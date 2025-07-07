July 4th DPS update: At least 13 killed in crashes, 400 DUIs

The Brief Officials responded to at least 203 crashes with 13 deaths and 89 injuries, according to DPS. At least 29 of those crashes involved someone allegedly driving under the influence. More than 400 DUI citations were given.



At least 13 people were killed in crashes over the July Fourth weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The agency released a report Sunday night of what troopers encountered on the roadways over the holiday weekend.

By the numbers:

Officials responded to at least 203 crashes with 13 deaths and 89 injuries, according to DPS. At least 29 of those crashes involved someone allegedly driving under the influence.

More than 400 DUI citations were given, more than 600 distracted driving citations were written, and more than 1,000 seatbelt citations were given out.

The fatal crashes occurred in the City of South Fulton; Burke, Baker, Bryan, Crisp, Hall, Spalding, Jeff Davis, Jones, Lincoln, Paulding and Stewart counties.