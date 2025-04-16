Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | April 18-20, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From festivals and food events to art shows, concerts, and comedy, there’s something for everyone. Whether you're planning a night out or a family-friendly outing, here’s your guide to the top events happening April 18–21 — plus a peek at what’s coming up next week.
FESTIVALS
- When: April 18–20
- Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this multi-genre music and beer festival featuring performances by Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, and more.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary
- When: April 19
- Where: Downtown Tucker, GA
- What: Enjoy local art, live performances, food vendors, and family activities.
- How Much: Free admission.
- When: April 19
- Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
- What: Celebrate the art of haiku with readings and workshops.
- How Much: Included with garden admission
WRFG Global Drumbeat World Music Festival
- When: April 19
- Where: Westside Motor Lounge, 725 Echo Street NW, Atlanta
- What: An outdoor celebration featuring world music performances and cultural experiences.
- How Much: Tickets start at $20.
- When: April 19–20
- Where: Downtown Chamblee
- What: Arts and crafts festival featuring regional artists, food, and live entertainment.
- How Much: Free
EAV Art Market & Comics Wizard Fest
- When: April 20
- Where: 529 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta
- What: Art market featuring local artists, comic creators, and live music in East Atlanta Village.
- How Much: Free
EVENTS
Historic Oakland Cemetery's "Illumine"
- When: April 17-20 and April 24-27
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetary,
- What: The annual immersive art event will light up the cemetery for 2 consecutive weekends. The cemetery has teamed up with Atlanta-based gallery Cat Eye Creative to bring in new artists and innovative light and art installations. There will also be music and food/beverages available for purchase.
- How much: $20 general admission
MUSIC
Friday Jazz at the High Museum of Art
- When: Friday, April 18, 6–10 p.m.
- Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
- What: Enjoy live jazz performances throughout the museum and access to current exhibitions including "Kim Chong Hak: Painter of Seoraksan."
- How Much: $25 general admission
- When: April 19
- Where: The Tabernacle, Atlanta
- What: British R&B trio FLO brings their debut album Access All Areas to life on stage.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
- When: April 19
- Where: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
- What: Renowned violinist Damien Escobar performs his genre-blending mix of classical, jazz, and hip-hop.
- How Much: Starting at $65.
- When: April 19
- Where: The Masquerade – Altar, Atlanta
- What: Indie musician Trevor Powers brings his hauntingly beautiful experimental pop to life.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
- When: April 19
- Where: District Atlanta, 269 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta
- What: UK house DJ James Hype plays a high-energy set perfect for late-night dancing.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
- When: April 20
- Where: City Winery Atlanta
- What: Grammy-winning vocalist Peabo Bryson performs a soulful set of R&B classics.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
- When: April 20
- Where: Terminal West, Atlanta
- What: Texas-based band brings a mix of rock, country, and punk to the stage.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
- When: April 20
- Where: The Earl, Atlanta
- What: Alt-rock trio Slothrust delivers gritty guitar-driven tunes and dynamic live energy.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary.
ART
"I’m Just Living Some Life, Okay?" – Honey Pierre Exhibition
- When: April 18
- Where: Impossible Currency, 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
- What: Textile artist Honey Pierre debuts a solo show exploring themes of Black joy, family, and resilience through fiber art.
- How Much: Free
Amanda Williams Exhibition at Spelman College Museum
- When: Ongoing through May 24
- Where: Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Atlanta
- What: Amanda Williams' "We Say What Black This Is" exhibit looks at systemic racism through the lens of spatial dynamics.
- How Much: Free admission.
MODA's "Threads of Change" Exhibit
- When: Through May 25
- Where: Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), Atlanta
- What: Explore textile installations inspired by scientific data.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary
COMEDY/THEATER
"The Reservoir" – Alliance Theatre
- When: April 18–20
- Where: Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
- What: A contemporary drama exploring the complexities of human connection.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
"Laughs in Spanish" – Horizon Theatre
- When: April 18–20
- Where: Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave NE, Atlanta
- What: A bilingual comedy that delves into the art world and cultural identity.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
"Twelfth Night" – Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
- When: April 18–20
- Where: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta
- What: A classic Shakespearean comedy filled with mistaken identities and romance.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
"Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat" – Center for Puppetry Arts
- When: April 18–20
- Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta
- What: A puppet adaptation of the beloved children's book, perfect for families.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the theater's website for details.
Nate Jackson: Super Funny World Tour
- When: April 18
- Where: The Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Nationally touring comedian Nate Jackson brings his energetic stand-up to Atlanta as part of his Super Funny World Tour.
- How Much: Tickets start at $64.
- When: April 18
- Where: Uptown Comedy Corner, 1155 Virginia Ave., Hapeville
- What: Comedian Ronnie Jordan performs live in this adults-only comedy show.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; check the venue's website for details.
- When: April 20
- Where: Vinyl at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta
- What: Comedian and internet personality Kyle Gordon performs his unique brand of humor live.
- How Much: Tickets start at $41.
FOOD
Glow in the Park & International Night Market
- When: April 18–19
- Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
- What: A cultural celebration with global cuisines, live performances, artisan vendors, and a glowing lantern parade.
- How Much: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase.
- When: April 19
- Where: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
- What: A plant-based food festival featuring vegan vendors, wellness activities, and live entertainment.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the event website for details.
FAMILY
- When: Through April 20
- Where: Boundary Waters Recreational Complex, Douglasville
- What: Experience the world's largest bounce house, offering fun for all ages.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary
COMING UP
- When: April 24–May 4
- Where: Plaza Theatre, Atlanta
- What: The 49th annual festival showcases independent films from around the world, featuring screenings,
- panels, and networking events.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the festival website for details.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: "Out of This World"
- When: April 27, 2025
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
- What: A family-friendly concert featuring music inspired by space and the cosmos.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the symphony's website for details.
Atlanta Opera Presents Wagner's "Siegfried"
- When: April 26–May 4
- Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
- What: A new production of Wagner's opera featuring Stefan Vinke, Lise Lindstrom, and Greer Grimsley.
- How Much: Ticket prices vary; visit the opera's website for details.
'Peter Pan The Musical' at Fox Theatre
- When: April 29-May 4
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- What: "Peter Pan The Musical" has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years. "Peter Pan" embraces the child in all of us.
- How much: Ticket prices vary
If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.