Man leads Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase through dark, rural roads

A Newnan man was arrested after investigators say dash cam video shows him leading Coweta County deputies on a late-night, high-speed chase through dark, rural roadways.

Coweta County deputies say Jeremy Rosser refused to pull over after they tried to stop him for a broken headlight.

"Speeds got up to 75 mph, these were roads on the more rural side of the county, but 75’s pretty fast on these roads," says Coweta County Sheriff’s Investigators Toby Nix.

Deputies say on Chattahoochee Farms Road, Rosser abandoned his car, not far from his home, and fled into some woods.

Pursuing deputies were able to take him into custody. Deputies say they saw him throw something away. Investigators say deputies later found a handgun with a bullet chambered.

The 42-year-old Rosser is being charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, marijuana possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They say he was also driving on a suspended license and without insurance. He also faces numerous traffic charges.

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.