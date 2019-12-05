Police: 74-year-old woman injured in violent carjacking, search for 3 suspects, woman's dog

Police are searching for a violent carjacker who stole the SUV of a 74-year-old woman from a DeKalb County gas station. That woman’s dog was also inside.

It happened at the Chevron gas station located in the 2400 block of Gresham Road Thursday. Video released by police shows one of the suspects sneak up on the woman, looking a little too much like the Grinch.

The suspect then attacked the woman and threw her to the ground as they sped away.

Police said the woman suffered severe facial injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital, but police said the incident left the 74-year-old woman in a lot of pain.

Advertisement

Two other suspects then jumped into the car.

Also inside the 2017 Nissan Rogue was the woman dog. Neither the SUV nor the dog have been recovered.

Police said the SUV had a Georgia tag of CHU19378.

Investigators are hoping these surveillance images will help led to the capture of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department South Precinct Investigation’s Unit at 404-286-7990.