur chalk artists create stunning street art and enjoy a craft beer festival featuring 120 beers and 25 wines.

How Much: Free admission; beer festival tickets sold separately

Taste of Acworth

When: Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Acworth

What: Sample dishes from local restaurants (priced $1 to $10), plus enjoy live entertainment, a kids' zone, the Georgia Grown Member Village, and a beer garden.

How Much: Free general admission; food prices vary

Taste & Brews Fall Festival

When: Oct. 12 - 13

Where: Etowah River Park, Canton

What: Dozens of food and beer vendors, live entertainment. Portions of proceeds support the Atlanta Fundraising Foundation's community service efforts.

How Much: Free general admission

Stonecrest Fall Festival

When: Oct. 12

Where: Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest

What: Food, art, games, face painting, live music, and more at the 3rd annual festival.

How Much: Free admission

Roswell Motoring Festival

When: Oct. 12

Where: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell

What: Display of cars, boats, and bikes, with vendors, coffee, shaved ice, and face painting. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

How Much: Free general admission

Duluth On Tap

When: Oct. 12

Where: Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth

What: Oktoberfest-themed celebration with beer, live music, food trucks, pretzels, sausage tossing, and stein-holding contests.

How Much: Free general admission; food and drink prices vary

EVENTS

Union City's 11th Annual Pinktober 5K Run & Walk

When: Oct. 12

Where: 5047 Union St., Union City

What: Participate in a 5K run/walk with live music. All participants receive a complimentary T-shirt and goodies while supplies last. Proceeds support breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

How Much: Registration fees apply

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

When: Oct. 12

Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta

What: The annual breast cancer walk is expected to draw nearly 10,000 participants and aims to raise close to $750,000. Presented by Havertys Furniture.

How Much: Free to participate; donations encouraged

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

When: Oct. 12

Where: National Center for Civil and Human Rights, downtown Atlanta

What: Enjoy a performance by Alma Mexicana Danza Folklorica, traditional crafts, a cultural mural, giveaways, and more.

How Much: Special $10 admission

Duluth Fall Home Expo

When: Oct. 12

Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

What: Explore the latest trends in home renovation, landscaping, and interior design.

How Much: Free general admission

ATL Park Jam

When: Oct. 13

Where: Adair Park II, 866 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta

What: Featuring food trucks, open skate sessions, skate demos, a basketball tournament, live renditions of classic Atlanta hits by ATL Collective, freestyle rap sessions, and more.

How Much: Free admission

MUSIC

Post Malone

When: Oct. 11

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta

What: Experience a live performance by the multi-talented American artist, Post Malone.

How Much: Tickets start at $104.55

Jeff Lynne's ELO

When: Oct. 12

Where: State Farm Arena, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta

What: Catch Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra on their "Over and Out" tour.

How Much: Tickets start at $68

Atsuko Okatsuka

When: Oct. 11

Where: Center Stage/The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

What: Atsuko Okatsuka, the Taiwanese-American comedian, brings her humor to Atlanta.

How Much: Tickets start at $43

Space Oddity - Tribute to David Bowie

When: Oct. 11

Where: Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway NW, Duluth

What: A costumed, multimedia tribute to David Bowie's iconic music.

How Much: Tickets start at $48

Blues on Main Concert

When: Oct. 11

Where: Fountain on Main, 868 Main St., Forest Park

What: Enjoy a free community concert featuring The Juke Joint Dukes Blues Band, Nellie Tiger Travis, Frankie's Blues Mission, and Theodis Ealey. Food and beverage vendors will be available.

How Much: Free admission

Ladies of Soul: A Tribute to Sade, Anita Baker & Chaka Khan

When: Oct. 11

Where: City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta

What: A musical tribute to soul legends with performances of classic hits like "Sweet Love" and "Smooth Operator."

How Much: Tickets start at $25

The Script

When: Oct. 11

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta

What: The popular Irish rock band performs hits from their extensive catalog.

How Much: Tickets start at $47

Old Crow Medicine Show

When: Oct. 11

Where: Gainesville Botanical Garden, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville

What: Enjoy the folk-country sounds of Old Crow Medicine Show in a beautiful outdoor setting.

How Much: Tickets start at $79

Webb Wilder

When: Oct. 11

Where: Eddie's Attic, 545 N. McDonough St., Decatur

What: American country-rock singer Webb Wilder performs his classic hits.

How Much: $26.70

Georgia Symphony Orchestra

When: Oct. 12

Where: Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw

What: GSO Music Director Timothy Verville conducts a concert featuring 1920s-era songs. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s fashion.

How Much: Tickets start at $15

The Singing Strawberries - A Very Berry Halloween

When: Oct. 12

Where: Red Light Café, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a Halloween-themed performance featuring spooky songs by The Singing Strawberries.

How Much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Creed Fisher

When: Oct. 12

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: Outlaw country singer Creed Fisher brings his storytelling and music to Atlanta.

How Much: Tickets start at $35.25

Reggae Sunday

When: Oct. 13

Where: Frozen Rooster, Fayetteville

What: Enjoy a laid-back evening of reggae music, food, and drinks with family and friends.

How Much: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

THEATER

A Midsommar Night's Dream

When: Oct. 11 - 12 and 19 - 20

Where: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta

What: A reimagined take on Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," set in a rural Swedish village inspired by Ari Aster's horror film "Midsommar."

How Much: Tickets start at $29

MUSEUMS/ART/MARKETS

Heavy Metal in Motion

When: Oct. 12

Where: Tellus Science Museum, 100 Tellus Drive, Cartersville

What: See an AH-1 Cobra Helicopter up close and enjoy a flight demonstration at this special event.

How Much: Regular museum admission applies

Friday Fright Market

When: Oct. 11

Where: Round Trip Brewing, 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta

What: Shop from 20+ local artisans while enjoying craft beer. All ages and dogs welcome.

How Much: Free admission

Hello Fall Artisan Market

When: Oct. 12

Where: The Green, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

What: Browse a variety of handcrafted goods from local artisans and enjoy seasonal bites from Citizens Market Food Hall.

How Much: Free admission

FAMILY

Fairies in the Garden

When: Now through Oct. 19

Where: Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur

What: Discover whimsical "fairy homes" crafted by adults and teens participating in mental health treatment programs at Hillside Inc. and Skyland Trail, installed throughout the garden for all ages to enjoy.

How Much: Free admission

Xfinity Movie Series - "Minions"

When: Oct. 11

Where: Plaza Green, The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: Watch the family-friendly movie "Minions" in an outdoor setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Grab dinner or takeout from nearby dining options before the show. Pre-order packages available from The Omni Hotel starting at $50.

How Much: Free admission

Bubble Run

When: Oct. 12

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Hwy. 19/41, Hampton

What: Participate in a fun, family-friendly run filled with bubbles. All ages and fitness levels welcome; strollers and wagons permitted. A portion of proceeds benefits organizations that help battle childhood cancer and terminal illnesses.

How Much: Free signup; optional fundraising opportunities

Tales from the Rails

When: Oct. 12

Where: Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw

What: Enjoy family-friendly tours of a Civil War aid station and listen to spooky Civil War ghost stories.

How Much: Tickets start at $5

Madison Avenue Derby & Food Drive

When: Oct. 12

Where: Madison Avenue, Decatur

What: Family-friendly soapbox derby featuring creatively-themed gravity-powered cars racing down Madison Avenue. Proceeds support the Giving Grace program by Remerge. The event also includes a non-perishable food drive for a chance to receive a free Mad Ave Derby sticker.

How Much: Free admission; donations appreciated

COMING UP

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

When: Oct. 19

Where: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta

What: The 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta features performances by award-winning rapper Lil' Kim and aims to raise over $1 million for HIV/AIDS awareness and services.

How Much: Donations encouraged; registration required for the walk/run

Hapeville's Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off

When: Oct. 19

Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville

What: Sample various chili recipes, enjoy live music by Tyson Halford and Kate and Corey, and support Family Life Ministries' efforts to provide necessities to those in need.

How Much: Free admission; food prices vary

FuelFest

When: Oct. 19

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton

What: This event combines automotive culture with live music, drifting and drag racing, appearances by "Fast & Furious" stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, a massive car show, drift ride-alongs, and interactive activities. Over 700 custom cars and trucks will be on display.

How Much: Tickets start at $35 (free for kids 12 and under)

