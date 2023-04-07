Statewide manhunt for escaped murderer continues

A statewide manhunt continued Thursday for a convicted murderer who escaped the Atlanta Transitional Facility.

Charles Smith was reported Wednesday morning to have walked away from the Georgia Department of Corrections facility.

Corrections officials describe Smith a being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Online records show he was convicted for a 1992 Clayton County murder and was recently paroled to the facility.

Retired Corrections Officer and Author of "The Reformatory," Joe Verdegan, says even when an inmate is close to finishing their sentence, sometimes they will cave to temptation.

"So many times offenders lose their patience," explained Verdegan. "They may be lured by many factors and a lot of times it’s a relationship—a family member, a girlfriend, a wife."

Charles Smith (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Verdegan adds that minimum-security situations, like transitional centers or work detail, can provide the opportunity to walk away.

"I’m very surprised that in this day and age, there aren’t more attempts actually, because a lot of times, guys and gals don’t have a lot to lose," remarked Verdegan. "But it’s a lot easier in a minimum-security setting where a lot of these offenders have jobs in the community."

In the past week, the Georgia Department of Corrections says, Decatur County CI inmate Aaron Lee Fore, escaped work detail and Dshaw Garrison escaped Johnson state prison. Both were captured without incident.

"When they’re that close to the company and working in the community, it’s tough for them and some often cannot handle that," said Verdegan.

Verdegan also says that another problem nationwide is the shortage of staffing in the corrections industry.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 478-992-5111 immediately.