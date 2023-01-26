SK Battery announces IT facility in Roswell, 200 new jobs

A South Korean electric vehicle manufacturer with plants in Georgia plans to open a regional IT hub in metro Atlanta, according to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

SK Battery America will invest $19 million and create about 200 technology jobs in the coming years. The company already has a lithium-ion battery plant in Jackson County.

Officials said the IT center will be at 1110 Sanctuary Parkway in Roswell. Operations are expected to commence in January.

The company is looking for IT expert candidates in battery manufacturing execution system development and operations. It's also looking for data analysts.

"We decided to open our IT regional center in Roswell to strengthen SK’s position as a leader in the battery industry, and it will help us build and operate an advanced manufacturing system in accordance with further expansion of battery production bases in the United States," SK Battery Head of Information Technology Jason Choi said. "We are excited to expand our presence and engage with the community and surrounding region."

Hyundai Motor Group and SK Battery announced in December a joint investment of $4 billion to $5 billion to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta in Cartersville that would supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States.

SK Battery's $2.6 billion plant in Commerce produces batteries for Ford F-150 Lightning and Volkswagen ID.4 models.

The company was in the midst of a trade dispute in 2021 but has since settled a lawsuit. SK pushed for President Joe Biden to reverse a decision that punished SK over allegations it stole trade secrets from LG Innovations.

One topic of Kemp's State of the State address focused on his administration's "pro-business" approach to governing in his second term.

"This innovative company continues to bring the jobs of the future that will benefit hardworking Georgians in manufacturing, and now it will also tap into the tech talent our top-ranking universities provide," Kemp said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.