Festivals this spring, summer in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - From food and wine festivals to music, arts, and cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone in North Georgia! Whether you're craving BBQ and craft beer, exploring local artisan markets, or enjoying family-friendly fun, this guide highlights the best festivals happening from March through August. Mark your calendar and get ready to experience the vibrant events across the state!
Check back often for additions to this list!
MARCH
Sip and Swine BBQ Festival
When: March 7-8
Where: Lawrenceville
What: The 10th Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Competition features two days of BBQ competition, food vendors, and craft booths.
More info
Norcross Irish Fest
When: March 8
Where: Norcross
What: Celebrate Irish culture with live music, dancing, face painting, balloon twisters, food, and more.
More info
Roswell Beer Festival
When: March 8
Where: Roswell
What: Featuring over 350 craft beers and food from Roswell’s top restaurants.
More info
Taste of Suwanee
When: March 8
Where: Suwanee
What: Suwanee's tastiest tradition, with samples from 25+ local restaurants, vendor booths, and a kids' zone with inflatables, games, and face painting.
More info
Forsythia Festival
When: March 8-9
Where: Forsyth
What: A free family-friendly festival with a two-day arts-and-crafts show, a 5K run, sporting tournaments, and more.
More info
Yule Forest Tulip Festival
When: March 8-30 (weekends only)
Where: Stockbridge
What: Walk through giant tulip fields, pick flowers, visit farm animals, shop at an artisan market, enjoy food trucks, and explore dinosaur encounters.
More info
Lake Oconee Wine & Food Festival
When: March 14-16
Where: Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee
What: A three-day festival featuring over 200 wines from global vintners and dishes from top regional chefs.
More info
Mountain Top Jeep Invasion
When: March 15
Where: Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville
What: A Jeep enthusiast event with vendors, a show & shine, and hundreds of Jeeps.
More info
Memories in Monroe Car Show
When: March 15
Where: Downtown Monroe
What: A classic car show featuring dozens of vintage cars, food, and artisan vendors.
More info
Rockmart Heritage Days & Welshfest
When: March 15
Where: Downtown Rockmart
What: A cultural festival featuring music, welly wanging, men in kilts, children's events, a Welsh tea room, vendors, and crafts.
More info
Suwanee Beer Fest
When: March 15
Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
What: Sample over 400 craft beers, enjoy live music, festival games, food trucks, and local artisan vendors.
More info
Georgia Food & Wine Festival
When: March 21-23
Where: Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta
What: A massive food and wine festival featuring Georgia’s best chefs, farmers, artisans, beverage experts, and live music.
More info
Sweet Tooth Festival
When: March 22
Where: Madison
What: A dessert lover’s dream featuring a cake bake-off, sampling, sweets, food, arts and crafts, games, live music, and giveaways.
More info
Wing & Rock Festival
When: March 22-23
Where: Canton
What: Enjoy wings from 20+ vendors, live music, DJs, cold beverages, and more.
More info
Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival
When: March 22-23
Where: Georgia International Horse Park, Conyers
What: The 44th annual festival features arts and crafts, multiple food courts, cultural performances, vendors, and a children's play area.
More info
Georgia String Band Festival
When: March 29
Where: Calhoun
What: A festival honoring early recording artists who helped shape American country and popular music.
More info
Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival
When: March 29
Where: Town Green, Douglasville
What: Featuring local wineries, breweries, restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, live performances, and more.
More info
Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival
When: March 29-30
Where: Blackburn Park, Brookhaven
What: A large artist market, headline entertainment, kids' zone, pet world, and multiple food vendors.
More info
APRIL
Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival
When: April 4-5
Where: Ridges Resort, Hiawassee
What: A celebration of storytelling with featured performers Bil Lepp, Dovie Thomason, Paul Strickland, Ray Christian, and Mo Reynolds. Stories for all ages.
More info
Williamson Wisteria Festival
When: April 4-5
Where: Williamson
What: A community festival with live music, food and drinks, multiple vendors, and children's activities.
More info
Haunt Fest
When: April 4-6
Where: Athens
What: A spooky-themed festival featuring live entertainment, pumpkin painting, costume contests, ghost stories, face painting, rage rooms, animal encounters, and themed food and drinks.
More info
Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival
When: April 4-6
Where: Historic Ritz Theatre, Toccoa
What: A bluegrass music festival featuring performances by the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Shannon Slaughter & County Clare, Authentic Unlimited, and more.
More info
Acworth Art Fest
When: April 5-6
Where: Downtown Acworth
What: A showcase of over 100 creative artisans selling unique artwork, plus food and drinks.
More info
International Street Festival
When: April 5
Where: Downtown Athens
What: A cultural festival featuring live performances, activities, and food from around the world.
More info
BBQ & Brews - Ball Ground
When: April 5
Where: Ball Ground
What: A festival featuring barbecue, craft brews, live music, and vendors.
More info
Spring Festival on Ponce
When: April 5-6
Where: Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta
What: A large arts and crafts festival with more than 100 vendors, a children's area, food, and drinks.
More info
Atlanta Dogwood Festival
When: April 11-12
Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
What: A major arts and entertainment festival featuring hundreds of artists, live music, Kids Village, the Atlanta High School Exhibition, the Mimosa 5K, and more.
More info
The Rhododendron Festival
When: April 12-May 11 (open daily)
Where: Hamilton Gardens, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: A nature festival featuring plant sales, garden tours, weekend live music, and artwork for sale.
More info
Atlanta Spring Wine Festival
When: April 12
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta
What: A wine festival featuring over 50 wines, mimosas, beer, live music, and more.
More info
BBQ & Brews - Cartersville
When: April 12
Where: Cartersville
What: Enjoy barbecue, craft brews, live music, and vendors.
More info
The Ultimate Spring Fest
When: April 12
Where: Ringgold
What: A community festival with food, music, a kids' zone, and business vendors.
More info
Tallapoosa Dogwood Festival
When: April 12
Where: Head Avenue, Tallapoosa
What: A spring festival featuring a parade, a Dogwood Dash 5K, vendors, live music, and food.
More info
Georgia Mountain TrailFest
When: April 12
Where: Ellijay
What: A festival for outdoor enthusiasts featuring vendors, educational trail talks, food trucks, hard cider, and more.
More info
Georgia Renaissance Festival
When: April 12-June 1 (weekends only)
Where: Fairburn
What: A Renaissance-themed festival with costumed characters, jousting, vendors, themed weekends, and more.
More info
Big Shanty Festival
When: April 12-13
Where: Downtown Kennesaw
What: A popular arts and crafts festival featuring vendors, live entertainment, food, and drinks.
More info
Sweetwater 420 Fest
When: April 18-20
Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta
What: A three-day music festival featuring The Revivalists, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass, Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, Lawrence, and more.
More info
Old Clarkesville Market Spring Craft Show
When: April 18
Where: Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville
What: A craft fair featuring dozens of arts and crafts vendors.
More info
Georgia Craft Brewers Festival
When: April 19
Where: Woodstock
What: A festival featuring over 50 breweries pouring 150+ unique beers, guest beverages, food trucks, live music, and a makers market.
More info
Sandy Springs Artsapalooza
When: April 19-20
Where: Sandy Springs
What: An arts and crafts festival featuring more than 100 vendors, food, drinks, and children's activities.
More info
FreakNik Festival
When: April 20
Where: BackStage Atlanta
What: A revival of the historic Atlanta festival, featuring live performances, DJs, a car show, dance competitions, and vendors. Hosted by Killer Mike.
More info
Lemonade Days Festival
When: April 23-27
Where: Dunwoody
What: A five-day festival featuring carnival rides, games, a food court, a beer garden, a petting zoo, a chalk art station, a lemonade stand, and a 5K race.
More info
MAY
Acworth Dragon Boat Race and Festival
When: May 3
Where: Dallas Landing Park, Acworth
What: A dragon boat race featuring colorful, 40-foot-long boats, vendors, food, and family-friendly activities.
More info
Vegan Street Fair
When: May 3
Where: Atlantucky Brewing, Atlanta
What: A festival featuring local vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants offering bite-sized samples of plant-based cuisine.
More info
Mayfest
When: May 3
Where: Downtown Carrollton
What: An arts and crafts festival featuring hundreds of vendors, live entertainment, and food.
More info
Cave Spring Bacon Fest and Car Show
When: May 3
Where: Cave Spring
What: A festival featuring homemade bacon dishes, a car show, live music, and vendors.
More info
Taste of Spring Festival
When: May 3
Where: Olde Town Conyers
What: A family-friendly festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a children's business fair, the Shine and Dine Car Show, and food trucks.
More info
The Peg Leg Howell BBQ & Blues Festival
When: May 3
Where: Downtown Eatonton
What: A festival celebrating blues music and barbecue with live performances and delicious food.
More info
Johns Creek International Festival
When: May 3
Where: Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek
What: A multicultural festival featuring traditional food, art, and music from around the world.
More info
May Market at Rose Lawn
When: May 3-4
Where: Cartersville
What: A spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors, plant sales, and food.
More info
Summerville Porch Fest
When: May 4
Where: Summerville
What: A unique music festival where local musicians perform on historic porches throughout the city.
More info
Taste of Alpharetta
When: May 8
Where: Downtown Alpharetta
What: A major food festival featuring over 60 local restaurants, culinary demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.
More info
Ellijay Songwriters Festival
When: May 8-11
Where: Ellijay
What: A multi-day festival featuring performances by songwriters such as Jeffrey Steele, Angie Aparo, Pat Terry, and Surrender Hill.
More info
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
When: May 9-10
Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth
What: A barbecue competition featuring local teams, beer, live music, and family-friendly activities.
More info
Flowery Branch Blooming Arts Festival
When: May 10
Where: Downtown Flowery Branch
What: A cultural festival featuring fine arts, live music, and food vendors.
More info
Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival
When: May 10
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: A wine festival with tastings, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and guided garden tours.
More info
Springtacular 2025
When: May 10-11
Where: Downtown Athens
What: A weekend arts and crafts festival featuring a variety of handmade goods, food vendors, and live entertainment.
More info
Sweet Auburn SpringFest
When: May 10-11
Where: Historic Sweet Auburn District, Atlanta
What: A vibrant community festival featuring live performances, food, and local vendors.
More info
Mother's Day Powwow & Indian Festival
When: May 10-11
Where: Boling Park, Canton
What: A Native American cultural festival featuring drumming, dancing, educational exhibits, and authentic food.
More info
Dunwoody Arts Festival
When: May 10-11
Where: Downtown Dunwoody
What: A juried arts festival featuring vendors, a food court, live entertainment, and a kids' zone.
More info
Breakaway Music Festival
When: May 16-17
Where: Center Park Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta
What: A large music festival featuring artists such as Chris Lake, Illenium, Zedd, Blanke, Cyclops, Disco Lines, Dr. Fresch, and more.
More info
Marietta Greek Festival
When: May 16-18
Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta
What: A Greek cultural festival featuring traditional food, music, and dancing.
More info
Taste of Douglasville
When: May 17
Where: Douglasville Town Green
What: A festival featuring food trucks, arts and crafts, home and garden vendors, live entertainment, and a Kids Korner.
More info
Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival
When: May 17-18
Where: Downtown Dahlonega
What: A high-quality arts and crafts festival featuring fine regional wines, craft beers, and jazz performances.
More info
1890 Days Jamboree
When: May 24-25
Where: Downtown Ringgold
What: A family-friendly festival featuring food, arts and crafts, live music, a parade, a classic car show, and fireworks.
More info
Helen Bavarian Fest
When: May 24
Where: Helen
What: A German-themed festival featuring beer, wines, wursts, sauerkraut, hot dogs, pretzels, and more.
More info
Cars & Guitars Festival
When: May 24
Where: Hartwell
What: A classic car show featuring live entertainment and vendors.
More info
Taste of Marietta
When: May 27
Where: Historic Marietta Square
What: A premier food festival featuring multiple food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
More info
JUNE
Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest
When: June 7
Where: Downtown Alpharetta
What: A street party featuring craft beer, live music, and dancing in the streets.
More info
Putnam County Dairy Festival
When: June 7
Where: Downtown Eatonton
What: A celebration of Georgia’s dairy industry featuring a parade, food vendors, craft booths, and family-friendly activities.
More info
Bark in the Park
When: June 7
Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
What: A pet-friendly festival with pet vendors, adoption opportunities, costume contests, and exhibitions.
More info
Virginia-Highland Summerfest
When: June 6-8
Where: Virginia-Highland, Atlanta
What: A neighborhood festival featuring live bands, art, food, and a 5K race.
More info
Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival
When: June 7-8
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: A celebration of Scottish culture featuring athletic competitions, bagpipes, family clan gatherings, music, and food.
More info
Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
When: June 7-8
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell
What: A nature festival featuring butterfly encounters, educational exhibits, food, and live entertainment.
More info
Suwanee Summer Porch Jam
When: June 13
Where: Old Town Suwanee
What: A block party featuring live music performances from porches and other locations throughout downtown.
More info
Night Market in Carrollton
When: June 13
Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton
What: A lively evening market featuring local vendors, food trucks, craft beer, and live music.
More info
Crepe Myrtle Festival
When: June 14
Where: Downtown Monroe
What: A garden-themed festival featuring plant sales, artisan vendors, workshops, games, and food.
More info
Blueberry Beer & Music Festival
When: June 14
Where: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross
What: A festival celebrating blueberries with craft drinks, food, and blues music.
More info
Peaches in the Pines Festival
When: June 14
Where: Woodbury
What: A festival featuring Georgia-grown produce, homemade peach ice cream, an arts and crafts fair, barbecue, live music, and a kids' area.
More info
Cave Spring Arts & Crafts Festival
When: June 14-15
Where: Rolater Park, Cave Spring
What: An arts and crafts festival with vendors, food, and access to Georgia’s second-largest natural swimming hole.
More info
Norcross Juneteenth Festival
When: June 19
Where: Cultural Arts & Community Center, Norcross
What: A festival celebrating African American history and culture with live performances, food, and vendors.
More info
LaFayette Freedom Festival
When: June 17
Where: Ross Abney Complex, LaFayette
What: A patriotic celebration featuring fireworks, live music, barbecue, balloon animals, and kids’ activities.
More info
Braselton Summer Arts Festival
When: June 27-28
Where: Countryside Antiques, Braselton
What: A showcase of 150+ vendors offering unique crafts, food, live music, and cold beverages.
More info
Adairsville Celebrates America
When: June 28
Where: Manning Mill Park, Adairsville
What: A Fourth of July celebration featuring arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, live music, and fireworks.
More info
JULY
Red, White & Boom
When: July 3
Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross
What: A Fourth of July celebration featuring live music, food vendors, face painting, and a fireworks show.
More info
Braselton 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Braselton
What: A patriotic festival with vendors, food trucks, ice cream, live music, and fireworks.
More info
Cumming 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Cumming Fairgrounds
What: A community parade on Tribble Gap Road, followed by live music, vendors, food, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More info
Marietta 4th in the Park Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Marietta Square
What: A full day of festivities including a parade, live music, an arts and crafts show, food vendors, carnival games, and fireworks.
More info
Perry Independence Day Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Perry
What: A family-friendly event with live music, food, and a spectacular fireworks display.
More info
Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration
When: July 4
Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs
What: A Fourth of July festival featuring music, food, vendors, a kids' area, a car show, and a fireworks display.
More info
Roswell's 4th of July Extravaganza
When: July 4
Where: Downtown Roswell
What: A festive celebration with live music, food trucks, and a fireworks show.
More info
Summerville Freedom Fest
When: July 4
Where: Gahagan Park, Summerville
What: A family-friendly Independence Day event featuring live music, food, a kids' zone, and fireworks.
More info
Night Market in Carrollton
When: July 11
Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton
What: A lively evening market with local vendors, food trucks, craft beer, and live music.
More info
Butternut Creek Festival
When: July 19-20
Where: Meeks Park, Blairsville
What: A fine arts and crafts festival featuring handmade goods, live music, food, and scenic mountain views.
More info
Atlanta Ice Cream Festival
When: July 26
Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
What: A festival dedicated to all things ice cream, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and wellness engagement events.
More info
Hardman Farm Summer Harvest Festival
When: July 26
Where: Hardman Farm, Sautee Nacoochee
What: A family-friendly farm festival with live music, games, hayrides, farm animals, food vendors, and guided farm tours.
More info
AUGUST
Georgia VegFest
When: August 2-3
Where: Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta
What: A vegan festival featuring plant-based food vendors, educational panels, family-friendly activities, and a live DJ.
More info
Night Market in Carrollton
When: August 8
Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton
What: A lively evening market featuring local artisans, food trucks, craft beer, and live entertainment.
More info
Georgia Mountain Fair
When: August 15-17 and August 21-23
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: A traditional fair featuring carnival rides, games, live music, arts and crafts, and classic fair food.
More info
Piedmont Park Arts Festival
When: August 16-17
Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta
What: A juried arts festival featuring over 200 painters, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers, and artisans, plus live entertainment and food vendors.
More info
Braselton Artisan Festival
When: August 23-24
Where: Downtown Braselton
What: A craft market featuring over 120 vendors, food trucks, live music, and specialty drinks.
More info
Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
When: August 23-24
Where: Grant Park, Atlanta
What: A summer arts and crafts festival featuring food vendors, live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
More info
Art in the Park
When: August 30-September 1
Where: Marietta Square, Downtown Marietta
What: A fine arts festival showcasing unique handmade artwork, live entertainment, and delicious food.
More info
To submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.