Residents in Atlanta apartments without water after city sues owner

article

The Brief Some tenants at the embattled Fairburn-Gordon Apartments in Atlanta's Adamsville neighborhood say they still have no air conditioning. The City of Atlanta filed suit against A&B Apartments, LLC, the owners of the property, in an effort to mandate repairs. Court records indicate most repairs have been completed but about 10% are unresolved. While tenants receiving a federal housing subsidy were relocated last year, market rate tenants remained and the apartment complex continued to lease to new tenants. "I think the mayor should walk out here," said Diamond Wyatt. "We shouldn't live like this."



Summer is here, and it has not been a cool one. So far, it's been a tough season for some tenants at the Fairburn-Gordon Apartments in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Tenants report to FOX 5 Atlanta that they have no working air conditioning. One woman says she has been given one portable AC unit for her multi-room apartment and others say they have nothing.

The City of Atlanta filed suit against the owners of the apartment complex, A&B Apartments, LLC, in an effort to mandate repairs. Court records indicate most repairs have been completed but about 10% are unresolved.

After multiple complaints, Diamond Wyatt says she has received a portable AC unit for her multiple-room apartment. The mother of 5, who moved here 3 months ago, says she had no idea about the problems at the complex.

"I just needed to find a home for me and my kids," said Wyatt. "I have to have a place to stay, but it's hot out here. I don't think we should live like this."

Wyatt pays $950 a month for rent.

"When I moved in here, I had no air conditioning, and I still don't."

Angie Treadville contends the repairs her landlord made were only cosmetic to get the city off its back.

"They are just getting over on everybody," said Treadville. "Everything in this unit (fans) came from me and my husband's pocket."

"My mom just had a heat stroke in here, just recently got out of the hospital," said Treadville.

The owners nor the City of Atlanta have responded for comment.