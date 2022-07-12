3 arrested for Spalding County pursuit known 'Ghost Face Gangsters,' sheriff says

article

The three people taken into custody in Spalding County on Sunday after a pursuit where shots were fired have connections to the "Ghost Face Gangsters," the sheriff said.

Cameron Smith, 22, Raven Bulloch, 26, and Amber Long, 28, face a long list of charges including auto theft, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude, and obstruction of officers.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said this started Sunday morning when deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle reported stolen in Lamar County.

"The pursuit covered a large area on the west side of the county before reaching West Ellis Road," Sheriff Dix said. "At one point, deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but eventually located it abandoned near Ellis Road and Landing Way."

A massive law enforcement presence swarmed the area of W Ellis Rd. and Ellis Crossing in Spalding County, leading up to a ‘shelter in place’ order for residents in the area.

"According to witnesses in the neighborhood, three suspects exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot," the sheriffs said. "As one of the suspects was running, he fired at least two shots before entering the wood line."

The Griffin Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Fayette County Sheriff's Office were asked to assist in the search.

"We immediately began getting information out to residents living in the area to shelter in place and report suspicious persons and activity. Utilizing social media, the Nixle Alert System, and word of mouth, we were able to cover a lot of ground with the warning," the sheriff said.

Law enforcement officers saturated the area for more than three hours searching on foot, by vehicle, and by air. Specialized units also were brought in to assist.

"We followed up any lead that we received, and in many instances, we were going from residence to residence," the sheriff said. "We checked several residences on Mt. Zion, and believed that they had been picked up and taken out of the area before we got there."

One person flagged down deputies and told them they had just been asked to drive two people down East Mt. Zion Road, out of the area. However, there was still one more suspect in the area.

"Officers in the original search zone received a tip that a male had been seen near a barn behind a residence on Moon Road. Uniform Patrol Deputies along with STING Unit Agents responded and found the suspect hiding in the barn," the sheriff said.

Deputies took Smith into custody without further incident. With the knowledge, the other two suspects had left the area, deputies dissolved the perimeter and began searching using their normal patrols.

About 30 minutes later, deputies got a tip the two remains suspects were just dropped off at the Dollar General on Highway 92 near Bicycle Road.

"While on the way to that location, additional information was given to us that the suspects had made their way to a barn behind a residence near there. Uniform Patrol Deputies, and STING Agents went to the residence, spoke with the homeowner, entered the barn, and found the two remaining suspects hiding inside," the sheriff said.

Bulloch and Long were taken into custody without incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo of suspect one in connection to a 'shelter in place' caused by shots fired closer to the West Ellis and Moon Rd area, deputies say. (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

"All of the suspects are known to local law enforcement due to our previous run-ins with them and we are going to charge them with everything possible that the law allows. Cameron Smith is an admitted and documented member of the ‘Ghost Face Gangsters,’ and we will be seeking additional warrants on him for violations of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act," Sheriff Dix said.

Smith also had outstanding warrants in Lamar County.

"Folks that do dumb stuff like this are eventually going to run into the wrong person in the wrong neighborhood, fire shots, and a law-abiding citizen is going to shoot back. Idiots like this play a stupid game, and they're apt to claim their stupid prize. Good folks are tired of this garbage," the sheriff said. "A quick response, cooperation between the agencies, teamed with the public becoming involved in keeping our communities safe, led to these arrests."

The sheriff encourages everyone in the county to sign up for Nixle Alerts to be alert about incidents like this, for bad weather, traffic alerts, and other timely information. He said more information about the alerts can be found on the Spalding County Sheriff's Office website and app.

All three suspects were booked into the Spalding County Jail. Their next court was not immediately known.