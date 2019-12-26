Suspect in violent carjacking faces additional charges

Aaron Johnson, one of the suspects arrested in connection to the violent carjacking of a 74-year-old woman is facing additional charges.

Johnson faces charges of elder exploitation, theft, vehicle theft, and pointing a pistol. He was initially charged with theft and abuse of an elderly person.

A judge waived the initial appearance for the new charges and denied bond on all four of the new charges.

Johnson turned himself in to police and he was arrested on December 11.

The other two involved in this, Joshua Bryant and Tiffany Swanson, were arrested last week.

Police say the three are responsible for violently carjacking a 74-year-old who was vacuuming her car at a gas station on Gresham road.

DeKalb County police say Bryant snuck up behind the victim and repeatedly punched her before taking off in the SUV.

Johnson will be back in court on January 9 for his new charges.

