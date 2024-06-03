Atlanta Fringe Festival returns with multiple performances, festival and more

The 12th Annual Fringe Festival is returning for affordable live performances and free activities all across Atlanta from June 3 to June 9.

Performances will take place in venues around Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village and Old Fourth Ward. This year’s traditional and converted performing spaces include 7 Stages, The Marianna at Wrecking Bar Brewpub, Limelight Theater, Metropolitan Studios and Dynamic El Dorado.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Jada White interviewed the festival’s executive director, Diana Brown, where she explained the history of Fringe, why artists are so eager to participate, and what interested attendees can look forward to. The jam-packed week will feature "performances to suit every taste," including theater, dance, storytelling, comedy, burlesque-based master cabarets, and so much more.

Along with these fun live performances from over 28 different groups, the festival also features its podcasting network, Fringe Audio, and the free outdoor event called Street Fringe, where spectators can enjoy an immersive experience all over Little Five Points. Entire families can also feel free to tag along with the inclusion of Kids Fringe, which is available for youth of all ages (0-18) to have fun with the arts.

The Fringe Festival will kick off Monday night, June 3, with a benefit show. "Five/5ths of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" will be presented at 7 p.m. June 3 at 7 Stages. The classic film will be split into 5 parts and 5 different performance groups will re-tell those parts.

Brown is confident the festival will be "a beautiful week of discovery."

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2024 Lineup:

TOURING ARTISTS

Imaginary Podcast Network, Let Me Say This About That – Minneapolis, MN (comedy, improv, cabaret/variety)

Mother Flockers, Flock the Vote – Portland, OR & Los Angeles, CA & Austin, Texas & New York, NY (comedy, performance art)

Botticelli Babes, Botticelli Babes – Johnson City, TN (storytelling)

Rya, The Evolution of Consciousness – Clearwater, FL (dance, musical, performance art)

Bobby Wesley, Liquid Courage – Orlando, FL (comedy, storytelling)

Spotlight Exchange, Dance With Dementia – Taiwan & Hong Kong (drama, performance art, storytelling)

Speakeasy Sirens, IT’S ALIVE! A Monster Burlesque Comedy – Orlando, FL (burlesque, comedy)

Linnea Bond, Heart Ripped Out Twice And So Can You! – Philadelphia, PA (comedy, theater)

Sloan Brettholz, Officer Scott: Too Much Isn’t Enough – New York City, NY (comedy)

Time Machine Blueprints, Time Machine Blueprints: The Show – New York City, NY (comedy, performance art, storytelling)

Hunter Dance Project, Agnes & Agatha – Tallahassee, FL (dance, performance art, theater)

The Winding Sheet Outfit, All We Are Left With Is Hope – Minneapolis, MN (storytelling, theater)

GEORGIA ARTISTS

Forever Standing Productions, Rhythm of Love The Musical – Decatur, GA (drama, musical theater)

Michael Williams, Get Home Safe! – Atlanta, GA (cabaret/variety, drama, comedy, theater)

MerryCat Productions, The Wallpaper – Decatur, GA (drama, theater)

Augustus Graves, Augustus Graves: MINDREADER – Douglasville, GA (magic/mentalism)

Lily Kerrigan, The Lily Show – Atlanta, GA (comedy, standup)

Kate Morales, Água Loves A Monster – Decatur, GA (puppetry, performance art, dance)

Michael Butler, Look At Me! Look At Me! Look At Me!!! – Atlanta, GA (circus, cabaret/variety, burlesque)

The Atlanta Contemporary Dance Company, This Silly Little Game – Atlanta, GA (dance)

Flay’s Anatomy, Flay’s Anatomy – Atlanta, GA (theater, cabaret/variety)

The AU Guys, Get Psyched – Atlanta, GA (improv, comedy)

Sarah Michelson, Dybbrooke – Decatur, GA (drama, theater)

The Assembly of Phantasms, The Masque of the Red Death – Savannah, GA (burlesque, cabaret/variety, theater)

BFG Images, The Game of Chess – Atlanta, GA (comedy, theater)

SobSax, The Elements of Euclid – Atlanta, GA (theater)

Renee Marchol, Well, I Ate – Atlanta, GA (storytelling)

Oldest and Dearest, Mr. Cardboard – Atlanta, GA (comedy, theater, clown)

Follow ATL Fringe on Facebook and Instagram for new announcements, volunteer opportunities and information on upcoming exclusive performances.

For more information and a complete schedule, click here.



