Spalding County residents asked to 'shelter in place' due to armed suspect

People in the area of the at W Ellis Road and Ellis Road in Spalding County are being asked shelter in place due to an armed person firing shots.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, the incident is related to an earlier vehicle pursuit.

"Heavy law enforcement presence in the area of W Ellis Rd/Ellis Crossing related to an earlier vehicle pursuit. Shots have been fired and subject is armed. Shelter in place. Call 911 if you observe any suspicious person or activity," the sheriff's office stated in an alert.

FOX 5 is working to get more information.

