Six Flags Over Georgia to reopen after Goliath roller coaster death

The Brief Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County reopens Friday for Fright Fest following a fatal roller coaster accident that killed one rider. State officials, the amusement park and the manufacturer have launched separate investigations into the deadly Goliath fall, which also injured four minors. The Goliath roller coaster will remain closed indefinitely as park visitors express mixed emotions and safety concerns about returning to the ride.



A memorial of flowers and a balloon marks the fence at Six Flags Over Georgia as the Cobb County theme park prepares to reopen under the shadow of a fatal accident investigation. Gates will open Friday at 6 p.m. for Fright Fest, but the towering Goliath roller coaster will sit silent.

Six Flags park investigation

What we know:

A card draped with a balloon and flowers rests on the fence outside Six Flags Over Georgia, offering a quiet tribute to Hassan Kariem. Kariem died earlier this week after falling from the Goliath roller coaster in an accident that also injured four children.

The card on the fence reads, "Hoping time will do its part to ease the sorrow you are feeling." The state, the amusement park and the ride manufacturer are actively investigating the scene to determine what caused the fatal fall.

Goliath ride status timeline

What we don't know:

Park officials have not announced when the Goliath roller coaster will reopen to visitors. Inquiries sent to Six Flags Over Georgia and the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner regarding the status and procedures of the inspection have not yet received a response.

Officials have also not disclosed the specific mechanical or procedural factors that caused the fall. The current medical conditions of the four injured young riders have not been made public.

RELATED STORIES

Georgia park visitors react

What they're saying:

Mixed emotions are gripping frequent visitors who are weighing family traditions against fresh safety fears. Grandfather Bernard Smith said he will not bring his grandchildren back, explaining, "Until you find out exactly what happened".

Smith noted that the family has shielded its youngest members from the news while adults discuss the tragedy. "Been shy away from it, they don't even know too much about it, you know what I'm saying. But the adults in the family, we've been talking about it," Smith said, adding, "My major concern is that it might happen again".

Jackie Smith, a grandmother and roller coaster fan, voiced serious concerns about ride locking systems. "They need to have better safety protocols. There's nowhere around that. They need to people that are qualified to make sure that the rides are locked. Because I've been there when the rides are not locking, but they don't let you get on there. So if you're gonna ride the ride, they need make sure people are really checking the safety protocols, but I would still go back. I mean, I like roller coasters, so I would definitely go back," she said.

Children's Healthcare safety guidance

What you can do:

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta advises parents to wait until they feel calm before addressing tragic news with young family members. Caregivers should expect unexpected questions and should first ask children what information they already know.

Healthcare specialists recommend keeping details simple and developmentally appropriate while validating a child's emotions. Adults should encourage children to focus on what they can control, such as taking deep breaths and practicing everyday safety measures.

The Source The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Kevyn Stewart, who reported from outside the park and conducted interviews with local parkgoers Bernard Smith and Jackie Smith, as well as published guidance from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and inquiries directed to Six Flags Over Georgia and the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Cobb County prepares park reopening

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia reopens Friday at 6 p.m. for Fright Fest, though Goliath remains shut down under state regulations until the safety chief decides it can reopen. Outside the park fence, a car adorned with flowers and a balloon displays a tribute card reading, "Hoping time will do its part to ease the sorrow you're feeling."

Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid will address the media Friday regarding the fatal incident. Independent investigations conducted by the state, the amusement park and the ride manufacturer remain ongoing.