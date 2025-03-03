Festivals this spring, summer in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

From food and wine festivals to music, arts, and cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone in North Georgia! Whether you're craving BBQ and craft beer, exploring local artisan markets, or enjoying family-friendly fun, this guide highlights the best festivals happening from March through August. Mark your calendar and get ready to experience the vibrant events across the state!

Check back often for additions to this list!

MARCH

Sip and Swine BBQ Festival

When: March 7-8

Where: Lawrenceville

What: The 10th Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Competition features two days of BBQ competition, food vendors, and craft booths.

More info

Norcross Irish Fest

When: March 8

Where: Norcross

What: Celebrate Irish culture with live music, dancing, face painting, balloon twisters, food, and more.

More info

Roswell Beer Festival

When: March 8

Where: Roswell

What: Featuring over 350 craft beers and food from Roswell’s top restaurants.

More info

Taste of Suwanee

When: March 8

Where: Suwanee

What: Suwanee's tastiest tradition, with samples from 25+ local restaurants, vendor booths, and a kids' zone with inflatables, games, and face painting.

More info

Forsythia Festival

When: March 8-9

Where: Forsyth

What: A free family-friendly festival with a two-day arts-and-crafts show, a 5K run, sporting tournaments, and more.

More info

Yule Forest Tulip Festival

When: March 8-30 (weekends only)

Where: Stockbridge

What: Walk through giant tulip fields, pick flowers, visit farm animals, shop at an artisan market, enjoy food trucks, and explore dinosaur encounters.

More info

Lake Oconee Wine & Food Festival

When: March 14-16

Where: Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

What: A three-day festival featuring over 200 wines from global vintners and dishes from top regional chefs.

More info

Mountain Top Jeep Invasion

When: March 15

Where: Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville

What: A Jeep enthusiast event with vendors, a show & shine, and hundreds of Jeeps.

More info

Memories in Monroe Car Show

When: March 15

Where: Downtown Monroe

What: A classic car show featuring dozens of vintage cars, food, and artisan vendors.

More info

Rockmart Heritage Days & Welshfest

When: March 15

Where: Downtown Rockmart

What: A cultural festival featuring music, welly wanging, men in kilts, children's events, a Welsh tea room, vendors, and crafts.

More info

Suwanee Beer Fest

When: March 15

Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee

What: Sample over 400 craft beers, enjoy live music, festival games, food trucks, and local artisan vendors.

More info

Georgia Food & Wine Festival

When: March 21-23

Where: Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

What: A massive food and wine festival featuring Georgia’s best chefs, farmers, artisans, beverage experts, and live music.

More info

Sweet Tooth Festival

When: March 22

Where: Madison

What: A dessert lover’s dream featuring a cake bake-off, sampling, sweets, food, arts and crafts, games, live music, and giveaways.

More info

Wing & Rock Festival

When: March 22-23

Where: Canton

What: Enjoy wings from 20+ vendors, live music, DJs, cold beverages, and more.

More info

Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival

When: March 22-23

Where: Georgia International Horse Park, Conyers

What: The 44th annual festival features arts and crafts, multiple food courts, cultural performances, vendors, and a children's play area.

More info

Georgia String Band Festival

When: March 29

Where: Calhoun

What: A festival honoring early recording artists who helped shape American country and popular music.

More info

Douglasville Beer & Wine Festival

When: March 29

Where: Town Green, Douglasville

What: Featuring local wineries, breweries, restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, live performances, and more.

More info

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

When: March 29-30

Where: Blackburn Park, Brookhaven

What: A large artist market, headline entertainment, kids' zone, pet world, and multiple food vendors.

More info

APRIL

Georgia Mountain Storytelling Festival

When: April 4-5

Where: Ridges Resort, Hiawassee

What: A celebration of storytelling with featured performers Bil Lepp, Dovie Thomason, Paul Strickland, Ray Christian, and Mo Reynolds. Stories for all ages.

More info

Williamson Wisteria Festival

When: April 4-5

Where: Williamson

What: A community festival with live music, food and drinks, multiple vendors, and children's activities.

More info

Haunt Fest

When: April 4-6

Where: Athens

What: A spooky-themed festival featuring live entertainment, pumpkin painting, costume contests, ghost stories, face painting, rage rooms, animal encounters, and themed food and drinks.

More info

Toccoa Ritz Bluegrass Festival

When: April 4-6

Where: Historic Ritz Theatre, Toccoa

What: A bluegrass music festival featuring performances by the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Shannon Slaughter & County Clare, Authentic Unlimited, and more.

More info

Acworth Art Fest

When: April 5-6

Where: Downtown Acworth

What: A showcase of over 100 creative artisans selling unique artwork, plus food and drinks.

More info

International Street Festival

When: April 5

Where: Downtown Athens

What: A cultural festival featuring live performances, activities, and food from around the world.

More info

BBQ & Brews - Ball Ground

When: April 5

Where: Ball Ground

What: A festival featuring barbecue, craft brews, live music, and vendors.

More info

Spring Festival on Ponce

When: April 5-6

Where: Olmsted Linear Park, Atlanta

What: A large arts and crafts festival with more than 100 vendors, a children's area, food, and drinks.

More info

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

When: April 11-12

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

What: A major arts and entertainment festival featuring hundreds of artists, live music, Kids Village, the Atlanta High School Exhibition, the Mimosa 5K, and more.

More info

The Rhododendron Festival

When: April 12-May 11 (open daily)

Where: Hamilton Gardens, Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: A nature festival featuring plant sales, garden tours, weekend live music, and artwork for sale.

More info

Atlanta Spring Wine Festival

When: April 12

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta

What: A wine festival featuring over 50 wines, mimosas, beer, live music, and more.

More info

BBQ & Brews - Cartersville

When: April 12

Where: Cartersville

What: Enjoy barbecue, craft brews, live music, and vendors.

More info

The Ultimate Spring Fest

When: April 12

Where: Ringgold

What: A community festival with food, music, a kids' zone, and business vendors.

More info

Tallapoosa Dogwood Festival

When: April 12

Where: Head Avenue, Tallapoosa

What: A spring festival featuring a parade, a Dogwood Dash 5K, vendors, live music, and food.

More info

Georgia Mountain TrailFest

When: April 12

Where: Ellijay

What: A festival for outdoor enthusiasts featuring vendors, educational trail talks, food trucks, hard cider, and more.

More info

Georgia Renaissance Festival

When: April 12-June 1 (weekends only)

Where: Fairburn

What: A Renaissance-themed festival with costumed characters, jousting, vendors, themed weekends, and more.

More info

Big Shanty Festival

When: April 12-13

Where: Downtown Kennesaw

What: A popular arts and crafts festival featuring vendors, live entertainment, food, and drinks.

More info

Sweetwater 420 Fest

When: April 18-20

Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta

What: A three-day music festival featuring The Revivalists, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass, Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers, Lawrence, and more.

More info

Old Clarkesville Market Spring Craft Show

When: April 18

Where: Habersham County Fairgrounds, Clarkesville

What: A craft fair featuring dozens of arts and crafts vendors.

More info

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

When: April 19

Where: Woodstock

What: A festival featuring over 50 breweries pouring 150+ unique beers, guest beverages, food trucks, live music, and a makers market.

More info

Sandy Springs Artsapalooza

When: April 19-20

Where: Sandy Springs

What: An arts and crafts festival featuring more than 100 vendors, food, drinks, and children's activities.

More info

FreakNik Festival

When: April 20

Where: BackStage Atlanta

What: A revival of the historic Atlanta festival, featuring live performances, DJs, a car show, dance competitions, and vendors. Hosted by Killer Mike.

More info

Lemonade Days Festival

When: April 23-27

Where: Dunwoody

What: A five-day festival featuring carnival rides, games, a food court, a beer garden, a petting zoo, a chalk art station, a lemonade stand, and a 5K race.

More info

MAY

Acworth Dragon Boat Race and Festival

When: May 3

Where: Dallas Landing Park, Acworth

What: A dragon boat race featuring colorful, 40-foot-long boats, vendors, food, and family-friendly activities.

More info

Vegan Street Fair

When: May 3

Where: Atlantucky Brewing, Atlanta

What: A festival featuring local vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants offering bite-sized samples of plant-based cuisine.

More info

Mayfest

When: May 3

Where: Downtown Carrollton

What: An arts and crafts festival featuring hundreds of vendors, live entertainment, and food.

More info

Cave Spring Bacon Fest and Car Show

When: May 3

Where: Cave Spring

What: A festival featuring homemade bacon dishes, a car show, live music, and vendors.

More info

Taste of Spring Festival

When: May 3

Where: Olde Town Conyers

What: A family-friendly festival featuring arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a children's business fair, the Shine and Dine Car Show, and food trucks.

More info

The Peg Leg Howell BBQ & Blues Festival

When: May 3

Where: Downtown Eatonton

What: A festival celebrating blues music and barbecue with live performances and delicious food.

More info

Johns Creek International Festival

When: May 3

Where: Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek

What: A multicultural festival featuring traditional food, art, and music from around the world.

More info

May Market at Rose Lawn

When: May 3-4

Where: Cartersville

What: A spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors, plant sales, and food.

More info

Summerville Porch Fest

When: May 4

Where: Summerville

What: A unique music festival where local musicians perform on historic porches throughout the city.

More info

Taste of Alpharetta

When: May 8

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

What: A major food festival featuring over 60 local restaurants, culinary demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.

More info

Ellijay Songwriters Festival

When: May 8-11

Where: Ellijay

What: A multi-day festival featuring performances by songwriters such as Jeffrey Steele, Angie Aparo, Pat Terry, and Surrender Hill.

More info

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

When: May 9-10

Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth

What: A barbecue competition featuring local teams, beer, live music, and family-friendly activities.

More info

Flowery Branch Blooming Arts Festival

When: May 10

Where: Downtown Flowery Branch

What: A cultural festival featuring fine arts, live music, and food vendors.

More info

Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival

When: May 10

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: A wine festival with tastings, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and guided garden tours.

More info

Springtacular 2025

When: May 10-11

Where: Downtown Athens

What: A weekend arts and crafts festival featuring a variety of handmade goods, food vendors, and live entertainment.

More info

Sweet Auburn SpringFest

When: May 10-11

Where: Historic Sweet Auburn District, Atlanta

What: A vibrant community festival featuring live performances, food, and local vendors.

More info

Mother's Day Powwow & Indian Festival

When: May 10-11

Where: Boling Park, Canton

What: A Native American cultural festival featuring drumming, dancing, educational exhibits, and authentic food.

More info

Dunwoody Arts Festival

When: May 10-11

Where: Downtown Dunwoody

What: A juried arts festival featuring vendors, a food court, live entertainment, and a kids' zone.

More info

Breakaway Music Festival

When: May 16-17

Where: Center Park Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta

What: A large music festival featuring artists such as Chris Lake, Illenium, Zedd, Blanke, Cyclops, Disco Lines, Dr. Fresch, and more.

More info

Marietta Greek Festival

When: May 16-18

Where: Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, Marietta

What: A Greek cultural festival featuring traditional food, music, and dancing.

More info

Taste of Douglasville

When: May 17

Where: Douglasville Town Green

What: A festival featuring food trucks, arts and crafts, home and garden vendors, live entertainment, and a Kids Korner.

More info

Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival

When: May 17-18

Where: Downtown Dahlonega

What: A high-quality arts and crafts festival featuring fine regional wines, craft beers, and jazz performances.

More info

1890 Days Jamboree

When: May 24-25

Where: Downtown Ringgold

What: A family-friendly festival featuring food, arts and crafts, live music, a parade, a classic car show, and fireworks.

More info

Helen Bavarian Fest

When: May 24

Where: Helen

What: A German-themed festival featuring beer, wines, wursts, sauerkraut, hot dogs, pretzels, and more.

More info

Cars & Guitars Festival

When: May 24

Where: Hartwell

What: A classic car show featuring live entertainment and vendors.

More info

Taste of Marietta

When: May 27

Where: Historic Marietta Square

What: A premier food festival featuring multiple food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

More info

JUNE

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

When: June 7

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

What: A street party featuring craft beer, live music, and dancing in the streets.

More info

Putnam County Dairy Festival

When: June 7

Where: Downtown Eatonton

What: A celebration of Georgia’s dairy industry featuring a parade, food vendors, craft booths, and family-friendly activities.

More info

Bark in the Park

When: June 7

Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

What: A pet-friendly festival with pet vendors, adoption opportunities, costume contests, and exhibitions.

More info

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

When: June 6-8

Where: Virginia-Highland, Atlanta

What: A neighborhood festival featuring live bands, art, food, and a 5K race.

More info

Georgia Mountain Scottish Festival

When: June 7-8

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: A celebration of Scottish culture featuring athletic competitions, bagpipes, family clan gatherings, music, and food.

More info

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

When: June 7-8

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

What: A nature festival featuring butterfly encounters, educational exhibits, food, and live entertainment.

More info

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam

When: June 13

Where: Old Town Suwanee

What: A block party featuring live music performances from porches and other locations throughout downtown.

More info

Night Market in Carrollton

When: June 13

Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton

What: A lively evening market featuring local vendors, food trucks, craft beer, and live music.

More info

Crepe Myrtle Festival

When: June 14

Where: Downtown Monroe

What: A garden-themed festival featuring plant sales, artisan vendors, workshops, games, and food.

More info

Blueberry Beer & Music Festival

When: June 14

Where: Betty Mauldin Park, Norcross

What: A festival celebrating blueberries with craft drinks, food, and blues music.

More info

Peaches in the Pines Festival

When: June 14

Where: Woodbury

What: A festival featuring Georgia-grown produce, homemade peach ice cream, an arts and crafts fair, barbecue, live music, and a kids' area.

More info

Cave Spring Arts & Crafts Festival

When: June 14-15

Where: Rolater Park, Cave Spring

What: An arts and crafts festival with vendors, food, and access to Georgia’s second-largest natural swimming hole.

More info

Norcross Juneteenth Festival

When: June 19

Where: Cultural Arts & Community Center, Norcross

What: A festival celebrating African American history and culture with live performances, food, and vendors.

More info

LaFayette Freedom Festival

When: June 17

Where: Ross Abney Complex, LaFayette

What: A patriotic celebration featuring fireworks, live music, barbecue, balloon animals, and kids’ activities.

More info

Braselton Summer Arts Festival

When: June 27-28

Where: Countryside Antiques, Braselton

What: A showcase of 150+ vendors offering unique crafts, food, live music, and cold beverages.

More info

Adairsville Celebrates America

When: June 28

Where: Manning Mill Park, Adairsville

What: A Fourth of July celebration featuring arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, live music, and fireworks.

More info

JULY

Red, White & Boom

When: July 3

Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross

What: A Fourth of July celebration featuring live music, food vendors, face painting, and a fireworks show.

More info

Braselton 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Braselton

What: A patriotic festival with vendors, food trucks, ice cream, live music, and fireworks.

More info

Cumming 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Cumming Fairgrounds

What: A community parade on Tribble Gap Road, followed by live music, vendors, food, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More info

Marietta 4th in the Park Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Marietta Square

What: A full day of festivities including a parade, live music, an arts and crafts show, food vendors, carnival games, and fireworks.

More info

Perry Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Perry

What: A family-friendly event with live music, food, and a spectacular fireworks display.

More info

Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration

When: July 4

Where: Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs

What: A Fourth of July festival featuring music, food, vendors, a kids' area, a car show, and a fireworks display.

More info

Roswell's 4th of July Extravaganza

When: July 4

Where: Downtown Roswell

What: A festive celebration with live music, food trucks, and a fireworks show.

More info

Summerville Freedom Fest

When: July 4

Where: Gahagan Park, Summerville

What: A family-friendly Independence Day event featuring live music, food, a kids' zone, and fireworks.

More info

Night Market in Carrollton

When: July 11

Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton

What: A lively evening market with local vendors, food trucks, craft beer, and live music.

More info

Butternut Creek Festival

When: July 19-20

Where: Meeks Park, Blairsville

What: A fine arts and crafts festival featuring handmade goods, live music, food, and scenic mountain views.

More info

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

When: July 26

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

What: A festival dedicated to all things ice cream, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and wellness engagement events.

More info

Hardman Farm Summer Harvest Festival

When: July 26

Where: Hardman Farm, Sautee Nacoochee

What: A family-friendly farm festival with live music, games, hayrides, farm animals, food vendors, and guided farm tours.

More info

AUGUST

Georgia VegFest

When: August 2-3

Where: Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta

What: A vegan festival featuring plant-based food vendors, educational panels, family-friendly activities, and a live DJ.

More info

Night Market in Carrollton

When: August 8

Where: Lake Carroll Park, Carrollton

What: A lively evening market featuring local artisans, food trucks, craft beer, and live entertainment.

More info

Georgia Mountain Fair

When: August 15-17 and August 21-23

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: A traditional fair featuring carnival rides, games, live music, arts and crafts, and classic fair food.

More info

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

When: August 16-17

Where: Piedmont Park, Midtown Atlanta

What: A juried arts festival featuring over 200 painters, sculptors, glassblowers, jewelers, and artisans, plus live entertainment and food vendors.

More info

Braselton Artisan Festival

When: August 23-24

Where: Downtown Braselton

What: A craft market featuring over 120 vendors, food trucks, live music, and specialty drinks.

More info

Grant Park Summer Shade Festival

When: August 23-24

Where: Grant Park, Atlanta

What: A summer arts and crafts festival featuring food vendors, live music, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

More info

Art in the Park

When: August 30-September 1

Where: Marietta Square, Downtown Marietta

What: A fine arts festival showcasing unique handmade artwork, live entertainment, and delicious food.

More info

To submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.