Suspect caught on doorbell camera hurling dog against ceiling at Smyrna apartment complex

Cobb County police have now secured an arrest warrant in an animal cruelty case that is hard to watch.

They say 33-year-old James Moses was caught on ring doorbell video throwing a terrier mix against a ceiling in a Smyrna apartment complex hallway.

"I'm upset, I'm mad. There is no excuse in the world for this," Cobb County Animal Services' director Steve Hammond explained.

The director said he was shocked and in disbelief after watching the ring video which has gone viral. It shows suspect James Moses throwing 4-year-old "Smokie" from the ceiling, to the floor at the Elevate West Village Apartments on Pine Street in Smyrna.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ James Moses was seen on Ring Doorbell surveillance video throwing the 4-year-old terrier mix against the ceiling. From: Supplied

The dog's owner told police she left the terrier mix with Moses, who was her boyfriend.

"She's devastated. She had no idea this had happened. The dog had been left in the care of the person, the gentleman who threw the dog," Director Hammond explained.

Investigators say this is now a criminal matter. They have issued a warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals against 33-year-old suspect Moses.

A conviction on the charge carries a five-year prison sentence.

Smokie was evaluated by a veterinarian before he was returned to his owner. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"Right now, Smokey is being evaluated by our veterinarian. There does not appear to be any permanent damage at this time," Director Hammond reported.

The dog was returned to his owner.

Cobb County authorities say in many animal abuse cases like this, the public can and should help.

Elevate West Village Apartments on Pine Street in Smyrna, Georgia. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"The old ‘see something, say something’ is important. We know that animal abuse is tied to other crimes, like elder abuse, child abuse, domestic violence and even organized crime," Director Hammond concluded.

Police have not yet located the suspect, Moses. If you see him, please encourage him to turn himself in.