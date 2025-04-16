Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 18-20, 2025

Looking for things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From festivals and food events to art shows, concerts, and comedy, there’s something for everyone. Whether you're planning a night out or a family-friendly outing, here’s your guide to the top events happening April 18–21 — plus a peek at what’s coming up next week.

FESTIVALS

SweetWater 420 Fest

When: April 18–20

Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this multi-genre music and beer festival featuring performances by Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, and more.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

ARTucker Festival

When: April 19

Where: Downtown Tucker, GA

What: Enjoy local art, live performances, food vendors, and family activities.

How Much: Free admission.

Atlanta Haiku Festival

When: April 19

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

What: Celebrate the art of haiku with readings and workshops.

How Much: Included with garden admission

WRFG Global Drumbeat World Music Festival

When: April 19

Where: Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

What: An outdoor celebration featuring world music performances and cultural experiences.

How Much: Tickets start at $20.

Chamblee Art Fest

When: April 19–20

Where: Downtown Chamblee

What: Arts and crafts festival featuring regional artists, food, and live entertainment.

How Much: Free

EAV Art Market & Comics Wizard Fest

When: April 20

Where: 529 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta

What: Art market featuring local artists, comic creators, and live music in East Atlanta Village.

How Much: Free

EVENTS

Historic Oakland Cemetery's "Illumine"

When: April 17-20 and April 24-27

Where: Historic Oakland Cemetary,

What: The annual immersive art event will light up the cemetery for 2 consecutive weekends. The cemetery has teamed up with Atlanta-based gallery Cat Eye Creative to bring in new artists and innovative light and art installations. There will also be music and food/beverages available for purchase.

How much: $20 general admission

MUSIC

Friday Jazz at the High Museum of Art

When: Friday, April 18, 6–10 p.m.

Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

What: Enjoy live jazz performances throughout the museum and access to current exhibitions including "Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan."

How Much: $25 general admission

FLO – Access All Areas Tour

When: April 19

Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta

What: British R&B trio FLO brings their debut album Access All Areas to life on stage.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

Damien Escobar

When: April 19

Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

What: Renowned violinist Damien Escobar performs his genre-blending mix of classical, jazz, and hip-hop.

How Much: Starting at $65.

Youth Lagoon

When: April 19

Where: The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta

What: Indie musician Trevor Powers brings his hauntingly beautiful experimental pop to life.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

James Hype

When: April 19

Where: District Atlanta, 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta

What: UK house DJ James Hype plays a high-energy set perfect for late-night dancing.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

Peabo Bryson

When: April 20

Where: City Winery Atlanta

What: Grammy-winning vocalist Peabo Bryson performs a soulful set of R&B classics.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

When: April 20

Where: Terminal West, Atlanta

What: Texas-based band brings a mix of rock, country, and punk to the stage.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

Slothrust

When: April 20

Where: The Earl, Atlanta

What: Alt-rock trio Slothrust delivers gritty guitar-driven tunes and dynamic live energy.

How Much: Ticket prices vary.

ART

"I’m Just Living Some Life, Okay?" – Honey Pierre Exhibition

When: April 18

Where: Impossible Currency, 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

What: Textile artist Honey Pierre debuts a solo show exploring themes of Black joy, family, and resilience through fiber art.

How Much: Free

Amanda Williams Exhibition at Spelman College Museum

When: Ongoing through May 24

Where: Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta

What: Amanda Williams' "We Say What Black This Is" exhibit looks at systemic racism through the lens of spatial dynamics.

How Much: Free admission.

MODA's "Threads of Change" Exhibit

When: Through May 25

Where: Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), Atlanta

What: Explore textile installations inspired by scientific data.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

COMEDY/THEATER

"The Reservoir" – Alliance Theatre

When: April 18–20

Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

What: A contemporary drama exploring the complexities of human connection.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

"Laughs in Spanish" – Horizon Theatre

When: April 18–20

Where: Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave NE, Atlanta

What: A bilingual comedy that delves into the art world and cultural identity.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

"Twelfth Night" – Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

When: April 18–20

Where: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta

What: A classic Shakespearean comedy filled with mistaken identities and romance.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

"Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat" – Center for Puppetry Arts

When: April 18–20

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta

What: A puppet adaptation of the beloved children's book, perfect for families.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.

Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour

When: April 18

Where: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Nationally touring comedian Nate Jackson brings his energetic stand-up to Atlanta as part of his Super Funny World Tour.

How Much: Tickets start at $64.

Ronnie Jordan

When: April 18

Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville

What: Comedian Ronnie Jordan performs live in this adults-only comedy show.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.

Kyle Gordon

When: April 20

Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What: Comedian and internet personality Kyle Gordon performs his unique brand of humor live.

How Much: Tickets start at $41.

FOOD

Glow in the Park & International Night Market

When: April 18–19

Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

What: A cultural celebration with global cuisines, live performances, artisan vendors, and a glowing lantern parade.

How Much: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase.

ATL Vegan Festival

When: April 19

Where: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

What: A plant-based food festival featuring vegan vendors, wellness activities, and live entertainment.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the event website for details.

FAMILY

The Big Bounce America

When: Through April 20

Where: Boundary Waters Recreational Complex, Douglasville

What: Experience the world's largest bounce house, offering fun for all ages.

How Much: Ticket prices vary

COMING UP

Atlanta Film Festival

When: April 24–May 4

Where: Plaza Theatre, Atlanta

What: The 49th annual festival showcases independent films from around the world, featuring screenings,

panels, and networking events.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the festival website for details.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: "Out of This World"

When: April 27, 2025

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A family-friendly concert featuring music inspired by space and the cosmos.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the symphony's website for details.

Atlanta Opera Presents Wagner's "Siegfried"

When: April 26–May 4

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

What: A new production of Wagner's opera featuring Stefan Vinke, Lise Lindstrom, and Greer Grimsley.

How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the opera's website for details.

'Peter Pan The Musical' at Fox Theatre

When: April 29-May 4

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: "Peter Pan The Musical" has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years. "Peter Pan" embraces the child in all of us.

How much: Ticket prices vary

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.