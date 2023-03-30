Statewide alert issued for inmate who fled work detail in south Georgia

article

Georgians are asked to be on the lookout for a convicted felon who escaped while on work detail.

A statewide alert has been issued for Aaron Lee Fore in Bainbridge, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Fore left work detail and was last spotted in a stolen white 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia license plate RNW4154. He was serving five years in prison for multiple offenses including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.

Fore is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing just under 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to not approach him, but immediately call 911.

Fore was being housed in the Decatur County Correctional Institution

Bainbridge is about 200 miles south of Atlanta and about 35 miles northwest of Tallahassee, Florida.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.