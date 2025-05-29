Dog saves family from house fire in SE Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A little dog helped save his family from a dangerous house fire overnight in Atlanta. (FOX 5)

A pint-sized pet helped save his family from a house fire overnight in southeast Atlanta.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the 200 block of Oak Drive.

What we know:

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see heavy flames shooting out of the one-story home.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, but the home was seriously damaged.

According to officials, the family was asleep when the fire broke out and their dog woke one of them up, giving them time to make it out safely.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Investigators believe the blaze may have started in the home's laundry room.