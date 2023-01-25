Gov. Kemp to deliver 2023 State of the State Address at Georgia Capitol

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to give his 2023 State of the State Address in front of the General Assembly Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

The governor, who won reelection after defeating his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their previous gubernatorial election, is expected to share a vision for Georgia following the same path as the one in his first term - pushing for pay raises for teachers and highlighting the state's growth in manufacturing fields.

Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony earlier in January, Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles.

"We stayed focused on what mattered to real people, real families and real communities across our state," Kemp said. "The deal we offered voters was that your state government should care a lot more about safe streets, good schools and good paying jobs than what the pundits are saying on the cable news."

The governor again placed his economic message at the center of his second term, staking his reputation on nurturing businesses and increasing jobs.

Brian Kemp speaks to members of the media during his weekly press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on May 07, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Over the next four years, we’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government," Kemp said. "That’s why we will invest state dollars by putting them back in your pockets, not using them to build new bureaucracy."

During his election campaign, Kemp promised to give another $1 billion of income tax refunds and to give a $1.1 billion property tax rebate. Kemp plans to use Georgia’s $6.6 billion in surplus cash to pay for those givebacks, as well as refill the state’s roadbuilding coffers after suspending gas tax collections for 10 months.

Citing a wave of planned factories spearheaded by two giant electric vehicle assembly plants and two big battery plants, Kemp said he wants to build on the $23 billion in announced projects to make Georgia the center of electrified transportation.

"By the end of my second term as your governor, I intend for Georgia to be recognized as the electric mobility capital of America," Kemp said, embracing a goal that has been pushed by his economic development chief, Pat Wilson.

The governor's State of the State address is expected to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

FOX 5 will stream the event live on its website and have a copy of the speech available shortly afterward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.