Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window.

Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering with evidence.

Coweta County deputies said Swindle refused to pull over for a deputy's blue lights. In the body cam video, the minivan is not exactly speeding away. But not slowing down and pulling over either. The speed seen in the video is about 60 miles an hour.

Deputies then noticed some objects flying out of the van’s window.

After the chase ended. Deputies said they recovered about eight bags of substance they believe to be narcotics, as well as measuring scales.

FOX 5 Atlanta has been reporting on what seems to be a trend of high-speed chases in Coweta County.

As a result, deputies say they have made 89 drug arrests, 33 gun charges and arrested 22 people with active warrants this year. Drugs, guns and wanted felons have been a common theme.

Deputies said the drug lab is expected to conduct tests on the bags thrown from the window. After that, other charges could be possible.