Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 7-9, 2024
ATLANTA - If you are looking for something to eat or listen to this weekend, we've got you covered. Fans of the theater and live performances will want to check out the annual Fringe Festival. If you are willing to take a bit of a drive, head to Blairsville for the annual Scottish Festival or if you are a Ringer, head to Roswell to cath the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Midnight Market ATL
- Description: An all-night happy hour for foodies who love to eat, drink, and dance.
- When: Friday, June 7, from 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- Where: Atlantic Station
- Tickets range from $25 to $75.
- Event Link
Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds '24
- Description: The legendary Rolling Stones are bringing their Hackney Diamonds '24 tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- When: 7:30 p.m. June 7
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Event Link
Georgia Celebrates Quilts
- Description: Georgia Celebrates Quilts is Georgia's largest juries and judged quilt show with over 300 quilts by artists from all over Georgia.
- When: June 6-8
- Where: Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta
- Event Link
Sesame Street The Musical
- Description: Experience Sesame Street on stage, written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other Sesame Street favorites in their very own musical.
- When: Now through Aug. 4
- Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta
- Event Link
First Friday Concert with The Wildflowers
- Description: The Wildflowers perform during the First Friday Concert.
- When: 7 to 9 p.m. June 7
- Where: 4316 Church St., Tucker
- Event Link
He Is Legend Presents: I Am Hollywood
- Description: He Is Legend performs with Johnny Booth, Codeseven, and The Seafloor Cinema at The Loft.
- When: 7 p.m. June 7
- Where: The Loft, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW
- Event Link
Chamblee Concert Series
- Description: The summer concert series kicks off with Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.
- When: 6:30 p.m. June 7
- Where: 3518 Broad Street, Chamblee
- Event Link
Belmont Stakes Watch Party
- Description: Watch the final leg of horse racing's annual Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, from 5 to 9 p.m.
- When: 4 p.m. June 8
- Where: ASW Whiskey Exchange, 1000 White St. SW
- Event Link
Fulton County Summer Fest
- Description: The 2024 Summer Fest features over 40 community-based organizations, several Fulton County departments, a live DJ, musical performances, and more. Families can enjoy a free day of fun and food while receiving information on health literacy, wellness, and behavioral health.
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8
- Where: Fulton County Health & Human Services Center
- Event Link
Beyoncé Drag Brunch: Cowboy Carter Edition
- Description: Drag Brunch dedicated to Beyoncé, featuring hits from her most recent album, Cowboy Carter, and more.
- When: 12:30 p.m. June 9
- Where: City Winery
- Event Link
Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus
- Description: The Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus celebrates Pride Month with a performance at the Children's Museum of Atlanta.
- When: 11 a.m. June 8
- Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta
- Event Link
Virginia-Highland Summerfest
- Description: The Virginia-Highland Summerfest returns for its 39th year with a weekend of fun, including fine art, crafts, live music, a 5K run, and children's activities.
- When: June 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: John C Howell Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta
- Event Link
12th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival
- Description: The Atlanta Fringe Festival features live improv comedy, theatre, puppetry, storytelling, circus arts, and more by indie artists. With 28 artists, 7 venues, and over 100 performances, there’s something for everyone.
- When: June 3-9
- Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
- Event Link
Panda Family NightCrawler Overnight
- Description: Spend the night at Zoo Atlanta with a panda-themed family event, including exploring the zoo after hours with an Educator guide.
- When: June 7-8, from 6 p.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave SE
- Event Link
Lord of the Rings Trilogy at Aurora Cineplex
- Description: Watch Peter Jackson’s award-winning "The Lord of the Rings Trilogy," including "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "The Return of the King."
- When: June 8, from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell
- Event Link
Blairsville Scottish Festival Highland Games
- Description: Family event featuring Scottish games, vendors, food and beverages, and live entertainment.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8-9
- Where: Blairsville
- Event Link
Kat Hasty & Maggie Antone: The Lonestars & Lovers Tour
- Description: Antone is a rising voice in country alternative music, and Hasty has been singing and writing music since childhood.
- When: 9:15 p.m. June 8
- Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur
- Event Link
Kevin Hart
- Description: Actor and comedian Kevin Hart brings his Acting My Age tour to the Buckhead Theatre.
- When: 8 p.m. June 9
- Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road
- Event Link
If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email to wagaweb@fox.com.