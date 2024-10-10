Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 11-13, 2024
Discover a variety of events happening across metro Atlanta this October, including fairs, festivals, concerts, family activities, and more. Enjoy live music, cultural celebrations, outdoor movies, food tastings, and fun runs, with options for every interest and budget. Here's what's happening in metro Atlanta this weekend:
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
The Atlanta Fair
When: Oct. 4 - Nov. 3
Where: Across from Georgia State Stadium, 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta
What: Enjoy a traditional fair experience with rides, carnival games, and delicious treats like deep-fried Oreos, Snickers, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, corn dogs, chicken on a stick, and hot dogs.
How Much: Admission prices vary by day.
More Info
2024 Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival
When: Oct. 11 - 12
Where: Frankie Harris Park, 114 Covered Bridge Road, Euharlee
What: More than 75 vendors, a 5K run on Saturday morning, kids' activities, and a variety of food and drinks.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival
When: Oct. 11 - 12
Where: Downtown Alpharetta
What: Enjoy performances by 40 artists across seven free-admission stages, plus an exclusive ticketed Listening Room, a new Live Art Lounge, and a Music Makers Market.
How Much: Free general admission; ticketed options available
More Info
Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade
When: Oct. 12 - 13
Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
What: Atlanta’s Pride celebration features musical performances, vendors, advocacy booths, food, and more. Events include the massive Pride Parade on Sunday at noon, smaller parades on Saturday, the Electric Circus, Drag Story Hour, yoga, a car and bike show, a dance party, and an AIDS Memorial Quilt display.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Fall Arts in the Park
When: Oct. 12 - 13
Where: The Art Center, 420 W. Main St., Blue Ridge
What: More than 170 artists and vendors, live artist demonstrations, food, beverages, and live entertainment.
How Much: $5 general admission
More Info
Fall Farm Fest
When: Oct. 12 - 13
Where: Caney Branch Farms, 6853 Hwy. 101 N., Rockmart
What: Pumpkin patch, tractor hay rides, petting zoo, corn pit, horse and pony rides, multiple vendors, and more.
How Much: Prices for activities vary.
More Info
Chalktoberfest 2024
When: Oct. 12 - 13
Where: Marietta Square, downtown Marietta
What: Watch professional and amateur chalk artists create stunning street art and enjoy a craft beer festival featuring 120 beers and 25 wines.
How Much: Free admission; beer festival tickets sold separately
More Info
Taste of Acworth
When: Oct. 12
Where: Downtown Acworth
What: Sample dishes from local restaurants (priced $1 to $10), plus enjoy live entertainment, a kids' zone, the Georgia Grown Member Village, and a beer garden.
How Much: Free general admission; food prices vary
More Info
RELATED: Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat during the month of October | 2024
Taste & Brews Fall Festival
When: Oct. 12 - 13
Where: Etowah River Park, Canton
What: Dozens of food and beer vendors, live entertainment. Portions of proceeds support the Atlanta Fundraising Foundation's community service efforts.
How Much: Free general admission
More Info
Stonecrest Fall Festival
When: Oct. 12
Where: Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest
What: Food, art, games, face painting, live music, and more at the 3rd annual festival.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Roswell Motoring Festival
When: Oct. 12
Where: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell
What: Display of cars, boats, and bikes, with vendors, coffee, shaved ice, and face painting. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
How Much: Free general admission
More Info
Duluth On Tap
When: Oct. 12
Where: Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth
What: Oktoberfest-themed celebration with beer, live music, food trucks, pretzels, sausage tossing, and stein-holding contests.
How Much: Free general admission; food and drink prices vary
More Info
EVENTS
Union City's 11th Annual Pinktober 5K Run & Walk
When: Oct. 12
Where: 5047 Union St., Union City
What: Participate in a 5K run/walk with live music. All participants receive a complimentary T-shirt and goodies while supplies last. Proceeds support breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society.
How Much: Registration fees apply
More Info
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
When: Oct. 12
Where: Atlantic Station, Atlanta
What: The annual breast cancer walk is expected to draw nearly 10,000 participants and aims to raise close to $750,000. Presented by Havertys Furniture.
How Much: Free to participate; donations encouraged
More Info
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
When: Oct. 12
Where: National Center for Civil and Human Rights, downtown Atlanta
What: Enjoy a performance by Alma Mexicana Danza Folklorica, traditional crafts, a cultural mural, giveaways, and more.
How Much: Special $10 admission
More Info
Duluth Fall Home Expo
When: Oct. 12
Where: Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
What: Explore the latest trends in home renovation, landscaping, and interior design.
How Much: Free general admission
More Info
ATL Park Jam
When: Oct. 13
Where: Adair Park II, 866 Murphy Ave. SW, Atlanta
What: Featuring food trucks, open skate sessions, skate demos, a basketball tournament, live renditions of classic Atlanta hits by ATL Collective, freestyle rap sessions, and more.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
MUSIC
Post Malone
When: Oct. 11
Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre, 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta
What: Experience a live performance by the multi-talented American artist, Post Malone.
How Much: Tickets start at $104.55
More Info
Jeff Lynne's ELO
When: Oct. 12
Where: State Farm Arena, 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, Atlanta
What: Catch Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra on their "Over and Out" tour.
How Much: Tickets start at $68
More Info
Atsuko Okatsuka
When: Oct. 11
Where: Center Stage/The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
What: Atsuko Okatsuka, the Taiwanese-American comedian, brings her humor to Atlanta.
How Much: Tickets start at $43
More Info
Space Oddity - Tribute to David Bowie
When: Oct. 11
Where: Gas South District, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway NW, Duluth
What: A costumed, multimedia tribute to David Bowie's iconic music.
How Much: Tickets start at $48
More Info
Blues on Main Concert
When: Oct. 11
Where: Fountain on Main, 868 Main St., Forest Park
What: Enjoy a free community concert featuring The Juke Joint Dukes Blues Band, Nellie Tiger Travis, Frankie's Blues Mission, and Theodis Ealey. Food and beverage vendors will be available.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Ladies of Soul: A Tribute to Sade, Anita Baker & Chaka Khan
When: Oct. 11
Where: City Winery, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
What: A musical tribute to soul legends with performances of classic hits like "Sweet Love" and "Smooth Operator."
How Much: Tickets start at $25
More Info
The Script
When: Oct. 11
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta
What: The popular Irish rock band performs hits from their extensive catalog.
How Much: Tickets start at $47
More Info
Old Crow Medicine Show
When: Oct. 11
Where: Gainesville Botanical Garden, 1911 Sweetbay Drive, Gainesville
What: Enjoy the folk-country sounds of Old Crow Medicine Show in a beautiful outdoor setting.
How Much: Tickets start at $79
More Info
Webb Wilder
When: Oct. 11
Where: Eddie's Attic, 545 N. McDonough St., Decatur
What: American country-rock singer Webb Wilder performs his classic hits.
How Much: $26.70
More Info
Georgia Symphony Orchestra
When: Oct. 12
Where: Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw
What: GSO Music Director Timothy Verville conducts a concert featuring 1920s-era songs. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s fashion.
How Much: Tickets start at $15
More Info
The Singing Strawberries - A Very Berry Halloween
When: Oct. 12
Where: Red Light Café, Atlanta
What: Enjoy a Halloween-themed performance featuring spooky songs by The Singing Strawberries.
How Much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
More Info
Creed Fisher
When: Oct. 12
Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
What: Outlaw country singer Creed Fisher brings his storytelling and music to Atlanta.
How Much: Tickets start at $35.25
More Info
Reggae Sunday
When: Oct. 13
Where: Frozen Rooster, Fayetteville
What: Enjoy a laid-back evening of reggae music, food, and drinks with family and friends.
How Much: $10 in advance, $15 at the door
More Info
THEATER
A Midsommar Night's Dream
When: Oct. 11 - 12 and 19 - 20
Where: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta
What: A reimagined take on Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," set in a rural Swedish village inspired by Ari Aster's horror film "Midsommar."
How Much: Tickets start at $29
More Info
MUSEUMS/ART/MARKETS
Heavy Metal in Motion
When: Oct. 12
Where: Tellus Science Museum, 100 Tellus Drive, Cartersville
What: See an AH-1 Cobra Helicopter up close and enjoy a flight demonstration at this special event.
How Much: Regular museum admission applies
More Info
Friday Fright Market
When: Oct. 11
Where: Round Trip Brewing, 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta
What: Shop from 20+ local artisans while enjoying craft beer. All ages and dogs welcome.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
RELATED: Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024
Hello Fall Artisan Market
When: Oct. 12
Where: The Green, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
What: Browse a variety of handcrafted goods from local artisans and enjoy seasonal bites from Citizens Market Food Hall.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
FAMILY
Fairies in the Garden
When: Now through Oct. 19
Where: Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur
What: Discover whimsical "fairy homes" crafted by adults and teens participating in mental health treatment programs at Hillside Inc. and Skyland Trail, installed throughout the garden for all ages to enjoy.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Xfinity Movie Series - "Minions"
When: Oct. 11
Where: Plaza Green, The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
What: Watch the family-friendly movie "Minions" in an outdoor setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Grab dinner or takeout from nearby dining options before the show. Pre-order packages available from The Omni Hotel starting at $50.
How Much: Free admission
More Info
Bubble Run
When: Oct. 12
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Hwy. 19/41, Hampton
What: Participate in a fun, family-friendly run filled with bubbles. All ages and fitness levels welcome; strollers and wagons permitted. A portion of proceeds benefits organizations that help battle childhood cancer and terminal illnesses.
How Much: Free signup; optional fundraising opportunities
More Info
Tales from the Rails
When: Oct. 12
Where: Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw
What: Enjoy family-friendly tours of a Civil War aid station and listen to spooky Civil War ghost stories.
How Much: Tickets start at $5
More Info
Madison Avenue Derby & Food Drive
When: Oct. 12
Where: Madison Avenue, Decatur
What: Family-friendly soapbox derby featuring creatively-themed gravity-powered cars racing down Madison Avenue. Proceeds support the Giving Grace program by Remerge. The event also includes a non-perishable food drive for a chance to receive a free Mad Ave Derby sticker.
How Much: Free admission; donations appreciated
More Info
COMING UP
AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run
When: Oct. 19
Where: Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta
What: The 33rd annual AIDS Walk Atlanta features performances by award-winning rapper Lil' Kim and aims to raise over $1 million for HIV/AIDS awareness and services.
How Much: Donations encouraged; registration required for the walk/run
More Info
Hapeville's Downtown Live: Chili Cook-Off
When: Oct. 19
Where: Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park, 680 S. Central Ave., Hapeville
What: Sample various chili recipes, enjoy live music by Tyson Halford and Kate and Corey, and support Family Life Ministries' efforts to provide necessities to those in need.
How Much: Free admission; food prices vary
More Info
FuelFest
When: Oct. 19
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton
What: This event combines automotive culture with live music, drifting and drag racing, appearances by "Fast & Furious" stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, a massive car show, drift ride-alongs, and interactive activities. Over 700 custom cars and trucks will be on display.
How Much: Tickets start at $35 (free for kids 12 and under)
More Info