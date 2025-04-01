Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | April 2025

Here's the latest restaurant and dining news from around the metro Atlanta area, including special events, new restaurants, new menu items and more.

EVENTS

Neighborhood Nights kicks off on the Westside on Wednesday, April 2, with a dine-out event benefiting Open Hand. Grab a meal at Bold Monk, Forza Storico, or Taqueria del Sol (Westside location), and a portion of your check will go toward providing medically tailored meals for Georgians living with chronic illness. The rest supports local restaurants—making it a win-win for neighbors helping neighbors. Neighborhood Nights will pop up across Atlanta throughout the year, so stay tuned for more chances to support great causes and great food.

Wine lovers, take note: On Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m., acclaimed California sparkling winemaker Michael Cruse brings his cult-favorite 2018 Ultramarine Sparkling Rosé to Aria in Buckhead for a one-night-only event. Guests can enjoy a rare by-the-glass pour of the highly allocated wine—paired with a special bite from executive chef Gerry Klaskala—for $40 per person via Resy (plus tax and gratuity). Cruse will be on-site to discuss his wines, and additional late-night pours from Cruse Wine Co., including the 2020 "Tradition" Bubbles and 2022 Sparkling St. Laurent, will also be available.

Celebrate National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 4 with a tasty deal from Surcheros—loyalty members can buy one burrito and get one 50% off in-store or online at any location. Known for its customizable Tex-Mex options and Southern hospitality, Surcheros lets you build your burrito with grilled chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or sirloin steak (for an extra charge), plus 25+ fresh toppings and sauces—served with complimentary chips and salsa. Not a loyalty member? Download the Surcheros app from the App Store or Google Play to sign up and claim the deal.

Celebrate National Beer Day at Your 3rd Spot on Monday, April 7 from 6–11:30 p.m. with five local craft beer tastings from Scofflaw, Monday Night, and Round Trip Brewing, plus unlimited gaming, group bowling, and bites like pretzels with beer cheese and complimentary popcorn (while supplies last). Tickets are $30, with half-off admission for members and industry pros, and guests can enjoy the 360-degree MUGshot photobooth and a Beer Tr33 experience. Reservations are available online.

EASTER

Make Easter memorable with a sophisticated Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead on Sunday, April 7. Guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu featuring elevated dishes like Truffle Eggs Benedict and Miso-Glazed Seabass, with egg hunts in the English Gardens at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Brunch is $86++ per person, with a dedicated children's menu and festive Afternoon Tea available all weekend, including a children’s tea tier for $80. Reservations are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The Southern Gentleman is offering a $65 prix-fixe Easter brunch featuring Southern starters like crab fritters, entrées including lollipop lamb chops and Creole redfish, and desserts such as carrot cake and double chocolate layer cake. A kids’ à la carte menu is available.

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails hosts a three-course prix-fixe from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with dishes like bacon-wrapped shrimp, prime rib, and lemon ricotta pound cake for $65 adults/$32.50 children.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ in Summerhill throws a festive Easter party on April 20 from 1–5 p.m. with smoked lamb specials, robin’s egg cupcakes, $7 mimosas, and egg decorating and candy for kids—including photos with the Easter Bunny.

Your 3rd Spot hosts a weekend of fun April 18–20, including a brunch menu, cocktails, 100+ games, and Easter Sunday events like an egg hunt and scavenger hunt. Admission is $25 and includes three hours of gaming (21+ after 6 p.m.).

Mary Mac’s Tea Room offers a traditional Easter meal in a historic Midtown setting known for Southern comfort and hospitality.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar serves refined brunch dishes like an Easter omelet with smoked ham ($15) and grilled lamb chops ($49).

The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill brings coastal flair to Easter with dishes like crab deviled eggs ($14), smoked salmon Benedict ($19), and chocolate lava cake ($10).

Ocean & Acre in Alpharetta serves Easter specials all day, including red snapper with mango salsa ($34), pineapple-glazed ham ($28), and strawberry cheesecake ($9).

Gypsy Kitchen delivers global flair to brunch with hot honey harissa-glazed pork belly ($14) and lamb chops with cinnamon couscous ($38). A flamenco guitarist performs on the patio starting at 4:30 p.m.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern locations are serving up brunch specials like a strawberry cheesecake-stuffed waffle ($13.95) and peach Dijon-glazed salmon over sweet potato hash ($24.95).

Marlow’s Tavern offers a take-home Easter feast for 12 priced at $400, with baked ham, rosemary chicken, banana pudding, and more—preorder by April 14 for pickup on April 19 or 20. Select locations also offer dine-in Easter specials.

La Madeleine is serving up brunch all day, every day—just in time for Easter—with a new menu that blends classic favorites and creative twists. Highlights include the Croffle (a croissant–waffle fusion), the Bacon Bon Bon Brioche Sandwich, and more savory and sweet options available morning to night. La Madeleine is now offering cocktails for the first time, including the ever-popular Espresso Martini.

TAX DAY DEALS

Kona Grill is taking the edge off Tax Day with $10.40 signature cocktails available all day long. Guests can enjoy indoor or outdoor seating, live entertainment, and a menu of refreshing margaritas, mojitos, and more—making it the perfect place to unwind and toast to making it through tax season.

NEW MENU ITEMS/NEW OFFERINGS

Celebrate spring weekends in style with the In Full Bloom Afternoon Tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, offered Saturdays and Sundays in April and May. Guests can enjoy serene views of the English Gardens while savoring a tiered selection of seasonal bites like Smoked Salmon Tartare and Lemon Strawberry Panna Cotta, paired with premium teas. Optional upgrades include champagne, a Royal Caviar Experience, and dogwood-inspired cocktails. Tea is priced at $115++ per person (excluding tax and gratuity).

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is keeping weekends fun with $5 House Bloody Marys made with Wheatley Vodka, available all day every Sunday in April. Exclusions may apply—see your local Bad Daddy’s for details.

Spring has arrived and so has Bojangles’ newest seasonal delight – the all-new Strawberry Cobbler! This limited-time treat takes the brand’s beloved scratch-made biscuits and layers them with warm strawberry topping and a drizzle of sweet icing, making it the perfect way to welcome the season.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is celebrating spring—and its 80th year—with a limited-time flavor, Raspberry Dream Cream, available from April 1 to June 1. Crafted by California franchisee Keith Kesler, this seasonal scoop blends tangy red raspberry sherbet with Handel’s signature creamy vanilla ice cream for the perfect sweet-tart swirl. It’s a refreshing tribute to warmer days and a delicious example of the brand’s continued creativity and commitment to quality.

Lazy Dog Restaurants is welcoming spring with a fresh seasonal menu launching April 2 at locations nationwide, featuring crave-worthy new items like cauliflower ceviche, spring pea hummus, spinach enchilada casserole, a Cowboy Ribeye Burger, and Loco Moco Fried Rice. Guests can also enjoy the new Sip + Share program, which pairs small plates with curated wines or sangria, and specialty cocktails like the Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita and Limoncello Basil Spritz. A Summer Market Salad, kid-friendly Cheesy Pizza Sticks, and a new TV Dinner featuring the enchilada casserole round out the seasonal offerings.

Lazy Dog Restaurants is celebrating spring with a fresh seasonal menu launching April 2, plus the debut of its Sip + Share program—perfect for fans of shareable plates and social dining. Available Monday through Thursday all day, Sip + Share offers three small plates and two 6 oz. glasses of wine or sangria for just $30, with the option to upgrade to a bottle of wine or pitcher of sangria for $5 more. Wine choices include Backhouse Chardonnay, Dark Horse Cabernet, and Tinto Rey Rosé, while small plate selections range from Brussels sprouts and bacon candy to street corn potato tots and buffalo chicken nuggets.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has opened its fifth Georgia location in Smyrna Market Village (2762 Atlanta Rd SE), expanding the brand’s East Coast footprint to 14 restaurants and its global total to 235. Founded on the classic Hawaiian "Plate Lunch," L&L offers favorites like Chicken Katsu and Loco Moco in a laid-back, island-inspired setting. Franchisees Ruth and Michael Kervin—inspired by their Hawaiian honeymoon and Michael’s culinary roots—are bringing bold island flavors and authentic, fast-casual dining to the Smyrna community. The new 1,300-square-foot location is open Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and marks the couple’s first venture with L&L, with more to come.

Original ChopShop is serving breakfast all day, every day with items like avocado toast, BYOB (Build Your Own Bowl), and their hearty Cheat Day Wrap. Grab a gallon of your favorite ChopShop juice through their catering portal and be brunch-ready all month.

Taffer’s Tavern Alpharetta is turning weekends into a brunch lover’s dream with Mimosa Flights and bold brunch bites available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in the heart of Alpharetta, this elevated brunch experience features crave-worthy favorites like the Breakfast Steak Burrito and Stuffed French Toast, all crafted with high-quality ingredients and Taffer’s signature flair—perfect for sipping, sharing, and snapping.

Wild Heaven Beer and Bulleit Frontier Whiskey turn up the volume with their eighth collaboration, Electric Avenue—a bold Munich Wine aged in Bulleit 95 Rye™ barrels. Inspired by the classic Boulevardier, this barrel-aged brew delivers a rich caramel apple base, a punch of spice, and a bitter orange finish. With deep, malt-forward character and Barleywine-like intensity, Electric Avenue is layered, intriguing, and unapologetically bold—crafted for beer lovers who crave something unforgettable.