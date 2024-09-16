Rich Homie Quan funeral expected to shut down several South Fulton intersections

article

Getting around the City of South Fulton will be a task on Tuesday as a very popular Atlanta rapper is prepared to be laid to rest.

Rich Homie Quan's funeral is set to be a true celebration of life. While the service at World Changers Church International on Burdett Road is free, fans were sold tickets to attend three separate viewings ahead of it. Each one has completely sold out.

Following the service, attendees who reserved a spot will also be invited to The Bank, a club-like venue on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, for a free after-party from 3 p.m. until the DJ taps out.

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, is an Atlanta-born hitmaker. He really hit his stride in the 2010s with chart-toppers like "Walk Thru," "Lifestyle," "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," "Type of Way" and so many more. He's worked with plenty of celebrities, including Atlanta stars like Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

Quan's father and manager Corey Lamar, originally said he wanted a quick, private service for the family to "start the healing process," but changed his mind.

"Without the fans, there would be no Quan," Lamar said.

A massive turnout is expected.

From 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and then again between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., the following intersections of Old National will be shut down:

Burdett Road

Pleasant Hill

Road Surrey Trail

Jerome Road

Jolly Road

Old Bill Cook Road

South Fulton drivers should expect to experience delays. There will also be an increased South Fulton presence with officers patrolling throughout the city and along the Old National Corridor to be able to respond to any incidents. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office and College Park Police Department will assist.

What happened to Rich Homie Quan?

As previously reported, the cause of Rich Homie Quan's death has not been made public yet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rich Homie Quan at SiriusXM Studios on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

According to a recently released police report, he was found sleeping on the kitchen floor by his brother at around 3 a.m. on September 5. His brother then placed him on the couch.

His lifeless body was discovered later that morning by his girlfriend after she returned from dropping their child off at school.

He was only 33.

Rich Homie Quan is survived by his five children, his father and his girlfriend.