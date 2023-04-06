Inmate escapes from Johnson State Prison Wednesday night

article

Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville issued an alert for an escaped inmate from their facility late Wednesday evening. According to reports, local deputies made contact with a vehicle matching the lookout description, but attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. A high-speed pursuit ensued, resulting in a crash in or near the City of Sparta.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the vehicle occupants ran away, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the escaped inmate and his accomplices.

The inmate has been identified as Dshaw Garrison. He is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. He was last scene in the area of Highway 22 and Dixie Street and was wearing an inmate uniform.

Authorities are advising residents in the area to exercise caution and report any sightings or contact with the suspects to the police immediately.

The search operation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the inmate as another inmate.