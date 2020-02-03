Storm Alert Day: Tornado Watch until 8PM; Flooding, damaging winds possible today

The strongest storms continue to race to the east of Atlanta and that's where the greatest tornado threat will remain through the early afternoon.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for many parts of metro Atlanta. The counties included in the watch are Baker, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, DeKalb, Dooly, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Pike, Quitman, Rockdale, Schley, Seminole, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, Troup, Upson, Webster, and Worth.

Several school systems are releasing students early due to the threat of severe weather. Fannin County Schools and Gordon County Schools will release two hours early. Union County Schools will be dismissing at 1 p.m. and will be on a two-hour delay on Friday.

The greatest threats for north Georgia include flooding, damaging winds, and the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

Thunderstorms become more likely as the day progresses, but aren't likely to be severe during the day. Heavier downpours and stronger storms will begin to move through after midnight and going throughout the day Thursday.

Storms will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater. And a tornado cannot be ruled out.

This risk appears to be greatest with a line of storms that will sweep through from northwest Georgia near sunrise, to the metro Atlanta area in the late morning and early afternoon, and then areas east of the metro area during the afternoon.

The storms will also dump large amounts of rain. We'll expect an average of two to four inches of rain across much of our area through Thursday night, with isolated higher amounts up to six inches. Due to this, a Flash Flood Watch is posted through 7 a.m. Friday.

Several north Georgia counties are under a Flash Flood WARNING until 2:15PM for an additional 1"-3" of rain.

Once the rain and storms sweep out, much colder air will blast in on Friday. It won't be impossible to see a few flurries flying over the north Georgia mountains early in the day. Friday will be windy with highs only in the 40s.

