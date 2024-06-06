Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 7-9, 2024

article

If you are looking for something to eat or listen to this weekend, we've got you covered. Fans of the theater and live performances will want to check out the annual Fringe Festival. If you are willing to take a bit of a drive, head to Blairsville for the annual Scottish Festival or if you are a Ringer, head to Roswell to cath the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Midnight Market ATL

Description: An all-night happy hour for foodies who love to eat, drink, and dance.

When: Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: Atlantic Station

Tickets range from $25 to $75.

Event Link

Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds '24

Description: The legendary Rolling Stones are bringing their Hackney Diamonds '24 tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Event Link

Georgia Celebrates Quilts

Description: Georgia Celebrates Quilts is Georgia's largest juries and judged quilt show with over 300 quilts by artists from all over Georgia.

When: June 6-8

Where: Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta

Event Link

Sesame Street The Musical

Description: Experience Sesame Street on stage, written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other Sesame Street favorites in their very own musical.

When: Now through Aug. 4

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta

Event Link

First Friday Concert with The Wildflowers

Description: The Wildflowers perform during the First Friday Concert.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. June 7

Where: 4316 Church St., Tucker

Event Link

He Is Legend Presents: I Am Hollywood

Description: He Is Legend performs with Johnny Booth, Codeseven, and The Seafloor Cinema at The Loft.

When: 7 p.m. June 7

Where: The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW

Event Link

Chamblee Concert Series

Description: The summer concert series kicks off with Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 7

Where: 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee

Event Link

Belmont Stakes Watch Party

Description: Watch the final leg of horse racing's annual Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, from 5 to 9 p.m.

When: 4 p.m. June 8

Where: ASW Whiskey Exchange, 1000 White St. SW

Event Link

Fulton County Summer Fest

Description: The 2024 Summer Fest features over 40 community-based organizations, several Fulton County departments, a live DJ, musical performances, and more. Families can enjoy a free day of fun and food while receiving information on health literacy, wellness, and behavioral health.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8

Where: Fulton County Health & Human Services Center

Event Link

Beyoncé Drag Brunch: Cowboy Carter Edition

Description: Drag Brunch dedicated to Beyoncé, featuring hits from her most recent album, Cowboy Carter, and more.

When: 12:30 p.m. June 9

Where: City Winery

Event Link

Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus

Description: The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus celebrates Pride Month with a performance at the Children's Museum of Atlanta.

When: 11 a.m. June 8

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta

Event Link

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Description: The Virginia-Highland Summerfest returns for its 39th year with a weekend of fun, including fine art, crafts, live music, a 5K run, and children's activities.

When: June 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: John C Howell Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta

Event Link

12th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival

Description: The Atlanta Fringe Festival features live improv comedy, theatre, puppetry, storytelling, circus arts, and more by indie artists. With 28 artists, 7 venues, and over 100 performances, there’s something for everyone.

When: June 3-9

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

Event Link

Panda Family NightCrawler Overnight

Description: Spend the night at Zoo Atlanta with a panda-themed family event, including exploring the zoo after hours with an Educator guide.

When: June 7-8, from 6 p.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave SE

Event Link

Lord of the Rings Trilogy at Aurora Cineplex

Description: Watch Peter Jackson’s award-winning "The Lord of the Rings Trilogy," including "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "The Return of the King."

When: June 8, from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell

Event Link

Blairsville Scottish Festival Highland Games

Description: Family event featuring Scottish games, vendors, food and beverages, and live entertainment.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9

Where: Blairsville

Event Link

Kat Hasty & Maggie Antone: The Lonestars & Lovers Tour

Description: Antone is a rising voice in country alternative music, and Hasty has been singing and writing music since childhood.

When: 9:15 p.m. June 8

Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Event Link

Kevin Hart

Description: Actor and comedian Kevin Hart brings his Acting My Age tour to the Buckhead Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. June 9

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road

Event Link

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.