Tesla driver leads Peachtree City police on chase topping 90 mph

Police in Peachtree City said they got into a high-speed pursuit with a Tesla that did not end well for the driver and passenger.

Peachtree City police said the first patrol car clocked the speeding Tesla at over 70 miles an hour in a 50 mile an hour zone. The second patrol car, right behind, just seconds later clocked the Tesla accelerating away from officers at over 90 miles an hour. Right in front of the police station.

Both patrol cars could not turn around and pursue fast enough, and the Tesla disappeared into the night.

But an officer canvassing the area minutes later, spots the Tesla maneuvering fast on the side streets away from SR-74. This time the driver pulls over.

Officers said Nicholas Morin, 24 of Fayette County, suffered facial abrasions while they were trying to place cuffs on him.

Police said in the car they found a large stash of drugs including more than 20 grams of cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, THC vape cartridges, a large amount of cash. Evidence that investigators said led to distribution charges. Police said felony drug arrests are up over 500 percent in Peachtree City in the last two years.

Nicholas Morin and his passenger Emma Porcello are facing numerous felony drug counts. Morin is also facing felony fleeing and attempting to elude as well as obstruction for failing to comply with officers during the arrest.

Police said Morin’s car was a 2021 Tesla Model 3.

Officers said this is their department’s first pursuit with a Tesla. This is a community with more electric vehicles than any other city in Georgia. But those are golf carts. Police said they are seeing an increasing number of all electric vehicles on the streets here as well. And their quick acceleration could pose future problems for law enforcement.

