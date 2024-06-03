Teen brothers arrested for shootout at Newnan apartment complex

Two teenage brothers were arrested for what police say was an apartment complex gun battle in Newnan while children were playing in the complex.

Police say the two brothers are facing very serious charges after their arrest here last week for a shootout at the Eastgate Apartments in Newnan.

Police say Kaleb Tavarion Mayner is 17, and Kayvion Donnell Mayner 19. Police say they are charged with reckless conduct, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, pointing a weapon at another, discharge of firearms, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a felony, and being party to a crime.

This happened at the Eastgate Apartments on Dowdle Street around 9:45 p.m. on May 28. Police say the teenage Mayner brothers were in a car and fired more than ten rounds at people in the complex who fired back. Police say there were children playing nearby.

Police say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootout. They continue to search for others involved.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the Newnan Police Department.