Easter egg hunts and other events in metro Atlanta | April 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for festive fun with the family this Easter weekend? From helicopter egg drops to petting zoos, live music, and bunny photo ops, there are plenty of free and low-cost egg hunts and spring festivals happening around metro Atlanta. Here are some top picks for egg-cellent adventures:
EGGstravaganza at Warbington Farms
When: April 18 and 19
Where: Warbington Farms, 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
What: Easter egg hunt with prizes, hayrides, and a petting zoo.
How Much: Starting at $6.95
Underwater Egg Hunt at Bogan Park Aquatic Center
When: April 18
Where: Bogan Park Aquatic Center, 2723 N Bogan Road NE, Buford
What: Underwater egg hunt, crafts, snacks, and Easter-themed fun.
How Much: $5 per child
Marietta Community Egg Hunt
When: April 18
Where: Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta
What: Thousands of eggs, food, music, and games.
How Much: Free admission
Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 18
Where: South Cherokee Softball, 6625 Old Highway 5, Woodstock
What: A nighttime Easter egg hunt lit by flashlights, with games and treats beginning at 6 p.m.
How Much: Free admission
Spring Festival at Central Park
When: April 18
Where: The Avenue at Peachtree City, 239 City Circle, Peachtree City
What: Face painting, bunny photos, and an egg scavenger hunt with more than 10,000 eggs, provided by The Church of the King.
How Much: Free admission
The Great Swan House Easter Egg Hunt
When: April 19
Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta
What: Egg hunts for ages 1–10, photos with the Easter Bunny, balloon artist, strolling magician, sheep shearing, and more.
How Much: $20–$25
Hoppin' into Halcyon
When: April 19
Where: Halcyon, 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
What: Easter fun with treat-filled eggs, petting zoo, Atlanta Bubble Show, balloon animals, desserts for purchase, arts and crafts, and more.
How Much: $20 per child
Easter Egg Hunt at New Victoria Baptist Church
When: April 19
Where: New Victoria Baptist Church, 6659 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock
What: Free community event with an egg hunt, inflatables, crafts, snacks, snocones, and a cake walk.
How Much: Free admission
Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop
When: April 19
Where: Sprayberry High School, 2525 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
What: Thousands of eggs dropped from a helicopter, plus face painting, inflatables, and photos with the Easter Bunny.
How Much: Free admission
Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt at Avalon
When: April 19
Where: Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta
What: Two Easter egg hunts, photos, and visits with the Easter Bunny.
How Much: Free admission
Easter Egg Hunt at Grant Park
When: April 19
Where: Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta
What: Egg hunts for various age groups, spring picnic, and family-friendly activities.
How Much: Free
Eggstravaganza at Fortified Hills Baptist Church
When: April 19
Where: Fortified Hills Baptist Church, 4705 E. Paulding Drive, Dallas
What: A family-friendly event with inflatables, games, hot dogs, and an Easter egg hunt.
How Much: Free admission
Annual Easter Egg Hunt at YMCA of Metro Atlanta
When: April 19
Where: The Villages at Carver Family YMCA, 1600 Pryor Rd, Atlanta, GA
What: Family-friendly egg hunt with activities and giveaways.
How Much: Free
Easter Egg Hunt at Rossie Brundage Park
When: April 19
Where: Rossie Brundage Park, Norcross
What: Egg hunt filled with hidden treasures and surprises.
How Much: Free
Eggstravaganza at Flat Shoals Park
When: April 19
Where: Flat Shoals Park, 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale
What: Easter egg hunt for children ages 13 and under.
How Much: Free admission
Easter Egg Hunt at Benjamin E. Mays High School
When: April 19
Where: Benjamin E. Mays High School, 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta
What: Thousands of hidden eggs await during this Easter scavenger hunt hosted by Cascade United Methodist Church.
How Much: Free admission
2nd Annual Golden Bunny Bash
When: April 20, 2 p.m.
Where: The Bank, 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta
What: Hosted by YFN Lucci and Well Wishes Community Organization Inc. Includes egg hunts, arts and crafts, face painting, game truck, live DJ, food vendors, photo ops, and more.
How Much: Free admission
Easter at The Fringe
When: April 20
Where: Area 51, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell
What: Family-friendly activities, colorful crafts, tasty treats, and a giant Easter egg hunt.
How Much: Free admission (mini golf and other activities may have a fee)
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE
Easter Sunrise Service
When: April 20 (Park gates open at 3 a.m.)
Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
What: Two interdenominational sunrise services atop Stone Mountain, featuring special guest speakers Bryant Wright and Crawford Loritts. A livestream of the service will be available on FOX LOCAL.
How Much: $20 parking fee