Statewide manhunt for escaped murder parolee housed in Atlanta

article

A statewide manhunt is underway for a convicted murderer who escaped the Atlanta Transitional Facility.

An alert was posted for Charles Smith on Wednesday morning by the Georgia Department of Corrections. Officials say Smith walked away from the facility and has not been seen since.

Corrections officials describe Smith a being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

According to online records, Smith was paroled to the facility on March 16. He was convicted for up to life in prison for a murder committed on Nov. 14, 1992.

Corrections officials say Smith should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or 478-992-5111 immediately.