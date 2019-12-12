Police release new details about suspect involved in carjacking of 74-year-old woman

article

DeKalb police have released the identities of two people they say are connected to a violent carjacking of a 74-year-old woman.

Police have warrants out for the arrest of 19-year- old Tiffany Swanson and 20-year-old Joshua Bryant.

Swanson faces robbery by force and elder abuse charges.

Bryant faces the same charges and aggravated battery.

Police said Bryant is the primary suspect in this case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the police.

