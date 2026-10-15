The Brief Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced the Goliath roller coaster had zero violations, citations, or deficiencies during its last inspection on March 16, 2026. State engineers and safety investigators have maintained a 24-hour presence at the park, reviewing equipment, ride restraints, electrical networks, and operator training records. Under Georgia law, the hypercoaster must remain shut down indefinitely until state regulators determine if and when it can safely reopen.



The Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia had zero safety violations, citations, or deficiencies during its most recent annual inspection in March, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced Thursday.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath: State inspection records

What we know:

Commissioner King released an update Thursday detailing the state's ongoing investigation into the Oct. 12 tragedy that claimed the life of 42-year-old Atlanta educator Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem.

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According to state regulatory records, Goliath underwent its required annual inspection on March 16, 2026. King confirmed that no violations, deficiencies, citations, or red tags were issued during that review.

Following Monday's fatal incident, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) established an around-the-clock investigative presence at the park. King said state investigators and engineers are on the ground reviewing evidence, equipment and documentation.

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While the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit leads the law enforcement investigation into the circumstances of the fall, OCI is conducting an independent probe focused on amusement ride mechanics and regulatory compliance.

'We will not cut corners'

What they're saying:

Commissioner King emphasized that state investigators will take as much time as necessary to thoroughly examine every piece of physical and digital evidence.

"We recognize the unimaginable pain this family is experiencing, and they deserve answers," King said. "We have investigators and engineers continuing that work today, and we will dedicate the time, expertise, and resources necessary to have a complete understanding of what happened. This is not an investigation in which we will cut corners, rush to conclusions, or leave questions unanswered without making every effort to resolve them."

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King reaffirmed that state amusement ride regulations will be strictly enforced:

"Georgia's safety laws exist for a reason, and we expect them to be followed to the letter," King said. "If our investigation identifies violations or failures to comply with state safety requirements, we will take the appropriate actions authorized under Georgia law. The safety of our citizens is not negotiable."

Georgia amusement ride inspection laws

Dig deeper:

In Georgia, all theme park oversight falls squarely on the state's Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. By law, every permanent ride has to pass a state inspection before opening to guests, followed by required checkups at least once a year.

When someone is killed or seriously hurt on a roller coaster, state law requires an immediate shutdown. Goliath will remain locked down and out of service until state inspectors wrap up their full investigation and officially sign off on its safety.

The impact has also reached well beyond Georgia. Following Monday's tragedy, Six Flags voluntarily halted operations on nine matching hypercoasters across the country, including the Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Illinois.

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Man dies at Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath

The backstory:

The tragedy unfolded just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, when Kariem fell from the 200-foot hypercoaster into a wooded section beneath the track. The 42-year-old Atlanta educator—remembered by loved ones as a two-time lymphoma survivor and devoted teacher at Wesley International Academy—died from his injuries.

Four other passengers on the ride were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Cobb County police confirmed Wednesday. Because all four victims are minors, investigators said their identities and specific conditions will remain confidential. Kariem's partner's niece, who was seated directly next to him, was not physically hurt.

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In the days following the fall, Kariem's family asked the public to respect his dignity by refusing to share online footage of his final moments, while warning the community to disregard fraudulent fundraisers created in his name.

What we don't know:

State investigators and county police have not released preliminary findings on what caused Kariem to be ejected from the moving train.

Authorities have not stated whether physical restraint failure, computer sensor error, operator error, or medical issues played a role, and officials have not announced a target date for concluding their final report.

While Commissioner King confirmed Goliath passed its March 16 review with zero citations, state officials have not yet released the complete inspection documentation. On Oct. 13, FOX 5 Atlanta filed a formal open records request for five years of state inspection reports and records for the attraction, which the department confirmed is actively being processed.