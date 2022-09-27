Mississippi man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Newnan

A Mississippi man was arrested after Coweta County deputies say he led them on a dangerous, high-speed chase through two counties, including downtown Newnan.

De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, was charged with seven traffic charges as well as drug and weapons charges.

Coweta County deputies say their part in the chase started around 9 a.m. when two officers pass by in pursuit of an SUV. The deputy caught up with the fleeing SUV and Fairburn let them take the lead. Their dash cam video shows them picking up the chase.

"It was one of the more reckless acts I’ve seen from an offender," Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix said.

Deputies say Clark roared through busy downtown at over 100 miles an hour, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, and the entire time dangerously reckless.

"Our downtown is a vibrant downtown. Nine o’clock in the morning, you have pedestrians, you have bicycles, you have people shopping," Sgt. Nix said explaining the dangers.

Coweta County deputies say a man led them on a high-speed chase through downtown Newnan on Sept. 26, 2022. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

On the other side of downtown Newnan, Coweta deputies tried to end the chase with stop sticks, but the video shows Clark going off-road around them.

He then made a strange right-hand turn into a driveway and behind the backyard of a Smokey Road home. This would be Clark’s final mistake before custody. With a Coweta Deputy close behind, Clark apparently missed the state trooper who came from the other side of the house.

De Eric Clark (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Besides his charges in Coweta County, deputies say Clark had outstanding warrants in Mississippi and could face additional charges in Fairburn.

He remained in the Coweta County Jail as of Tuesday.