Easter egg hunts and other events in metro Atlanta | April 2025

Looking for festive fun with the family this Easter weekend? From helicopter egg drops to petting zoos, live music, and bunny photo ops, there are plenty of free and low-cost egg hunts and spring festivals happening around metro Atlanta. Here are some top picks for egg-cellent adventures:

EGGstravaganza at Warbington Farms

When: April 18 and 19

Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

What: Easter egg hunt with prizes, hayrides, and a petting zoo.

How Much: Starting at $6.95

Underwater Egg Hunt at Bogan Park Aquatic Center

When: April 18

Where: Bogan Park Aquatic Center, 2723 N Bogan Road NE, Buford

What: Underwater egg hunt, crafts, snacks, and Easter-themed fun.

How Much: $5 per child

Marietta Community Egg Hunt

When: April 18

Where: Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta

What: Thousands of eggs, food, music, and games.

How Much: Free admission

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 18

Where: South Cherokee Softball, 6625 Old Highway 5, Woodstock

What: A nighttime Easter egg hunt lit by flashlights, with games and treats beginning at 6 p.m.

How Much: Free admission

Spring Festival at Central Park

When: April 18

Where: The Avenue at Peachtree City, 239 City Circle, Peachtree City

What: Face painting, bunny photos, and an egg scavenger hunt with more than 10,000 eggs, provided by The Church of the King.

How Much: Free admission

The Great Swan House Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 19

Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta

What: Egg hunts for ages 1–10, photos with the Easter Bunny, balloon artist, strolling magician, sheep shearing, and more.

How Much: $20–$25

Hoppin' into Halcyon

When: April 19

Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

What: Easter fun with treat-filled eggs, petting zoo, Atlanta Bubble Show, balloon animals, desserts for purchase, arts and crafts, and more.

How Much: $20 per child

Easter Egg Hunt at New Victoria Baptist Church

When: April 19

Where: New Victoria Baptist Church, 6659 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock

What: Free community event with an egg hunt, inflatables, crafts, snacks, snocones, and a cake walk.

How Much: Free admission

Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop

When: April 19

Where: Sprayberry High School, 2525 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

What: Thousands of eggs dropped from a helicopter, plus face painting, inflatables, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

How Much: Free admission

Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt at Avalon

When: April 19

Where: Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

What: Two Easter egg hunts, photos, and visits with the Easter Bunny.

How Much: Free admission

Easter Egg Hunt at Grant Park

When: April 19

Where: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta

What: Egg hunts for various age groups, spring picnic, and family-friendly activities.

How Much: Free

Eggstravaganza at Fortified Hills Baptist Church

When: April 19

Where: Fortified Hills Baptist Church, 4705 E. Paulding Drive, Dallas

What: A family-friendly event with inflatables, games, hot dogs, and an Easter egg hunt.

How Much: Free admission

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at YMCA of Metro Atlanta

When: April 19

Where: The Villages at Carver Family YMCA, 1600 Pryor Rd, Atlanta, GA

What: Family-friendly egg hunt with activities and giveaways.

How Much: Free

Easter Egg Hunt at Rossie Brundage Park

When: April 19

Where: Rossie Brundage Park, Norcross

What: Egg hunt filled with hidden treasures and surprises.

How Much: Free

Eggstravaganza at Flat Shoals Park

When: April 19

Where: Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale

What: Easter egg hunt for children ages 13 and under.

How Much: Free admission

Easter Egg Hunt at Benjamin E. Mays High School

When: April 19

Where: Benjamin E. Mays High School, 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta

What: Thousands of hidden eggs await during this Easter scavenger hunt hosted by Cascade United Methodist Church.

How Much: Free admission

2nd Annual Golden Bunny Bash

When: April 20, 2 p.m.

Where: The Bank, 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta

What: Hosted by YFN Lucci and Well Wishes Community Organization Inc. Includes egg hunts, arts and crafts, face painting, game truck, live DJ, food vendors, photo ops, and more.

How Much: Free admission

Easter at The Fringe

When: April 20

Where: Area 51, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell

What: Family-friendly activities, colorful crafts, tasty treats, and a giant Easter egg hunt.

How Much: Free admission (mini golf and other activities may have a fee)

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Easter Sunrise Service

When: April 20 (Park gates open at 3 a.m.)

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

What: Two interdenominational sunrise services atop Stone Mountain, featuring special guest speakers Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts. A livestream of the service will be available on FOX LOCAL.

How Much: $20 parking fee